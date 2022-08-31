ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news RECAP: Cristiano Ronaldo may have to STAY at Manchester United with the 'only offer of a move coming from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal', while Newcastle weigh up surprise swoop for Arsenal target Youri Tielemans

By Sportsmail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Here is Sportsmail's daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and new deals, with a number of high-profile players set to be on the move this summer.

Aston Villa holds talks with Southampton over loan deal for defender Jan Bednarek

Aston Villa are in talks to sign Southampton defender Jan Bednarek on loan.

The west Midlands club will be without new summer signing Diego Carlos for several months after the centre-back ruptured his Achilles against Everton two weeks ago.

Aston Villa are in talks to sign Southampton defender Jan Bednarek on loan. Villains manager Steven Gerrard also wants a midfielder and forward before the transfer deadline.

Chelsea make a late £43m bid for Ajax's Edson Alvarez

Chelsea have offered £43million for Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez.

The Dutch champions are refusing to sell any more of their squad this window. However, Mexico international Alvarez, 24, wants Ajax to consider the offer as he fears the chance to move to Chelsea may not arise again.

Ajax are refusing to sell any more of their squad this window. However, Mexico international Alvarez, 24, wants Ajax to consider the offer as he fears the chance to move to may not arise again.

DONE DEAL: Juventus complete loan signing of Leandro Parades from PSG

The deal is believed to have an option to buy at the end of the season for a fee in the region of £13million, with PSG manager Luis Campos keen to shift 'deadwood' from his squad.

The 28-year-old, who joined the French champions for £36million in 2019, still has two years remaining on his contract, but has returned to Italy after five years away in search of regular first team football.

The 28-year-old, who joined the French champions for £36million in 2019, still has two years remaining on his contract, but has returned to Italy after five years in search of regular football.

Arsenal are exploring a deal for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo

Mikel Arteta's side are short of numbers in central midfield with Granit Xhaka and Albert Lokonga the club's only recognised pairing available for selection ahead of tonight's clash versus Aston Villa.

Danilo, who plays for Palmeiras in Brazil, has been identified as a future signing by Arsenal's recruitment staff.

Arsenal 'make £20m bid for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo'

Arsenal reportedly made the £20million offer for 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Danilo on Tuesday, although it is expected to be rejected by the Palmeiras hierarchy.

18:41

Alexi Lalas says the 2022 World Cup may 'bring out the best' of Christian Pulisic as wantaway USMNT winger struggles for game time after being denied loan move by Chelsea

Following Pulisic's substitute appearance at St. Mary's, Lalas responded to a fan question, outlining his thoughts on whether Pulisic would potentially miss out on the starting XI if he remained on the outer at Stamford Bridge.

Things simply aren't going the way of Christian Pulisic right now after yet another cameo performance from the bench. Pulisic came in from the cold in an attempt to rescue Chelsea from defeat on Tuesday.

Manchester City 'agree £17m deal to sign Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund'

The 27-year-old will join the Premier League champions for an initial £15million fee with a further £1.7million in add-ons, according to Sky Sports .

Akanji is believed to be undergoing a medical at City, and is expected to be announced as the club's fifth new arrival of the transfer window in the coming days.

Manchester City 'agree £17m deal to sign Manuel Akanji'

The move comes as Pep Guardiola looks to bolster his options in the centre of defence with Aymeric Laporte still on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery at the end of last season.

Chelsea 'are in talks to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao'

According to the Times, Chelsea have opened talks with Milan for Leao after being told a deal for PSG forward Neymar is not possible.

The west London side were led to believe the Brazilian star is available but PSG want to keep him despite his reported tensions with Kylian Mbappe.

Chelsea 'are in talks to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao'

Leao - who joined AC Milan from French side Lille in 2019 - scored 14 goals in all competitions during the 2021-2022 campaign and helped the giants win their first league title since 2011.

16:57

Silva has been continuously linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium, with LaLiga side Barcelona one of the teams interested in capturing his signature.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva will stay at the club past the transfer, according to club official Manuel Estiarte despite interest from LaLiga giants Barcelona.

Boga could now return to the Premier League after his brief experience in Chelsea should Atalanta entertain Leicester's opening bid.

The Foxes are about to sell Dennis Praet to Torino for €8.5million (£7.3m) and want to invest 100 per cent of the money collected to aid their bid for the Ivorian winger, who Atalanta are ready to cash in on.

The Ghanaian attacking midfielder, 22, didn't report for Wednesday's training session as the clock ticks down towards the transfer deadline.

The Ghanaian attacking midfielder, 22, didn't report for Wednesday's training session as the clock ticks down towards the transfer deadline.

They have made their move for Hwang, proposing a £17m fee, but Wolves are not happy with the payment structure of the deal.

