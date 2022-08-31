DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright bookworms, romance novel fiends, fantasy lovers, sci fi fanatics, how-to readers, and more, this day is for you. If you love turning pages, using bookmarks, getting lost in your favorite novel, or reading up on a new biography Tuesday, Sep. 6, which is National Read A Book Day was made for you. This day was also made for those not too keen on reading or say they just don’t have the time.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO