Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kfornow.com
One Person Dies After a Crash Monday Afternoon In Northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 6)– One person is dead and three others were hurt in a traffic crash on Monday afternoon in northeast Lincoln. Police were called shortly after 4pm to North Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street, where a preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was northbound on Cotner, when it lost control as it was turning eastbound onto Holdrege. The vehicle slid from the roadway and collided with a traffic control box, light pole and tree.
kfornow.com
One Person Dead From A Labor Day Traffic Crash In Northeast Lincoln
Police at the scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at Cotner & Holdrege on Labor Day.(Aaron (10/11 Viewer Submission) (KFOR NEWS September 6, 2022) A Labor Day traffic crash has taken the life of a 25 year old man. Monday afternoon around 4:30pm at Cotner and Holdrege, LPD said a...
kfornow.com
LPD Continues Investigating a Shooting at Central Lincoln McDonald’s Restaurant From Monday
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 6)–Lincoln Police are still investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning outside the McDonald’s near 48th and “R” Street. Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers talked to a 20-year-old victim, who said he was standing the parking lot when he was attacked and assaulted by unknown males. The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he’s in critical but stable condition.
kfornow.com
Teens Captured Following Reports of Two Break-Ins on Monday Evening
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 6)–Lincoln Police are investigating a couple of burglary cases reported Monday evening at a daycare and later at a church. Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers were first called to the Bubbles and Blocks at 4930 Lindberg Street, where a fire alarm was going off. Officers found one of the front windows shattered and that a fire extinguisher had been discharged.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfornow.com
Large Amount of Meth Recovered In I-80 Traffic Stop on Monday
WAVERLY–(KFOR Sept. 6)–Two people are in jail, after meth was found in their vehicle during a traffic stop late Monday afternoon. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says the Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a gray 2018 Toyota Tundra with California plates for a traffic violation along eastbound Interstate 80 near the Waverly exit. Consent was given to deputies to search the vehicle.
kfornow.com
SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Beats Sioux City in Finale To Clinch Playoff Berth
SIOUX CITY, Iowa – John Bezdicek pitched five scoreless innings on short rest, and the ‘Dogs clinched their first playoff berth since 2017 with a 10-1 win in the winner-take-all finale against the Sioux City Explorers at Mercy Field on Monday afternoon. The ‘Dogs won the final three...
kfornow.com
2022 One Book–One Lincoln Title Announced
(KFOR Lincoln September 5, 2022) Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) today announced “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles as the book selected for the 2022 One Book–One Lincoln Community Reading Program. The book is available from LCL in print and large type as well as downloadable audio and ebook formats.
kfornow.com
HUSKER FOOTBALL: Chinander Explains Defensive Improvement
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Sept. 6)–Nebraska’s defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Chinander addressed the halftime adjustments that needed to be made during the North Dakota game. “At halftime a few mistakes we had to get cleaned up,” Chinander said. “A...
Comments / 0