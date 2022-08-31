ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrysburg, PA

Lancaster Farming

22-Year-Old Singer Noah G. Fowler Writes Songs Inspired by Rural Pennsylvania Roots

CAPON BRIDGE, W.Va. — Synchronicity: The simultaneous occurrence of events which appear significantly related but have no discernible causal connection. I had taken an unexpected trip to West Virginia for a friend’s funeral and found myself on the banks of the Cacapon River, playing guitar for two people I’d met at the service. We were behind The River House, a nonprofit arts/music cafe that serves as the beating heart of the local creative community. A young man was setting up to perform that night, and I introduced myself. His name was Noah G. Fowler, he was from Carlisle, Pennsylvania (now living in Nashville), and he looked to be in his 20s. I promised to return for his show.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
berkscountyliving.com

So Sweet! Step Inside the Port Clinton Peanut Shop.

Take a drive to Port Clinton, a little borough nestled on the edge of Schuylkill County. As you enter the town, the smell of freshly roasted peanuts from the Port Clinton Peanut Shop will tickle your nose. Walk in to discover not just a variety of roasted nuts, but also a sweet tooth’s paradise.
PORT CLINTON, PA
State College

Taste of the Month: The new Red Horse Tavern

There aren’t many iconic restaurants left in the Bellefonte area. Over time, many have closed or changed names. One of the few still standing is the Red Horse Tavern, located at 104 North Main Street in Pleasant Gap. The Red Horse recently did change hands, but it’s still the...
BELLEFONTE, PA
City
Berrysburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Times News

ZooStock will rock Lansford to benefit ACS

With live music, food and refreshments all for a good cause, ZooStock is once again the place to be for Labor Day. “People come from all over. This event has become very popular,” said Lisa Hiles, a volunteer organizer for the American Cancer Society benefit. The family friendly event...
LANSFORD, PA
lykensvalley.org

Pine Grove – Lovers Lane

An undated post card view of a road in Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, widely known as “Lovers Lane” The photographer was said to be Alvin C. Schwalm. the location in 1971 was identified as an extension of American Legion Boulevard which crosses the hill to Pine Hill Drive and meets Sweet Arrow Lake Road.
PINE GROVE, PA
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Zeus

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. The Pet of the Week will sometimes be a local furbaby who already lives in a happy Lebanon County home. On other occasions, the column will spotlight an animal that’s available for adoption through a local shelter and is seeking a forever family.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
lykensvalley.org

Wiconisco High School, 1909

A 1909 colorized photograph of the Wiconisco High School, Wiconisco, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. Corrections and additional information should be added as comments to this post.
WICONISCO, PA
abc27.com

Leaders give stern warning to troublemakers before Harrisburg Kipona Festival

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police have said they are ready for Kipona this Labor Day Weekend. There will be extra security because of the chaos that occurred during the Fourth of July festivities when a fight broke out just before the fireworks. Someone yelled “gun” after firecrackers went off, which caused people to run in panic.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Lightning Guider Sleds

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM)– Along North Market Street in Duncannon is a state historical marker, located by the factory building of the Standard Novelty Works. But the marker is not specifically for the company, but for one of its most famous products: the Lightning Guider Sled. (A lot of people...
DUNCANNON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Captured by Iroquois on an ill-fated hunting trip to Lycoming County

Old Lycoming — In 1780, three men ventured on a hunting party near the Susquehanna River and a run-in with the region’s renowned Iroquois Indians would change their lives forever. The Iroquois Indians, who would ally themselves with the British during the American Revolution, were a prominent tribe in the region, in addition to the Lenape Tribe. The Iroquois were involved with the Big Runaway, which involved several settlers being massacred and fleeing to Fort Muncy. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Gearing up for the 9/11 Memorial Ride

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Bikers from across the country will soon rev their engines in Lycoming County. The 21st 9/11 Memorial Ride will honor all those who died in the attacks on September 11, 2001. The theme for this year's ride is "Let Freedom Roar." "It is maybe a...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Centre County mother and daughter located

CENTRE HALL, PA – Rockview state police say a previously missing Centre County woman and her 10-year-old daughter have been located and are safe. Police provided no additional information, other than to say they were found safe on Wednesday. Police had posted word on Aug. 17 that Crystal Oburn,...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New Midstate museum is full of bologna

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One museum is now open in Lebanon County and it is something you usually do not find in museums. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats opened a new outlet store and museum along North Railroad Street in Palmyra on Thursday, Sept. 1. Get daily news, weather,...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

