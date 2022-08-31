ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals release 2023 spring schedule, set to host World Baseball Classic team

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ce2QC_0hcm69IT00

JUPITER, Fla. – One week after releasing their 2023 regular season schedule , the St. Louis Cardinals have officially announced their spring training schedule for next year.

Unlike most spring training seasons, the Cardinals will host a World Baseball Classic national team in an exhibition matchup on Thursday, March 9. The 2023 World Baseball Classic runs from March 8-21, showcasing some of baseball’s top talents from each nation.

The Cardinals will play six MLB opponents over 29 spring games from Feb. 25 to March 26. The schedule includes common geographical spring opponents, such as the Miami Marlins, Washington National, Houston Astros and New York Mets.

Trending: Driver charged in fatal hit and run near Ted Drewes

St. Louis will also play one home and one road spring game against uncommon spring opponents in the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees. The Cardinals will open spring training on Feb. 25 at their home Roger Dean Stadium against the Nationals. The upcoming spring season ends with a March 26 road game against the Houston Astros.

For the latest 2023 schedule updates for spring training and the regular season, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

East St. Louis Football tops CBC in Saturday evening clash

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL — East St. Louis Flyers Football cruised to victory at home Saturday, 64-19 over CBC. The Flyers take home their first win of the season and even their record at 1-1. Meantime, in an earlier matchup at East St. Louis De Smet fell to national powerhouse IMG Academy (Fla.) 50-6. For […]
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX 2

Team Ambition offers opportunity through wrestling

ST. LOUIS — Legends of wrestling once flocked to St. Louis for some of the sports greatest events. Team Ambition is hoping to help bring back those moments to the group’s city. “This place has such a rich history in wrestling,” Team Ambition founder Davey Richards said. Richards has his own rich history as well. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, MO
State
New York State
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX 2

Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had […]
VILLA RIDGE, MO
FOX 2

School bus driver killed in crash in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – A school bus driver was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Perryville, Missouri. He has been identified as 72-year-old James Kennedy. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash between a school bus and a box truck happened in the 1400 block of Highway K near Bluebird Lane. MSHP said no […]
PERRYVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Baseball Classic#Yankees#The St Louis Cardinals#Washington National#The Detroit Tigers#Nationals#The Houston Astros#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

Man hit and killed on I-64 in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A man was struck and killed early Monday morning in St. Clair County, Illinois on I-64. Illinois State Police said a blue Acura was driving eastbound on I-64 just after 12 a.m. when it “hydroplaned and struck the left guardrail and concrete bridge rail.” The driver then exited the Acura […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FOX 2

Car crashes into parked cars, flips over in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A car involved in a crash early Monday morning flipped over in south St. Louis. A driver crashed into two parked cars on Delor Street at Ridgewood Avenue just after 2 a.m. The driver’s car then flipped over. Fortunately, the driver was not hurt. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Suspect accused of stabbing three people outside a Mascoutah bar

MASCOUTAH, Ill. – A suspect is in custody for stabbing three people outside a bar. Police were called to Skootr’s on West Main Street around 12:30 am Sunday for reports of a fight. Investigators say one man and two women all in their 40s had wounds from an apparent knife attack. A 37-year-old suspect was […]
MASCOUTAH, IL
FOX 2

Multi-vehicle crash in Ladue early Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Several vehicles were involved in a crash early Monday morning in Ladue. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on southbound I-170 just north of Ladue Road. Two lanes of traffic were blocked for a time. No injuries were reported. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene.
LADUE, MO
FOX 2

TKO: XFL please keep the Battlehawks nickname in St. Louis

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” sends this message to the XFL, keep the Battlehawks name for their new St. Louis franchise. The success of the 2020 XFL St. Louis Battlehawks needs to return. TKO says you can change their uniform, look or colors, but keep the Battlehawks nickname so fans can continue to “ka-kaw”!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy