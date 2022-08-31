ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Bucky Dent to visit Mirabito Stadium

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiRtJ_0hcm85Gd00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A special guest will be making an appearance at Mirabito Stadium on Thursday, September 1st, when the Binghamton Rumble Ponies host the Somerset Patriots.

Two-time World Series Champion Bucky Dent will be in attendance meeting with fans. Dent is well known for his time with the New York Yankees as he won both his World Series’ with the team in 1977 and 1978. He is also remembered for winning World Series MVP as a Yankee in 1978.

Dent played 12 major league seasons with the White Sox, Yankees, Rangers, and Royals. He was an All-Star in 1975, 1980, and 1981.

The Rumble Ponies will hold a Bucky Dent VIP Picnic that will guarantee the opportunity to meet Dent. The picnic will include a 90-minute buffet, a photo opportunity with Bucky, and an autographed item.

You can buy tickets to the Bucky Dent VIP Picnic here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Binghamton, NY
News Channel 34

Tompkins County man charged with robbing over a dozen Ithaca stores

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten shared that a man has been indicted for a string of commercial burglaries. 33-year-old Michael Thomas of Newfield is charged with 16 different counts of burglary in the third degree. The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office says that thefts took place at numerous businesses […]
ITHACA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bucky Dent
News Channel 34

Multiple vehicle crash on State Route 17 Friday in Endwell

On September 2, 2022, at approximately 5:37 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell responded to State Route 17 west to a crash involving multiple vehicles. It was determined that six vehicles were involved in the crash, a second crash occurred involving two other vehicles. An investigation into the first crash determined that vehicles were […]
ENDWELL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#The New York Yankees#Mvp#The White Sox#Royals#The Rumble Ponies#The Bucky Dent Vip Picnic#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Channel 34

LUMA releases 2022 festival map

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – One of Binghamton’s biggest festivals is just 8 days away. LUMA will take over downtown on September 9th and 10th from 8:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. Today, the festival released its official 2022 map. The map will help festival-goers navigate their night and visit all of the amazing attractions that LUMA […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

Officer shot during traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after an officer was hit by gunfire during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. Around 11:30 Sunday night, police say Jayquan Jordan showed a gun to security at the Mofon Lounge, located on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre. Officers say as Jordan drove away from the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy