Twenty-six years of isolation. A man who was the last living member of an Indigenous tribe in Brazil has died, the country’s Indigenous agency confirmed. The man was known as the “Man of the Hole” because he would construct deep holes, including some with spikes to catch animals, according to Survival International, an organization focused on tribal rights. He also dug holes inside homes and structures to protect himself, the organization has said.

AMERICAS ・ 6 DAYS AGO