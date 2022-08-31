Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Eaton County man arrested after hiding from police in a field
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in custody after allegedly stealing from a vehicle and running from police. Tuesday morning, Eaton County Deputies were notified by a resident who saw a man trying to steal from a car. When police arrived, the suspect had a head start and ran away from the scene.
Meth, heroin and more found on driver during Lansing area stop
Troopers with the MSP Lansing Post pulled a 32-year-old over and found methamphetamine, heroin, and MDMA.
fox2detroit.com
Man runs down carjacker in his Dearborn Heights driveway, escapes in hail of gunfire
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A carjack attempt in Dearborn Heights led to one suspect getting rundown as the would-be victim fled while a second suspect fired off a hail of bullets early Sunday morning. One suspect is in custody, hospitalized in critical condition while police are searching for...
Teen arrested after escaping from Monroe County Youth Center
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A teen who escaped from the Monroe County Youth Center Sunday was captured and returned to the juvenile facility in a little more than an hour, police said. At 5:30 p.m. Sept. 4, police were notified of the escape of the 15-year-old inmate at the...
wlen.com
No Official Update from APD on ‘Suspicious’ Fire at Associated Charities
Adrian, MI – Still no official update from the Adrian Police Department on the suspicious fire at the Associated Charities of Lenawee County. During the organization’s back-to-school program two weeks ago, a front window was broken and most of the contents inside were burned at around 4am. The...
Reckless driver caught going 100+ mph by Lansing Police
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One motorcyclist’s speeding did not go unnoticed by Lansing Police’s nightshift crew. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, a motorcyclist was driving more than 100 miles per hour when police made an attempt to pull the driver over. Despite the traffic stop attempt, the motorcyclist did not […]
sent-trib.com
BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area
A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. The car almost ran the stop sign and...
bgindependentmedia.org
Perrysburg man arrested for allegedly putting man in chokehold
A Perrysburg man was arrested for assault after he allegedly put a man in a chokehold in Bowling Green on Friday. Ricardo Oviedo III, age 20, was charged with assault and obstructing official business and taken to Wood County Jail. Police discovered Oviedo also had two warrants out of Wood County Sheriff`s Office and Perrysburg Police Department.
MSP troopers seize gun, cocaine after suspect clocked at 97 mph flees police, rams into SUV
A suspect is facing a long list of charges after allegedly slamming his car into a Michigan State Police vehicle while trying to avoid arrest Saturday.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police find missing teen during traffic stop
Bowling Green Police Division discovered a missing teenager during a traffic stop on Sunday, shortly after midnight. An officer pulled over a vehicle that reportedly came to a stop beyond the stop sign at South Enterprise and Clough Street. A search showed that the vehicle owner, Jamari Taylor, 31, of Toledo, was restricted to driving in daylight hours only.
13abc.com
Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested and charged a woman with felonious assault in the shooting of a 41-year-old man. According to court documents, Katey Rice, 31, shot the victim three times on the 1200 block of Slater early Monday morning. Rice was detained and taken to the...
Reckless driver flees rollover crash on foot, is struck and killed by second vehicle
After rolling his vehicle into the median on I-94, a driver attempted to escape on foot and was fatally hit on the opposite side of the freeway. Michigan State Police responded to the initial crash on westbound I-94 in Detroit.
msu.edu
MSU Alert: Reported Armed Robbery
The MSU Department of Police and Public Safety (DPPS) is investigating the report of an armed robbery. On September 4, 2022 around 3:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a reported armed robbery in the area east of Bogue St and south of Wilson Rd, near the Veterinary Medical Center. Officers quickly arrived on scene and spoke to both the victim and a witness. The suspects were not located after an extensive search by law enforcement and are believed to have left the area.
Group threw popcorn, broke stuff, and fought at NCG Cinema in Lansing Twp.
A large group of young people created some serious chaos at NCG Cinema in Lansing Township Saturday night.
State police identify motorcyclist killed in Barry County crash
Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Barry County on Sunday.
wtvbam.com
Three persons injured in Steuben car/motorcycle crash
OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Three persons were injured Saturday afternoon in a car/motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Road 1 and County Road 500 South in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported at about 1:51 p.m.. An initial crash investigation...
95.3 MNC
Angola man, 29, found dead on side of road in Fulton County
An Angola man was found dead off a roadway in Fulton County. First responders were called around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 2, to the are of 9050 West and 100 North in Kewanna where the found Charles Grisby, 29, unconscious and unresponsive. Grisby was pronounced dead at the scene.
huroninsider.com
One dead after truck hits three other vehicles on US 6
GIBSONBURG – One individual was killed and six others were hospitalized following a four-vehicle crash on US 6 in Madison Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, witnesses stated the crash occurred at approximately 10:32PM Sunday evening, when a black 2011 Ford F-150, driven by James Baker, 42, of Toledo, drove left of center and attempted to pass several vehicles.
fox2detroit.com
Detectives find heroin, cocaine, meth, hydraulic presses, $20K during Jackson County raids
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Twelve raids Thursday in Jackson County led authorities to drugs, cash, and hydraulic presses used during the trafficking of narcotics. Five of the search warrants were executed on motel rooms at the Americas Best Value Inn & Suites and the Viking Motel in Blackman Township, while the others were executed at homes and commercial properties in Jackson.
13abc.com
New video footage details liquor store altercation, leaving one woman seriously injured
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - New video footage reveals more details of an altercation in Monroe County that left one woman with some serious injuries. Surveillance video from outside the Liquor Cabinet located on Secor Road, tells the story of what led to Tracy Douglas’s injuries. The surveillance video can be viewed in its entirety at the bottom of this article.
