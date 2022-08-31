Read full article on original website
Abbott endorses Spiller for TX-68 reelection
AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, announced that he is endorsing Incumbent Representative David Spiller for Texas House District 68. “From border security to cutting taxes to defending your values from the far left, David Spiller is one of Texas’s strongest conservatives on the issues,” Gov. Abbott said. “It’s my honor to endorse Representative David Spiller.”
Migrants hopping off Operation Lone Star buses ahead of their final destination
While the state of Texas has spent more than $12 million to send migrants to cities such as New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago, some migrants are bailing before the buses reach their final destination.
Report says these are the best bookstores in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright bookworms, romance novel fiends, fantasy lovers, sci fi fanatics, how-to readers, and more, this day is for you. If you love turning pages, using bookmarks, getting lost in your favorite novel, or reading up on a new biography Tuesday, Sep. 6, which is National Read A Book Day was made for you. This day was also made for those not too keen on reading or say they just don’t have the time.
2 $200,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in San Antonio & near Corpus Christi
What a Labor Day Weekend victory for two residents of the Lone Star State as some jackpot-winning money will soon be landing in their pockets.
Report says these are the top spots for breakfast around Texas
Breakfast is easily the most important meal of the day and making sure you get the nutrients in quick to start your day off is key. No one said breakfast couldn't be delicious, it needs to be to get your day off with some insane sensations for your tastebuds.
Texas State Guard still in El Paso but not busing migrants to other cities
Members of the Texas State Guard remain in El Paso but are no longer staged at a community center in the South Side.
New binational rail crossing to connect northern Mexico and Laredo, Texas
The railroad company Kansas City Southern soon hopes to break ground on a second binational freight railroad crossing that will connect the border cities of Laredo, Texas, to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, the company's president told Border Report.
Biden talks crime, gun control in Pennsylvania
(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden is traveling to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday afternoon to deliver remarks on his Safer America Plan, specifically gun safety in America. Biden’s plan moves to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and ghost guns; require background checks for all gun sales with some exceptions; clear...
2 North Texas cities ranked among safest cities in America
Safety is top of mind when it comes to where you live, work, hang out and do anything in life. Recently a study was put together by GoodHire to reveal the safest cities in America and North Texas is heavily represented in the top 10.
This is the most popular ‘nerdy’ decoration in Texas; can you guess what it is?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you own something that some people consider “nerdy”? What is that one thing?. If you’re a Texan it is probably a piece of wall art, according to a new report from LombardoHomes.com. The website looked at all things nerdy in the nation, including which states are the nerdiest and the most popular “nerdy” decoration by state.
No need to argue: This is the most popular board game in Texas
Gather around the table kids, let's get our gaming on. Now, gaming with the family will always be a good time, that is until grandad decides to take it a little too seriously and little Suzie is trash-talking her uncle after being the first one out again.
Texas is the 5th hardest working state in America, study says
DALLAS (KDAF) — This may not come as a surprise to many people in the Lone Star State. A new study from WalletHub says that Texas is one of the hardest working states in the nation. The study compared all 50 states across a few key metrics, like average...
Report: Texas among top 10 best states to retire in 2022
Let's just sit, kick back and relax with a newspaper in our hands, coffee on the side table and have something of your choice on the old TV every single day. How is this possible? Retirement.
Texas woman faces six years in federal prison after attempting to smuggle meth
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman who admitted to conspiring with the intent to distribute meth in exchange for money has been sentenced to six years in federal prison. On Dec. 6, 2021 Kailah Janelle Paz, the driver of a silver 2012 Ford Fiesta, attempted to cross from...
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
This Texas coffee shop among top 10 best in the US, according to Yelp reviewers
(NEXSTAR) – Amend your bucket lists, coffee snobs. However you take your morning coffee — black, iced, or with a horrifying dollop of mayonnaise in it — you’d prefer it be a quality cup of coffee. But with thousands upon thousands of shops claiming to promise exactly that, it can be daunting for serious java-drinkers to break from their usual routines and try something new or different.
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
GALVESTON, Texas (Nexstar) — With most abortions officially being illegal in Texas as of Thursday, women are looking for options, and some are turning to “Abort Offshore.” It’s a for-profit organization that is taking women out on boats from the Galveston area into federal waters to have abortions.
Looking back at Texas-born U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson on his birthday Saturday
DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, August 27 is the late former U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson’s birthday. The Texas-born president was born back in 1908 and eventually became the 36th President of the United States in the 60s. Johnson, known commonly as LBJ, was a Democrat from the great...
North Texas theaters participating in $3 movies Saturday
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the biggest hit industries during the COVID-19 pandemic was the movie theater industry, with some theaters being forced to close temporarily and, unfortunately, some closing permanently. To show support for movie theaters and the people who love watching movies, major theater chains across the...
Study says Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas, Dallas ranked second worst
AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re looking for the best Whataburger in Texas, you won’t find it in Austin. The capital city has “below-average Whataburgers,” according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data. The newspaper looked through Google reviews for seven Texas cities with...
