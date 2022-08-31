Read full article on original website
Visit The Largest Antique Mall in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenLewisburg, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
You Can Camp Overnight at this Amusement Park Resort in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenElysburg, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Lancaster Farming
22-Year-Old Singer Noah G. Fowler Writes Songs Inspired by Rural Pennsylvania Roots
CAPON BRIDGE, W.Va. — Synchronicity: The simultaneous occurrence of events which appear significantly related but have no discernible causal connection. I had taken an unexpected trip to West Virginia for a friend’s funeral and found myself on the banks of the Cacapon River, playing guitar for two people I’d met at the service. We were behind The River House, a nonprofit arts/music cafe that serves as the beating heart of the local creative community. A young man was setting up to perform that night, and I introduced myself. His name was Noah G. Fowler, he was from Carlisle, Pennsylvania (now living in Nashville), and he looked to be in his 20s. I promised to return for his show.
berkscountyliving.com
So Sweet! Step Inside the Port Clinton Peanut Shop.
Take a drive to Port Clinton, a little borough nestled on the edge of Schuylkill County. As you enter the town, the smell of freshly roasted peanuts from the Port Clinton Peanut Shop will tickle your nose. Walk in to discover not just a variety of roasted nuts, but also a sweet tooth’s paradise.
Things to do this Labor Day weekend: Kipona, concerts and more events in our area
If you have a long weekend and you’re looking for a way to best enjoy it, we have some suggestions. This Labor Day weekend will have concert, arts and crafts events, festivals and faires to check out, with everything from classic rock tribute bands to kayak and canoe races to board game celebrations. Check out a few of the events we’ve found below:
State College
Taste of the Month: The new Red Horse Tavern
There aren’t many iconic restaurants left in the Bellefonte area. Over time, many have closed or changed names. One of the few still standing is the Red Horse Tavern, located at 104 North Main Street in Pleasant Gap. The Red Horse recently did change hands, but it’s still the...
Times News
ZooStock will rock Lansford to benefit ACS
With live music, food and refreshments all for a good cause, ZooStock is once again the place to be for Labor Day. “People come from all over. This event has become very popular,” said Lisa Hiles, a volunteer organizer for the American Cancer Society benefit. The family friendly event...
Cousins open diner in Dauphin County with breakfasts, baklava and outdoor dog station
Two cousins have brought their New Cumberland diner concept to the East Shore. Emad Boulus and Melad Fahmy recently opened Progress Diner at the former Soul Burrito headquarters at 314 S. Progress Ave. in Susquehanna Township. The two also operate Bridge Diner in New Cumberland. Their new venture fills the...
lykensvalley.org
Pine Grove – Lovers Lane
An undated post card view of a road in Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, widely known as “Lovers Lane” The photographer was said to be Alvin C. Schwalm. the location in 1971 was identified as an extension of American Legion Boulevard which crosses the hill to Pine Hill Drive and meets Sweet Arrow Lake Road.
lebtown.com
Pet of the Week: Zeus
LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. The Pet of the Week will sometimes be a local furbaby who already lives in a happy Lebanon County home. On other occasions, the column will spotlight an animal that’s available for adoption through a local shelter and is seeking a forever family.
Schuylkill County band is an international sensation
TREMONT, Pa. — This is Crobot– A hard rock band known across the United States. The band has performed in 20 countries and made the Billboard Top 10. One thing fans may not know is that Crobot got its start in Schuylkill County. Lead singer Brandon Yeagley says...
lykensvalley.org
Wiconisco High School, 1909
A 1909 colorized photograph of the Wiconisco High School, Wiconisco, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. Corrections and additional information should be added as comments to this post.
abc27.com
Leaders give stern warning to troublemakers before Harrisburg Kipona Festival
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police have said they are ready for Kipona this Labor Day Weekend. There will be extra security because of the chaos that occurred during the Fourth of July festivities when a fight broke out just before the fireworks. Someone yelled “gun” after firecrackers went off, which caused people to run in panic.
echo-pilot.com
This Central PA pretzel maker sold 20K+ on QVC. Which local soft pretzel is your favorite?
Philip Given and Jordan Pfautz, co-owners of The Pretzel Co. in York, recently branched out and scored big. Given and Pfautz brought their pretzels to QVC on Aug. 24 and, according to a Facebook post from Pfautz, "sold 20,000 pretzels on QVC in 5 minutes." The Pretzel Co. is offering...
Goose Day, now a September-long celebration, is under way in central Pennsylvania
Lewistown and the Juniata River Valley continue to build on Goose Day, an observance founded on eating waterfowl on one particular day that is now a September-long celebration of all things goose and more. Goose Day, which is also St. Michaelmas Day, September 29, dates to 1786 in Lewistown, to...
Video: Fire damages Maria’s Pizza newly renovated facade
Firefighters in Reading were called to Maria’s Pizza in the 400 block of Penn Street for a structure fire Friday midday. Arriving on-scene, crews found fire in the front wall, behind the stucco of the newly renovated street facing facade. The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Lightning Guider Sleds
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM)– Along North Market Street in Duncannon is a state historical marker, located by the factory building of the Standard Novelty Works. But the marker is not specifically for the company, but for one of its most famous products: the Lightning Guider Sled. (A lot of people...
Captured by Iroquois on an ill-fated hunting trip to Lycoming County
Old Lycoming — In 1780, three men ventured on a hunting party near the Susquehanna River and a run-in with the region’s renowned Iroquois Indians would change their lives forever. The Iroquois Indians, who would ally themselves with the British during the American Revolution, were a prominent tribe in the region, in addition to the Lenape Tribe. The Iroquois were involved with the Big Runaway, which involved several settlers being massacred and fleeing to Fort Muncy. ...
Gearing up for the 9/11 Memorial Ride
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Bikers from across the country will soon rev their engines in Lycoming County. The 21st 9/11 Memorial Ride will honor all those who died in the attacks on September 11, 2001. The theme for this year's ride is "Let Freedom Roar." "It is maybe a...
therecord-online.com
Centre County mother and daughter located
CENTRE HALL, PA – Rockview state police say a previously missing Centre County woman and her 10-year-old daughter have been located and are safe. Police provided no additional information, other than to say they were found safe on Wednesday. Police had posted word on Aug. 17 that Crystal Oburn,...
local21news.com
Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
abc27.com
New Midstate museum is full of bologna
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One museum is now open in Lebanon County and it is something you usually do not find in museums. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats opened a new outlet store and museum along North Railroad Street in Palmyra on Thursday, Sept. 1. Get daily news, weather,...
