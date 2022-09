Chefs and Culinary Institute of America – New York grads Charlie Gonzalez and Gabby Hinojosa rarely waste time on fancy restaurants when they travel to their hometowns in different regions of Mexico. “We go to hole-in-the-wall places and see what they’re making,” says Gonzalez. “That’s the most authentic Mexican food experience.” The couple opened Panfila Cantina earlier this year to give San Antonians a taste of real Mexican food. Hinojosa, a Signature alum who also worked at Noma in Denmark, leads the kitchen while Gonzalez, who came to San Antonio to work at Sweet Fire Kitchen at La Cantera, handles operations. The menu includes favorites from their childhoods and travels—but with an elevated twist. Try the tacos de canasta appetizer paired with the Loved By All, a hibiscus-infused vodka drink with lime juice, pineapple Jarritos and a touch of cinnamon syrup. Gonzalez says, “We never really thought that we would fall back into Mexican cooking because we worked in fine dining, so we took the flavors we know and used the techniques that we learned to bring it up a notch.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO