investing.com

Oil Stabilizes After 5% Plunge as U.S. Gas Demand Appears Resilient

Investing.com-- Oil prices rose on Wednesday after shedding 5% in the prior session as signs of strength in U.S. gasoline demand helped ease concerns over an Iran-led supply glut and a rise in crude inventories. Crude prices slumped on Tuesday after reports said Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement...
rigzone.com

Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning

Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
rigzone.com

Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
rigzone.com

Eagle Ford Crude Oil Production Still Not On Pre-Pandemic Levels

Constant increases in the past six months have not yet put Eagle Ford crude oil production on par with pre-pandemic levels. Constant increases in the past six months have not yet put Eagle Ford crude oil production on par with pre-pandemic levels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said. According to...
AOL Corp

Gas prices are going higher, even if demand drops: Trader

Gas prices in the U.S. have fallen for 70 days straight to a national average of $3.89 a gallon, according to AAA. But consumers shouldn’t be lulled into thinking this streak will last through the end of the year. And one energy trader says prices at the pump are set move higher again – especially into the fall and winter months.
freightwaves.com

Shippers’ revenge is coming for truckload carriers

The freight market is a pendulum – and when it swings, it may be the buyers or sellers of capacity that now have the power in rate negotiations. Ever since the summer of 2020, trucking companies have largely held all of the power in rate negotiations, based on their ability to squeeze their shipper customers for rate premiums.
ValueWalk

Natural Gas Prices And Crude Oil Prices Are Surging

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday announced that weekly unemployment claims declined slightly to 243,000 in the latest week, down from a revised 245,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims declined to 1.415 million in the latest week, down from a revised 1.434 million in the previous week.
TheStreet

U.S. Gas Prices Fall To Pre Russia-Ukraine Levels As Oil Extends Slump

U.S. gasoline futures slumped back to levels last seen prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in overnight trading Wednesday, setting up further pump price declines heading into the Labor Day weekend. Gasoline futures for September delivery were marked 6 cents lower in European trading at $2.633 per gallon after settling...
Agriculture Online

Corn set for biggest gain in six months on U.S. crop worries

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chicago corn edged lower on Wednesday amid a broad decline in world markets, although the grain was poised for its biggest monthly climb in six months as declining U.S. and European crop prospects supported prices. Wheat and soybeans slid on expectations of higher global supplies.
Sourcing Journal

Supply Execs Cite 26 Months of Growing Order Backlogs

Economic activity in the manufacturing sector grew in August, but apparel and textile producers did not join the upswing, U.S. supply executives said in the latest Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing “Report On Business.” The August Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was unchanged from July’s 52.8 percent reading, said Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. A Manufacturing PMI above 48.7 percent, over a period of time, generally indicates the overall economy is expanding. “This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 27th month in a row after contraction in April and May 2020,” Fiore...
rigzone.com

Gazprom Daily Gas Output Rises

Gazprom PJSC’s daily natural gas production rose in August for the first time in seven months, rebounding from a multiyear low in July. Russia’s biggest producer of the fuel pumped 829 million cubic of meters a day this month, up 7.1% from July, according to Bloomberg calculations based on preliminary data announced Wednesday by Chief Executive Officer Alexey Miller. Output so far this year reached 288.1 billion cubic meters, he said in an address published on the company’s Telegram channel.
