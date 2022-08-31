The MSU Department of Police and Public Safety (DPPS) is investigating the report of an armed robbery. On September 4, 2022 around 3:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a reported armed robbery in the area east of Bogue St and south of Wilson Rd, near the Veterinary Medical Center. Officers quickly arrived on scene and spoke to both the victim and a witness. The suspects were not located after an extensive search by law enforcement and are believed to have left the area.