Wolves 'reject £17MILLION offer from Leeds for Hwang Hee-chan'

Jesse Marsch's side are in the market for a forward due to Patrick Bamford's fitness issues over the past 12 months, plus Rodrigo dislocated his shoulder against Everton on Tuesday.

14:04

Lucas Ocampos involved in bizarre transfer saga as Sevilla agree to £17m sale of winger to Ajax before Dutch champions decide they do NOT want him during his flight to Amsterdam... and now they want him on loan!

The Spanish side had agreed a fee with the Eredivisie champions, who are now flush with cash following the £85.5m sale of Antony to Manchester United.

The Spanish side had agreed a fee with the Eredivisie champions, who are now flush with cash following the £85.5m sale of Antony to Manchester United earlier this week.

13:35

Fofana has agreed a six-year deal with the west London outfit with Thomas Tuchel finally landing his defensive target.

Fofana has agreed a six-year deal with the Blues with Thomas Tuchel finally landing his defensive target. The Foxes finally accepted a fee in the region of £70m on Friday.

The Portuguese, 37, did not start either of United's previous two fixtures - against Liverpool and Southampton - with manager Ten Hag instead opting to start Marcus Rashford in the centre forward position.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been looking for a switch away from Old Trafford in the hunt for Champions League football, communicating that desire in June, but appears set to remain.

Aubameyang was reportedly assaulted by a group of four men and threatened with firearms and iron bars in front of his wife Alysha Behague and their two terrified children in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Barcelona striker may require surgery to repair his injuries, which are now a complicating factor in a transfer to Chelsea prior to Thursday's deadline.

12:42

PSG could be open to letting one of their star forwards leave the club though, with Chelsea pursuing other targets and the likely cost to sign the 30-year-old.

The French giants are keen to offload the Brazilian to avoid FFP sanctions in the future, while Thomas Tuchel is looking to bring in additional signings before the window closes.

Uncapped Wan-Bissaka quickly fell out of favour with United fans for his perceived lack of attacking ability.

Hammers manager David Moyes could even use Wan-Bissaka, who has almost exclusively played as a right back during his career, as a centre back if they can sign him.

Arsenal 'make £20m bid for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo' as Mikel Arteta tries to add depth with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny both out injured... but the Brazilian side 'will not sell for less than his £86m release clause'

The Palmeiras star is being eyed by Mikel Arteta's side as the Gunners look to add a midfielder before the transfer window closes on Thursday evening.

Arsenal 'make £20m bid for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo'

Arsenal reportedly made the £20million offer for 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Danilo on Tuesday, although it is expected to be rejected by the Palmeiras hierarchy.

The West Midlands outfit have been chasing the 6ft 7ins striker over recent weeks and the 25-year-old has now put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Kalajdzic completed his medical at Wolves' training ground on Wednesday morning and becomes their fourth summer signing, following Goncalo Guedes, Matheus Nunes and Nathan Collins.

Tielemans is in the final year of his contract and is keen to leave the Foxes having also attracted interest from Arsenal earlier this summer.

Youri Tielemans has received heavy interest from Arsenal this summer and is considered their No 1 target if Mikel Arteta chooses to strengthen his midfield.

The future of Ronaldo has dominated Manchester United's summer with the Portuguese superstar making no secret of his desire to leave Old Trafford.

According to reports, Al Hilal, who have former Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo in their squad, launched an 'obscene offer' to try to tempt Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia.

The in-form forward has now hit four goals in as many games this term.

Zaha, who has been linked with London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal, emphasised his value to Palace with a stunning opener in Tuesday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Brentford.

10:14

Gordon had told Lampard that he wanted to move to Stamford Bridge and there were indications that Chelsea would bid as much as £60million for the 21-year-old.

Chelsea failed to make Everton's deadline for any additional bid for the England Under-21 star and it means Gordon will now be staying at Goodison Park this season.

09:55

Brendan Rodgers 'will only be able to spend a THIRD of the £70m Leicester receive from Chelsea for Wesley Fofana on transfers'

Fofana is set to become the third sale at the King Power Stadium this summer, and the Foxes have yet to recruit an outfield player with goalkeeper Alex Smithies the only arrival so far.

Leicester boss Rodgers 'can only spend a THIRD of £70m Fofana sale'

Chelsea will confirm a deal for French centre-back Fofana worth £70m plus add-ons on Wednesday after the 21-year-old completed his medical in New York.

Justin Kluivert 'will NOT be joining Fulham after the forward was denied a work permit by the FA'

Due to his lack of game time at Roma in recent years, the FA decided that Kluivert did not meet the criteria to warrant being given a work permit

Justin Kluivert 'is refused a work permit and won't be joining Fulham'

After lengthy negotiations with Roma throughout the summer, they looked to have agreed on bringing him in on loan, while also having an option to buy him outright for £10m further down the line.

It's added that the 32-year-old will undergo a medical in Sion on Wednesday morning ahead of the deal being completed.

Balotelli 'agrees personal terms over move to Swiss side FC Sion'

The former Man City and Liverpool striker joined Adana Demirspor on a three-year deal in July 2021. Just 13 months later he looks set to leave and join the 11th different club of his career.

The 26-year-old has 15 caps for Spain ever since making his debut in 2019 and has even scored once on international duty.

Paris Saint-Germain have signed central midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli, with the Spain international signing a five-year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

It is understood a full agreement over an extension is still to be reached with talks ongoing behind the scenes.

As Sportsmail revealed in July, the Gunners have offered Saka a new deal which would make him one of the club's best paid players, worth at least double his current £70,000-per-week deal.

08:42

Reports suggest Atletico are preparing a £20million bid for Luiz, who has struggled to cement a place in Steven Gerrard's struggling side as yet this season, although that will likely be rejected in favour of a higher fee.

Atletico are thought to be preparing a £20million bid for Luiz, who has struggled to cement a place in Steven Gerrard's struggling side as yet this season, although that will likely be rejected.

Croatia star Gvardiol will be loaned back to the German club for the season before he arrives at Stamford Bridge next summer.

Sportsmail understands the clubs are in talks about a deal that will see Chelsea sign the defender before Thursday's deadline but loan him back to the German side for the season

Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney insists Manchester United will need to 'work hard' and play with the 'intensity' they showed against Liverpool in Sunday's grudge match with Arsenal... as a passive 'low-block' would be a 'recipe for disaster'

Wayne Rooney has urged Manchester United to play with the same intensity and vigour against Arsenal on Sunday as they showed in their statement win over Liverpool in August. The Red Devils' record goalscorer insisted that a passive approach against Mikel Arteta's side would prove to be a 'recipe for disaster' due to the speed with which they move the ball.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We were taking the mickey, I didn't enjoy it': Wayne Rooney admits Man United's 8-2 thrashing of Arsenal in 2011 left him feeling 'uncomfortable' as Arsene Wenger was mocked by the Old Trafford crowd... as the two rivals prepare to meet today

Wayne Rooney has admitted Manchester United's 8-2 demolition of Arsenal in 2011 and the Old Trafford crowd's mockery of Arsene Wenger left him feeling 'uncomfortable'. Sir Alex Ferguson's side inflicted the Gunners' heaviest league defeat since 1927 on an astonishing afternoon at Old Trafford in which Rooney scored a hat-trick.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Roy Keane hails Erik ten Hag for making bold calls and restoring 'confidence' to the Man United team after the coach axed Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire following a shocking start to the season and was rewarded with three straight wins

Roy Keane has praised Erik ten Hag for having the courage to stick with the same Manchester United team as the Reds recovered strongly from a nightmare start to the season. Having lost 2-1 to Brighton and 4-0 at Brentford in their opening two Premier League games, United responded with a 2-1 win over Liverpool and back-to-back 1-0 successes over Southampton and Leicester.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He's making the whole team look different': Robbie Mustoe hails 'superb' Christian Eriksen and his partnership with Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United sweep Arsenal 3-1 in heavyweight Premier League clash

Christian Eriksen's contribution to Manchester United's 3-1 victory over Arsenal did not go unnoticed by NBC analyst, Robbie Mustoe. The former Middlesbrough man was effusive in his praise for summer signing Eriksen after his starring role in United's fourth straight win. 'I mean, absolutely superb. Absolutely superb.' Mustoe said reflecting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We had numerous chances and didn't score enough': Mikel Arteta bemoans a wasteful afternoon for Arsenal's forwards at Old Trafford but insists his Gunners were better side in defeat by Man United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has criticised his team's lack of ruthlessness following their 3-1 defeat to Manchester United. The Gunners had periods of dominance at Old Trafford but ended up leaving without any points, with Arteta bemoaning the fact that Arsenal 'did not close the game'. Arsenal's defeat brought their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag brands Antony the 'missing link' of Manchester United's attack and insists his £85.5m signing can become 'even more of a threat' to other teams in the Premier League after he opened the scoring in their victory over Arsenal

Erik ten Hag branded Antony the 'missing link' after Manchester United's new £85.5million man scored on his debut to ruin Arsenal's 100 per cent Premier League record on Sunday. The 22-year-old Brazilian's opener and a double from Marcus Rashford secured United the win at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham defender Clement Lenglet heaps praise on Hugo Lloris after the French goalkeeper denied Aleksandar Mitrovic late on to help seal a nervy win against Fulham

Clement Lenglet was happy to mark his first Tottenham start with a 'big win' and hailed the role of international colleague Hugo Lloris after their 2-1 victory over Fulham. French defender Lenglet was handed a full debut by boss Antonio Conte for the London derby and saw goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane in each half inspire a fourth triumph of the new Premier League campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo stands to applaud Antony's goal on his Manchester United debut after being left on the bench again against Arsenal... before replacing the £85m Brazilian after 58 minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo was thrilled to watch new Manchester United star Antony score his debut goal for the club, as the Red Devils took the lead against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Portuguese superstar leapt off the bench to applaud the £85m winger as he made the perfect start...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I came to Marseille to play in my position': Nuno Tavares hits out at Arsenal and says he wanted his French loan move to include an option to buy, as he questions the game time he would have been given at the Emirates

Marseille defender Nuno Tavares has said he wanted his loan move from Arsenal to include an option to buy, but was 'refused' one by Arsenal. The 22-year-old was an important player for the Gunners last season, appearing 28 times across all competitions. He would have likely struggled for game time...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'His apprenticeship is over': Carlo Ancelotti hails 'special' Rodrygo after his winner against Real Betis kept up Real Madrid's winning start in LaLiga - and believes the Brazil star, 21, is now ready to kick on

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti believes Rodrygo has finally proved himself at the club after the Brazilian scored the winner in Saturday's 2-1 win over Real Betis. The La Liga champions maintained their 100 percent start to the season with Rodrygo coming to Los Blancos' rescue after Betis winger Sergio Canales equalised to cancel out Vinicius Junior's opener for Ancelotti's side.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

David Moyes and Declan Rice will not be punished by the FA for comments about Andy Madley's decision to rule out Maxwel Cornet's late goal against Chelsea, after the Hammers boss labelled it a 'ridiculously bad decision'

West Ham's manager and Captain will not be punished by the FA for comments about Andy Madley's refereeing in their game against Chelsea. David Moyes labelled the referee's decision to overturn Maxwel Cornet's late goal 'rotten', while Declan Rice called it a 'shambles.'. The FA has decided the comments are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Essendon launch bid to sign Jordan De Goey, with Bombers' stalwart Jake Stringer involved in 'bold recruitment' plan...but Collingwood plan to offer star forward a new two-year deal

Essendon has reportedly entered the race for Jordan De Goey, with senior players involved in the recruiting drive to lure the Collingwood star to Tullamarine. De Goey will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, but the Magpies are confident he wants to remain at the club and are preparing to table a two-year deal worth approximately $800,000-a-season.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Wolves suffer hammer blow as new £15m striker Sasa Kalajdzic suffers ACL injury on his debut for club in win over Southampton... with Bruno Lage's men also sweating on fitness of Raul Jimenez's groin issue

Wolves have confirmed that Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut for the club. Kalajdzic joined Wolves from Stuttgart for £15million this week and went straight into the starting lineup against Southampton. However, the Austria forward had to be substituted at half-time after feeling pain...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Reading 2-1 Stoke: Birthday boy Lucas Joao's double continues the Royals' bright start to the Championship campaign as his cool second-half penalty earns Paul Ince's side all three points after Ben Wilmot levelled for the Potters

Lucas Joao celebrated his birthday in style, as he netted twice for Reading in their win over Stoke. His double haul at the Select Car Leasing Stadium means the Royals still have a perfect record this season at home. The hosts got off to the perfect start after two minutes,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Blackpool: Theo Corbeanu's strike hands the visitors an important win... as the hosts are left fuming after claiming that an issue with goal-line technology cost them an equaliser

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield was left furious after an apparent failure of the goal decision system cost his team a vital equaliser yesterday. The Terriers remain second-bottom of the Championship after referee John Busby waved for play to continue as Yuta Nakayama celebrated after believing he had scored just after the hour mark.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Lewis and I weren't exactly best friends': Nico Rosberg insists teammates do not need to 'get on' in F1, as the former world champion 'dominated' alongside Lewis Hamilton despite their differences

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has claimed that teammates don't need to 'get on' to succeed in the sport, and reminded fans that he 'wasn't exactly friends' with Lewis Hamilton in their time at Mercedes. His comments came in a discussion about Alpine's driver options for next year, with...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Andy Murray's US Open third-round match with Matteo Berrettini is briefly halted by a medical emergency in the stands as fans rush to the aid of a stricken man in lower tier... before he recovers to be wheeled away

Andy Murray's third round US Open match against Matteo Berrettini was briefly halted due to a medical emergency in the crowd on Friday afternoon. With the match two sets down and the players toiling in the New York heat on Arthur Ashe, one fan in the crowd also appeared to suffer in the hot conditions and collapsed.
SPORTS
