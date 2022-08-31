ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

CW33

Abbott endorses Spiller for TX-68 reelection

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, announced that he is endorsing Incumbent Representative David Spiller for Texas House District 68. “From border security to cutting taxes to defending your values from the far left, David Spiller is one of Texas’s strongest conservatives on the issues,” Gov. Abbott said. “It’s my honor to endorse Representative David Spiller.”
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Report says these are the best bookstores in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright bookworms, romance novel fiends, fantasy lovers, sci fi fanatics, how-to readers, and more, this day is for you. If you love turning pages, using bookmarks, getting lost in your favorite novel, or reading up on a new biography Tuesday, Sep. 6, which is National Read A Book Day was made for you. This day was also made for those not too keen on reading or say they just don’t have the time.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Biden talks crime, gun control in Pennsylvania

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden is traveling to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday afternoon to deliver remarks on his Safer America Plan, specifically gun safety in America. Biden’s plan moves to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and ghost guns; require background checks for all gun sales with some exceptions; clear...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CW33

This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

This Texas coffee shop among top 10 best in the US, according to Yelp reviewers

(NEXSTAR) – Amend your bucket lists, coffee snobs. However you take your morning coffee — black, iced, or with a horrifying dollop of mayonnaise in it — you’d prefer it be a quality cup of coffee. But with thousands upon thousands of shops claiming to promise exactly that, it can be daunting for serious java-drinkers to break from their usual routines and try something new or different.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

North Texas theaters participating in $3 movies Saturday

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the biggest hit industries during the COVID-19 pandemic was the movie theater industry, with some theaters being forced to close temporarily and, unfortunately, some closing permanently. To show support for movie theaters and the people who love watching movies, major theater chains across the...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

