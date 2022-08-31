Transfer news RECAP: Cristiano Ronaldo may have to STAY at Manchester United with the 'only offer of a move coming from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal', while Newcastle weigh up surprise swoop for Arsenal target Youri Tielemans

Here is Sportsmail's daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and new deals, with a number of high-profile players set to be on the move this summer.

Aston Villa holds talks with Southampton over loan deal for defender Jan Bednarek

Aston Villa are in talks to sign Southampton defender Jan Bednarek on loan.

The west Midlands club will be without new summer signing Diego Carlos for several months after the centre-back ruptured his Achilles against Everton two weeks ago.

Chelsea make a late £43m bid for Ajax's Edson Alvarez

Chelsea have offered £43million for Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez.

The Dutch champions are refusing to sell any more of their squad this window. However, Mexico international Alvarez, 24, wants Ajax to consider the offer as he fears the chance to move to Chelsea may not arise again.

DONE DEAL: Juventus complete loan signing of Leandro Parades from PSG

The deal is believed to have an option to buy at the end of the season for a fee in the region of £13million, with PSG manager Luis Campos keen to shift 'deadwood' from his squad.

The 28-year-old, who joined the French champions for £36million in 2019, still has two years remaining on his contract, but has returned to Italy after five years away in search of regular first team football.

Arsenal are exploring a deal for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo

Mikel Arteta's side are short of numbers in central midfield with Granit Xhaka and Albert Lokonga the club's only recognised pairing available for selection ahead of tonight's clash versus Aston Villa.

Danilo, who plays for Palmeiras in Brazil, has been identified as a future signing by Arsenal's recruitment staff.

Arsenal 'make £20m bid for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo'

18:41

Alexi Lalas says the 2022 World Cup may 'bring out the best' of Christian Pulisic as wantaway USMNT winger struggles for game time after being denied loan move by Chelsea

Following Pulisic's substitute appearance at St. Mary's, Lalas responded to a fan question, outlining his thoughts on whether Pulisic would potentially miss out on the starting XI if he remained on the outer at Stamford Bridge.

Things simply aren't going the way of Christian Pulisic right now after yet another cameo performance from the bench. Pulisic came in from the cold in an attempt to rescue Chelsea from defeat on Tuesday.

Manchester City 'agree £17m deal to sign Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund'

The 27-year-old will join the Premier League champions for an initial £15million fee with a further £1.7million in add-ons, according to Sky Sports .

Akanji is believed to be undergoing a medical at City, and is expected to be announced as the club's fifth new arrival of the transfer window in the coming days.

The move comes as Pep Guardiola looks to bolster his options in the centre of defence with Aymeric Laporte still on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery at the end of last season.

Chelsea 'are in talks to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao'

According to the Times, Chelsea have opened talks with Milan for Leao after being told a deal for PSG forward Neymar is not possible.

The west London side were led to believe the Brazilian star is available but PSG want to keep him despite his reported tensions with Kylian Mbappe.

Leao - who joined AC Milan from French side Lille in 2019 - scored 14 goals in all competitions during the 2021-2022 campaign and helped the giants win their first league title since 2011.

16:57

Silva has been continuously linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium, with LaLiga side Barcelona one of the teams interested in capturing his signature.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva will stay at the club past the transfer, according to club official Manuel Estiarte despite interest from LaLiga giants Barcelona.

Boga could now return to the Premier League after his brief experience in Chelsea should Atalanta entertain Leicester's opening bid.

The Foxes are about to sell Dennis Praet to Torino for €8.5million (£7.3m) and want to invest 100 per cent of the money collected to aid their bid for the Ivorian winger, who Atalanta are ready to cash in on.

The Ghanaian attacking midfielder, 22, didn't report for Wednesday's training session as the clock ticks down towards the transfer deadline.

They have made their move for Hwang, proposing a £17m fee, but Wolves are not happy with the payment structure of the deal.

Wolves 'reject £17MILLION offer from Leeds for Hwang Hee-chan'

Jesse Marsch's side are in the market for a forward due to Patrick Bamford's fitness issues over the past 12 months, plus Rodrigo dislocated his shoulder against Everton on Tuesday.

14:04

Lucas Ocampos involved in bizarre transfer saga as Sevilla agree to £17m sale of winger to Ajax before Dutch champions decide they do NOT want him during his flight to Amsterdam... and now they want him on loan!

The Spanish side had agreed a fee with the Eredivisie champions, who are now flush with cash following the £85.5m sale of Antony to Manchester United.

13:35

Fofana has agreed a six-year deal with the west London outfit with Thomas Tuchel finally landing his defensive target.

