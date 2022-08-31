ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfornow.com

One Person Dies After a Crash Monday Afternoon In Northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 6)– One person is dead and three others were hurt in a traffic crash on Monday afternoon in northeast Lincoln. Police were called shortly after 4pm to North Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street, where a preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was northbound on Cotner, when it lost control as it was turning eastbound onto Holdrege. The vehicle slid from the roadway and collided with a traffic control box, light pole and tree.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

One Person Dead From A Labor Day Traffic Crash In Northeast Lincoln

Police at the scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at Cotner & Holdrege on Labor Day.(Aaron (10/11 Viewer Submission) (KFOR NEWS September 6, 2022) A Labor Day traffic crash has taken the life of a 25 year old man. Monday afternoon around 4:30pm at Cotner and Holdrege, LPD said a...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

LPD Continues Investigating a Shooting at Central Lincoln McDonald’s Restaurant From Monday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 6)–Lincoln Police are still investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning outside the McDonald’s near 48th and “R” Street. Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers talked to a 20-year-old victim, who said he was standing the parking lot when he was attacked and assaulted by unknown males. The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he’s in critical but stable condition.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Teens Captured Following Reports of Two Break-Ins on Monday Evening

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 6)–Lincoln Police are investigating a couple of burglary cases reported Monday evening at a daycare and later at a church. Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers were first called to the Bubbles and Blocks at 4930 Lindberg Street, where a fire alarm was going off. Officers found one of the front windows shattered and that a fire extinguisher had been discharged.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Lincoln, NE
Accidents
kfornow.com

Large Amount of Meth Recovered In I-80 Traffic Stop on Monday

WAVERLY–(KFOR Sept. 6)–Two people are in jail, after meth was found in their vehicle during a traffic stop late Monday afternoon. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says the Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a gray 2018 Toyota Tundra with California plates for a traffic violation along eastbound Interstate 80 near the Waverly exit. Consent was given to deputies to search the vehicle.
WAVERLY, NE
kfornow.com

2022 One Book–One Lincoln Title Announced

(KFOR Lincoln September 5, 2022) Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) today announced “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles as the book selected for the 2022 One Book–One Lincoln Community Reading Program. The book is available from LCL in print and large type as well as downloadable audio and ebook formats.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

HUSKER FOOTBALL: Chinander Explains Defensive Improvement

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Sept. 6)–Nebraska’s defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Chinander addressed the halftime adjustments that needed to be made during the North Dakota game. “At halftime a few mistakes we had to get cleaned up,” Chinander said. “A...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy