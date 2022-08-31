Read full article on original website
Natural Gas Keeps Gains Intact As After Another Large US Supply Build
Natural gas futures are holding onto their gains on Thursday after the US government reported a slightly larger-than-expected build in domestic supplies of the so-called bridge fuel. The energy commodity is poised for a weekly loss, although it is still up by triple digits this year. October natural gas futures...
These 4 Energy Stocks Are Rising As Russia Cuts Off German Gas Supply
Oil and gas investors are positioning ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting. The global supply shortages in 2022 have highlighted just how much the world still relies on oil, coal and natural gas. The United States Oil ETF USO dropped 1% but the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE gained...
investing.com
Oil Stabilizes After 5% Plunge as U.S. Gas Demand Appears Resilient
Investing.com-- Oil prices rose on Wednesday after shedding 5% in the prior session as signs of strength in U.S. gasoline demand helped ease concerns over an Iran-led supply glut and a rise in crude inventories. Crude prices slumped on Tuesday after reports said Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement...
Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?
As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...
Biden was wrongly blamed for rising gas prices. But he doesn't deserve much credit for the drop
The only thing that climbed as high as gas prices earlier this year was the disapproval of President Joe Biden, as Americans blamed him for record prices at the pump. But Biden had relatively little control over the prices set primarily by global markets.
rigzone.com
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
rigzone.com
Eagle Ford Crude Oil Production Still Not On Pre-Pandemic Levels
Constant increases in the past six months have not yet put Eagle Ford crude oil production on par with pre-pandemic levels. Constant increases in the past six months have not yet put Eagle Ford crude oil production on par with pre-pandemic levels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said. According to...
AOL Corp
Gas prices are going higher, even if demand drops: Trader
Gas prices in the U.S. have fallen for 70 days straight to a national average of $3.89 a gallon, according to AAA. But consumers shouldn’t be lulled into thinking this streak will last through the end of the year. And one energy trader says prices at the pump are set move higher again – especially into the fall and winter months.
freightwaves.com
Shippers’ revenge is coming for truckload carriers
The freight market is a pendulum – and when it swings, it may be the buyers or sellers of capacity that now have the power in rate negotiations. Ever since the summer of 2020, trucking companies have largely held all of the power in rate negotiations, based on their ability to squeeze their shipper customers for rate premiums.
ValueWalk
Natural Gas Prices And Crude Oil Prices Are Surging
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday announced that weekly unemployment claims declined slightly to 243,000 in the latest week, down from a revised 245,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims declined to 1.415 million in the latest week, down from a revised 1.434 million in the previous week.
U.S. Gas Prices Fall To Pre Russia-Ukraine Levels As Oil Extends Slump
U.S. gasoline futures slumped back to levels last seen prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in overnight trading Wednesday, setting up further pump price declines heading into the Labor Day weekend. Gasoline futures for September delivery were marked 6 cents lower in European trading at $2.633 per gallon after settling...
U.S. energy secretary urges refiners not to increase fuel exports
WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Secretary urged domestic oil refiners this month to not further increase exports of fuels like gasoline and diesel, adding that the Biden administration may need to consider taking action if the plants do not build inventories.
Agriculture Online
Corn set for biggest gain in six months on U.S. crop worries
SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chicago corn edged lower on Wednesday amid a broad decline in world markets, although the grain was poised for its biggest monthly climb in six months as declining U.S. and European crop prospects supported prices. Wheat and soybeans slid on expectations of higher global supplies.
Gas, Diesel Prices Dropping Fastest in These Five States
U.S. gas prices have fallen steadily since June, with the national average price for regular gas at $3.901.
Supply Execs Cite 26 Months of Growing Order Backlogs
Economic activity in the manufacturing sector grew in August, but apparel and textile producers did not join the upswing, U.S. supply executives said in the latest Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing “Report On Business.” The August Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was unchanged from July’s 52.8 percent reading, said Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. A Manufacturing PMI above 48.7 percent, over a period of time, generally indicates the overall economy is expanding. “This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 27th month in a row after contraction in April and May 2020,” Fiore...
Gas Prices for Every Decade Since 1930
Gas prices are finally starting to fall back down to earth in much of the country. According to AAA, the national average is down to $4.189 per gallon as of Aug. 2. Fuel costs started to climb just as...
rigzone.com
Gazprom Daily Gas Output Rises
Gazprom PJSC’s daily natural gas production rose in August for the first time in seven months, rebounding from a multiyear low in July. Russia’s biggest producer of the fuel pumped 829 million cubic of meters a day this month, up 7.1% from July, according to Bloomberg calculations based on preliminary data announced Wednesday by Chief Executive Officer Alexey Miller. Output so far this year reached 288.1 billion cubic meters, he said in an address published on the company’s Telegram channel.
U.S. job growth solid in August; labor market pressure starting to ease
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. employers likely continued to hire workers at a strong clip in August while steadily raising wages, signs of persistent labor market strength that could encourage the Federal Reserve to deliver a third 75 basis point interest rate hike this month.
US wholesale gas prices drop to lowest point since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but prices at the pump remain 21% higher than last year
US wholesale gasoline prices dropped to $2.41 Thursday, dipping further below the level it was at before Russia invaded Ukraine. Since peaking at $4.31 a gallon in June, US gasoline futures have tumbled more than 40%. Prices are 11% above year-ago levels, while retail gas prices at the pump are...
