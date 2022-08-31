ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, the unknown winner purchased the Cash 4 Life ticket at Kenny’s Market and Deli located at 5018 Cooper Ridge Road.

The lucky player matched five out five numbers correctly, including the Cash Ball in the draw-style game which led them to win $1,000 a day for life, the game’s highest prize.

Lottery officials say no other information will be released until the prize is claimed.

