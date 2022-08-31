Chicago Lawn residents say area construction created dangerous conditions

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Some residents of the Southwest Side's Chicago Lawn neighborhood say a road construction project has created dangerous conditions.

The project has part of Kedzie Avenue closed and traffic is detoured onto 65 th Street.

Neighbors tell CBS 2 that diverted cars and trucks have hit parked cars, ignored stop signs and are creating unsafe conditions.

"My car got hit worst out of all the other cars. I've been struggling. I have to be asking for like favors - friends, coworkers, even family to give me a ride to work and back," Luis Lopez said. "It's hard, because that's the main car I had."

It’s unclear when the project on Kedzie will be done.

