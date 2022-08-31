Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Astronomers capture most detailed images yet of radiation region in Orionʻs 'sword'
Astronomers using the W. M. Keck Observatory on Hawaiʻi Island have captured from Maunakea the most detailed and complete images ever taken of the zone where the famed constellation of Orion gets zapped with ultraviolet (UV) radiation from massive young stars. This irradiated neutral zone, called a Photo-Dissociation Region...
Phys.org
Far-infrared detector KID reaches highest possible sensitivity
Astronomy has a blind spot in the area of far-infrared radiation compared to most other wavelengths. A far-infrared space telescope can only utilize its full sensitivity with an actively cooled mirror at temperatures below 4 Kelvin (-269 ℃). Such a telescope doesn't exist yet, which is why there has been little worldwide investment in the development of corresponding detectors.
Phys.org
Explore the solar system with NASA's new-and-improved 3D 'eyes'
NASA has revamped its "Eyes on the Solar System" 3D visualization tool, making interplanetary travel easier and more interactive than ever. More than two years in the making, the update delivers better controls, improved navigation, and a host of new opportunities to learn about our incredible corner of the cosmos—no spacesuit required. All you need is a device with an internet connection.
Phys.org
Rocketlab sent this engine to space and then retrieved it: A new test shows it's still working fine
Reusable rocket engines have become all the rage lately, even as NASA's continually delayed Artemis I mission attempts to launch with non-reusable technology. Realistically, the only way to significantly lower launch costs is to reuse the engines rather than build them from scratch every time. Another small start-up company, RocketLab, has successfully retested a rocket that has flown in space.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phys.org
NASA unsure next Moon rocket launch attempt possible this month
After scrapping a second attempt to get its new 30-story lunar rocket off the ground due to a fuel leak, NASA officials said Saturday it may not be possible to try again this month. The current launch window for NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the Moon ends Tuesday and is...
Phys.org
It's raining diamonds across the universe, research suggests
It could be raining diamonds on planets throughout the universe, scientists suggested Friday, after using common plastic to recreate the strange precipitation believed to form deep inside Uranus and Neptune. Scientists had previously theorized that extremely high pressure and temperatures turn hydrogen and carbon into solid diamonds thousands of kilometers...
Phys.org
Webb captures a cosmic tarantula
Thousands of never-before-seen young stars are spotted in a stellar nursery called 30 Doradus, captured by the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope. Nicknamed the Tarantula Nebula for the appearance of its dusty filaments in previous telescope images, the nebula has long been a favorite for astronomers studying star formation. In addition to young stars, Webb reveals distant background galaxies, as well as the detailed structure and composition of the nebula's gas and dust.
Phys.org
New seafloor images off the West Antarctic Ice Sheet upend understanding of Thwaites Glacier retreat
The Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica—about the size of Florida—has been an elephant in the room for scientists trying to make global sea level rise predictions. This massive ice stream is already in a phase of fast retreat (a "collapse" when viewed on geological timescales) leading to widespread concern about exactly how much, or how fast, it may give up its ice to the ocean.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Coronal mass ejection hits Solar Orbiter before Venus flyby
In the early hours of Sunday, September 4, Solar Orbiter flew by Venus for a gravity-assist maneuver that alters the spacecraft's orbit, getting it even closer to the sun. As if trying to get the orbiter's attention as it cozied up to another body in the solar system, the sun had flung an enormous "coronal mass ejection" straight at the spacecraft and planet just two days before their closest approach—and the data are revealing.
Phys.org
A cosmologist, cultural historian, and neurosurgeon discuss the power of awe and the cosmos
The images to emerge from the James Webb Space Telescope have captured details of the cosmos never seen before, leaving the scientific community and public alike in a state of awe. In a Tweet, former President Barack Obama described them as "mind-blowing." Even Stanford cosmologist Zeeshan Ahmed, for whom such images are commonplace, admitted: "You can't contain it in your head. I think this is true for everybody—I mean, scientists are human still."