The Portuguese, 37, did not start either of United's previous two fixtures - against Liverpool and Southampton - with manager Ten Hag instead opting to start Marcus Rashford in the centre forward position.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been looking for a switch away from Old Trafford in the hunt for Champions League football, communicating that desire in June, but appears set to remain.

Aubameyang was reportedly assaulted by a group of four men and threatened with firearms and iron bars in front of his wife Alysha Behague and their two terrified children in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Barcelona striker may require surgery to repair his injuries, which are now a complicating factor in a transfer to Chelsea prior to Thursday's deadline.

12:42

PSG could be open to letting one of their star forwards leave the club though, with Chelsea pursuing other targets and the likely cost to sign the 30-year-old.

The French giants are keen to offload the Brazilian to avoid FFP sanctions in the future, while Thomas Tuchel is looking to bring in additional signings before the window closes.

Uncapped Wan-Bissaka quickly fell out of favour with United fans for his perceived lack of attacking ability.

Hammers manager David Moyes could even use Wan-Bissaka, who has almost exclusively played as a right back during his career, as a centre back if they can sign him.

Arsenal 'make £20m bid for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo' as Mikel Arteta tries to add depth with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny both out injured... but the Brazilian side 'will not sell for less than his £86m release clause'

The Palmeiras star is being eyed by Mikel Arteta's side as the Gunners look to add a midfielder before the transfer window closes on Thursday evening.

Arsenal reportedly made the £20million offer for 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Danilo on Tuesday, although it is expected to be rejected by the Palmeiras hierarchy.

The West Midlands outfit have been chasing the 6ft 7ins striker over recent weeks and the 25-year-old has now put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Kalajdzic completed his medical at Wolves' training ground on Wednesday morning and becomes their fourth summer signing, following Goncalo Guedes, Matheus Nunes and Nathan Collins.

Tielemans is in the final year of his contract and is keen to leave the Foxes having also attracted interest from Arsenal earlier this summer.

Youri Tielemans has received heavy interest from Arsenal this summer and is considered their No 1 target if Mikel Arteta chooses to strengthen his midfield.

The future of Ronaldo has dominated Manchester United's summer with the Portuguese superstar making no secret of his desire to leave Old Trafford.

According to reports, Al Hilal, who have former Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo in their squad, launched an 'obscene offer' to try to tempt Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia.

The in-form forward has now hit four goals in as many games this term.

Zaha, who has been linked with London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal, emphasised his value to Palace with a stunning opener in Tuesday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Brentford.

10:14

Gordon had told Lampard that he wanted to move to Stamford Bridge and there were indications that Chelsea would bid as much as £60million for the 21-year-old.

Chelsea failed to make Everton's deadline for any additional bid for the England Under-21 star and it means Gordon will now be staying at Goodison Park this season.

09:55

Brendan Rodgers 'will only be able to spend a THIRD of the £70m Leicester receive from Chelsea for Wesley Fofana on transfers'

Fofana is set to become the third sale at the King Power Stadium this summer, and the Foxes have yet to recruit an outfield player with goalkeeper Alex Smithies the only arrival so far.

Chelsea will confirm a deal for French centre-back Fofana worth £70m plus add-ons on Wednesday after the 21-year-old completed his medical in New York.

Justin Kluivert 'will NOT be joining Fulham after the forward was denied a work permit by the FA'

Due to his lack of game time at Roma in recent years, the FA decided that Kluivert did not meet the criteria to warrant being given a work permit

After lengthy negotiations with Roma throughout the summer, they looked to have agreed on bringing him in on loan, while also having an option to buy him outright for £10m further down the line.

It's added that the 32-year-old will undergo a medical in Sion on Wednesday morning ahead of the deal being completed.

The former Man City and Liverpool striker joined Adana Demirspor on a three-year deal in July 2021. Just 13 months later he looks set to leave and join the 11th different club of his career.

The 26-year-old has 15 caps for Spain ever since making his debut in 2019 and has even scored once on international duty.

Paris Saint-Germain have signed central midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli, with the Spain international signing a five-year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

It is understood a full agreement over an extension is still to be reached with talks ongoing behind the scenes.

As Sportsmail revealed in July, the Gunners have offered Saka a new deal which would make him one of the club's best paid players, worth at least double his current £70,000-per-week deal.

08:42

Reports suggest Atletico are preparing a £20million bid for Luiz, who has struggled to cement a place in Steven Gerrard's struggling side as yet this season, although that will likely be rejected in favour of a higher fee.

Croatia star Gvardiol will be loaned back to the German club for the season before he arrives at Stamford Bridge next summer.

Sportsmail understands the clubs are in talks about a deal that will see Chelsea sign the defender before Thursday's deadline but loan him back to the German side for the season