MARQUETTE, MI— The body of a woman whose vehicle and personal items were found in the Upper Peninsula has been recovered in Lake Superior off Ontario, Canada. The Marquette County Sheriff's office was notified on June 26 that Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom might have traveled to the Marquette area with thoughts of self-harm. Her vehicle and personal property were located near the shore of Lake Superior on Buckroe Road, off of County Road 550.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO