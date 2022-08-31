Read full article on original website
Body of missing Wixom woman found near Ontario
MARQUETTE, MI— The body of a woman whose vehicle and personal items were found in the Upper Peninsula has been recovered in Lake Superior off Ontario, Canada. The Marquette County Sheriff's office was notified on June 26 that Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom might have traveled to the Marquette area with thoughts of self-harm. Her vehicle and personal property were located near the shore of Lake Superior on Buckroe Road, off of County Road 550.
WLUC
Chocolay Township fire, police search for reported distressed paddleboarder
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County included a call in Chocolay Township. Around 7:00 p.m. Friday, Chocolay Township Fire Rescue and the Chocolay Township Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Lakewood Lane in Chocolay Township for a reported person on a paddle board in distress.
UPMATTERS
Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show . From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth. In many areas north of Gaylord,...
WLUC
‘Very, very busy’ first summer for Iron Mountain ice cream shop
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. ice cream shop says it had a great first summer. The Ice Cream Barn in Iron Mountain opened this June. Its cows were only there over the Labor Day weekend. Guests can still expect to see a fire pit, music, and even a...
WLUC
Public hearing Tuesday on permit for proposed Marquette hotel
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A proposed hotel near Marquette’s lakeshore goes before the city’s planning commission Tuesday evening. A highly-anticipated public hearing is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Marquette City Hall. The request is for a special land use permit for a hotel at 955 Lakeshore Blvd. It...
UPMATTERS
Our Community Tour Kingsford: The town that Ford built
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – In 1923, the Village of Kingsford was formed, named after Edward G. Kingsford, the first plant manager of Ford in the area and guiding a community to form and become its own. “Streets and gutters and water and sewer,” said Roger Scott, Kingsford historian. “They...
