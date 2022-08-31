ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
khqa.com

Fraternal Order of Police: Illinois' correctional facilities are unsafe

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One police organization is claiming conditions in Illinois' Correctional Facilities are becoming more dangerous. The leader of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Corrections Lodge 263 said there is no plan to improve conditions in Illinois' correctional facilities. The Fraternal Order of Police works with...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Debate over ranked-choice voting heats up after Alaska primary

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — A heated debate among politicians surrounding ranked-choice voting has ignited since Alaska’s primary election. Some lawmakers say the electoral system “gives all Americans a voice” and is “sensible” to weed out extreme candidates, while others call it a “scam” that “disenfranchises voters.”
ALASKA STATE
khqa.com

Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state's political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden's administration. A busload of 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after...
CHICAGO, IL
khqa.com

18th ISP squad car hit in Scott's Law violation

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois State Police (ISP) squad car was sideswiped on Monday night. The crash happened on Interstate 64 westbound at milepost 101 in Wayne County. The trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries while the driver was uninjured. The driver, 72-year-old Elvie...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy