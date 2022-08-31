ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

WILX-TV

Eaton County man arrested after hiding from police in a field

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in custody after allegedly stealing from a vehicle and running from police. Tuesday morning, Eaton County Deputies were notified by a resident who saw a man trying to steal from a car. When police arrived, the suspect had a head start and ran away from the scene.
EATON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Reckless driver caught going 100+ mph by Lansing Police

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One motorcyclist’s speeding did not go unnoticed by Lansing Police’s nightshift crew. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, a motorcyclist was driving more than 100 miles per hour when police made an attempt to pull the driver over. Despite the traffic stop attempt, the motorcyclist did not […]
LANSING, MI
sent-trib.com

BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area

A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. The car almost ran the stop sign and...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Perrysburg man arrested for allegedly putting man in chokehold

A Perrysburg man was arrested for assault after he allegedly put a man in a chokehold in Bowling Green on Friday. Ricardo Oviedo III, age 20, was charged with assault and obstructing official business and taken to Wood County Jail. Police discovered Oviedo also had two warrants out of Wood County Sheriff`s Office and Perrysburg Police Department.
PERRYSBURG, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police find missing teen during traffic stop

Bowling Green Police Division discovered a missing teenager during a traffic stop on Sunday, shortly after midnight. An officer pulled over a vehicle that reportedly came to a stop beyond the stop sign at South Enterprise and Clough Street. A search showed that the vehicle owner, Jamari Taylor, 31, of Toledo, was restricted to driving in daylight hours only.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested and charged a woman with felonious assault in the shooting of a 41-year-old man. According to court documents, Katey Rice, 31, shot the victim three times on the 1200 block of Slater early Monday morning. Rice was detained and taken to the...
TOLEDO, OH
msu.edu

MSU Alert: Reported Armed Robbery

The MSU Department of Police and Public Safety (DPPS) is investigating the report of an armed robbery. On September 4, 2022 around 3:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a reported armed robbery in the area east of Bogue St and south of Wilson Rd, near the Veterinary Medical Center. Officers quickly arrived on scene and spoke to both the victim and a witness. The suspects were not located after an extensive search by law enforcement and are believed to have left the area.
EAST LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

Three persons injured in Steuben car/motorcycle crash

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Three persons were injured Saturday afternoon in a car/motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Road 1 and County Road 500 South in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported at about 1:51 p.m.. An initial crash investigation...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Angola man, 29, found dead on side of road in Fulton County

An Angola man was found dead off a roadway in Fulton County. First responders were called around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 2, to the are of 9050 West and 100 North in Kewanna where the found Charles Grisby, 29, unconscious and unresponsive. Grisby was pronounced dead at the scene.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
huroninsider.com

One dead after truck hits three other vehicles on US 6

GIBSONBURG – One individual was killed and six others were hospitalized following a four-vehicle crash on US 6 in Madison Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, witnesses stated the crash occurred at approximately 10:32PM Sunday evening, when a black 2011 Ford F-150, driven by James Baker, 42, of Toledo, drove left of center and attempted to pass several vehicles.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Detectives find heroin, cocaine, meth, hydraulic presses, $20K during Jackson County raids

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Twelve raids Thursday in Jackson County led authorities to drugs, cash, and hydraulic presses used during the trafficking of narcotics. Five of the search warrants were executed on motel rooms at the Americas Best Value Inn & Suites and the Viking Motel in Blackman Township, while the others were executed at homes and commercial properties in Jackson.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

New video footage details liquor store altercation, leaving one woman seriously injured

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - New video footage reveals more details of an altercation in Monroe County that left one woman with some serious injuries. Surveillance video from outside the Liquor Cabinet located on Secor Road, tells the story of what led to Tracy Douglas’s injuries. The surveillance video can be viewed in its entirety at the bottom of this article.
MONROE COUNTY, MI

