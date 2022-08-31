LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 6)– One person is dead and three others were hurt in a traffic crash on Monday afternoon in northeast Lincoln. Police were called shortly after 4pm to North Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street, where a preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was northbound on Cotner, when it lost control as it was turning eastbound onto Holdrege. The vehicle slid from the roadway and collided with a traffic control box, light pole and tree.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO