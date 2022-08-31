Economic activity in the manufacturing sector grew in August, but apparel and textile producers did not join the upswing, U.S. supply executives said in the latest Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing “Report On Business.” The August Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was unchanged from July’s 52.8 percent reading, said Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. A Manufacturing PMI above 48.7 percent, over a period of time, generally indicates the overall economy is expanding. “This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 27th month in a row after contraction in April and May 2020,” Fiore...