Phys.org
Hubble observes a glittering gathering of stars
This glittering gathering of stars is the globular cluster NGC 6558, and it was captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope's Advanced Camera for Surveys. NGC 6558 is closer to the center of the Milky Way than Earth is, and lies about 23,000 light-years away in the constellation Sagittarius. Globular...
Phys.org
Tidal disruption event AT2020opy investigated with radio telescopes
An international team of astronomers has inspected a tidal disruption event (TDE) known as AT2020opy using various radio telescopes. Results of the study, published August 30 on the arXiv pre-print server, could shed more light on the origin and nature of the TDE phenomenon. TDEs are astronomical phenomena that occur...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
While Artemis scrubs, SpaceX treats Space Coast to launches
While hundreds of thousands of people made their way to the Space Coast two weekends in a row for a shot to see the most powerful rocket to ever lift off from Earth, a couple of scrubs for NASA's Artemis I mission left them disappointed. But for those who were...
Phys.org
Researchers find novel 'nano killers' for sterilization and antifouling
Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), an anaerobic bacterium, has long been considered the main culprit in causing corrosion failure of metal materials. Previous studies usually used nanozymes as antibacterial materials. However, nanozymes rely on H2O2, O2, superoxide and hydroxyl radicals to produce reactive oxygen species, which hinders its utilization in anoxic environments.
Phys.org
Dental evidence challenges origin time of mammals
New research published in the Journal of Anatomy has used dental evidence to challenge the origin time of mammals. The study, an international collaboration led by the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) in Porto Alegre, and which included researchers from King's College London and the Natural History Museum, examined the lower jaws in fossils of Brasilodon quadrangularis, a mouse sized animal dated to have lived 225 million years ago. The analysis of the different growth stages showing tooth development in each of the fossils provided evidence that these were the remains of a mammal.
Phys.org
Scientists design and synthesize a new layered air-stable topological crystalline insulator candidate
Exploring novel topological materials and related phase transitions has been a central research theme in condensed matter physics and materials science. Topological materials with nontrivial anti-band crossings have attracted much attention. Hourglass fermion surface state, located at the vertex in the neck of an hourglass-like dispersion, enables exploration of remarkable topological phases, such as the hourglass Weyl point, movement along high symmetry lines, and hourglass nodal chains or net. By introducing nonsymmorphic symmetry-preserved interlayer couplings, the hourglass fermion surface state in topological crystalline insulators (TCIs) can be obtained.
Phys.org
Pioneering mathematical formula paves way for exciting advances in health, energy, and food industry
A groundbreaking mathematical equation that could transform medical procedures, natural gas extraction, and plastic packaging production in the future has been discovered. The new equation, developed by scientists at the University of Bristol, indicates that diffusive movement through permeable material can be modeled exactly for the very first time. It comes a century after world-leading physicists Albert Einstein and Marian von Smoluchowski derived the first diffusion equation, and marks important progress in representing motion for a wide range of entities from microscopic particles and natural organisms to man-made devices.
Phys.org
8K footage of Titanic shows new details that could help identify the ship's rate of decay
For the first time, footage of the Titanic in 8K has been released, allowing viewers to peer at the iconic shipwreck front and center. OceanGate Expeditions, a Washington-based, deep-sea exploration company, posted the one-minute clip last week. A camera pans over the ship as Sebastian Pangal's "The Grand Chopin Nocturne"...
Phys.org
Seasonal regulation in the bean bug brain's biological clock
Not only does organism's body have a biological clock that can tell the time of the day, it can also tell the time of the year. Researchers from Japan have found that one capable little molecule may be behind the mechanism by which the biological clock keeps track of the seasons.
Phys.org
Gamma rays from a dwarf galaxy solve an astronomical puzzle
A glowing blob known as "the cocoon," which appears to be inside one of the enormous gamma-ray emanations from the center of our galaxy dubbed the "Fermi bubbles," has puzzled astronomers since it was discovered in 2012. In new research published in Nature Astronomy, we show the cocoon is caused...
Comments / 0