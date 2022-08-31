New research published in the Journal of Anatomy has used dental evidence to challenge the origin time of mammals. The study, an international collaboration led by the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) in Porto Alegre, and which included researchers from King's College London and the Natural History Museum, examined the lower jaws in fossils of Brasilodon quadrangularis, a mouse sized animal dated to have lived 225 million years ago. The analysis of the different growth stages showing tooth development in each of the fossils provided evidence that these were the remains of a mammal.

WILDLIFE ・ 8 HOURS AGO