NBCMontana
Fire danger raised to very high in Missoula Co., Yellowstone
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Missoula County and in Yellowstone National Park announced fire danger is increased to very high effective immediately. They say hot, windy conditions are drying out fuels and fires can start easily and spread rapidly. The following is a news release from Missoula County:. Hot...
NBCMontana
Hazy air quality lingers across the state
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fires in Idaho and eastern Oregon are sending smoke plumes toward southwest Montana, creating poor air quality and unhealthy levels. According to the Missoula City-County Health Department, areas like Lolo, Florence and the Blue Mountain area have already seen the worst smoke of the day. Officials...
NBCMontana
Boulder Lake Fire grows to 25 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boulder Lake Fire burning under a mile east of Boulder Lake in the Rattlesnake Wilderness has grown to 25 acres. The fire was first reported on Saturday. The cause is believed to be a lightning strike. Crews are on the scene attacking periodically from the...
NBCMontana
Bull Gin Complex fire sees over 200 acres of growth
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bull Gin Complex of fires burning in the Cabinet Mountains measured 833 acres in an overnight infrared flight Monday evening. That's an increase of 225 acres from Monday morning's total. The fire consists of several smaller fires. The Government Mountain Fire is burning approximately two...
NBCMontana
Boulder Lake Fire burns northeast of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boulder Lake Fire is actively burning under a mile east of Boulder Lake in the Rattlesnake Wilderness and 15 miles northeast of Missoula. The fire was first reported on Saturday night and the cause is thought to be a lightning strike. The burning area is...
NBCMontana
Air quality alert issued for multiple counties across the state
MISSOULA, Mont. — An air quality alert has been issued for multiple counties across western Montana as wildfires continue to burn. The Montana DEQ named unhealthy air quality in the Bitterroot Area and Butte along with unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups in Missoula and Bozeman. The air quality...
NBCMontana
Trail Ridge Fire grows to 2,842 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge burning 4.5 miles north of Hoag Cabin, near the Continental Divide Trail, on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, has grown to 2,842 acres. Infrared flight data shows that's an increase of 822 acres since Sunday. The fire was 0% contained on Sunday. The U.S....
NBCMontana
River access to be reshaped at Caras Park
MISSOULA, Mont. — A million dollar grant will reshape river access at Missoula's Caras Park. The government awarded $1.2 million for improvements at the city's popular surfing spot, Brennan's Wave. Now the city will need to match with $305,000. Plans include overhauling the Brennan's Wave overlook with steps and...
NBCMontana
Ursus Fire burning in Bob Marshall Wilderness explodes to more than 1,500 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ursus Fire burning in the Bob Marshall Wilderness exploded from 23 acres at 1:30 p.m. on Monday to 1,580 acres by 6 p.m. The fire is located on the south side of Rapid Creek at the base of Ursus Hill, approximately 1.5 miles up the Rapid Creek drainage.
NBCMontana
Solomon Fire grows to 150 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Solomon Fire burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness grew to 150 acres on Sunday. The blaze was previously 75 acres in size but increased due to dry weather and winds. Firefighters and engines are actively patrolling the Rock Creek Corridor from ground and air. Smoke...
NBCMontana
Road work to begins in Missoula this Tuesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews will start working on West Broadway Street between Reserve and Airport Road in Missoula this Tuesday. Transportation officials said concrete medians will be installed to create a safer traffic flow near the intersection of Flynn. Drivers will need to slow down and move into one...
NBCMontana
Fall hours in place for Milltown, Frenchtown Pond State Parks
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fall hours are now in place for Milltown and Frenchtown Pond State Parks. Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for vehicle traffic and remain open to walk-in and bike-in visitors. Both parks are open from sunrise to sunset year-round. Any cars left...
NBCMontana
Trail Ridge Fire, Thompson Fire grow in acreage
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge Fire, located on the border of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge and Bitterroot National Forests, has grown to just over 2,000 acres. The Thompson Fire, which is near the Continental Divide Trail, has grown to 85 acres. Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest released the following:. CURRENT STATUS. The...
NBCMontana
Mountain Line awarded $10M grant for electric buses
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mountain Line was recently awarded a $10 million federal grant to help replace diesel buses with more electric ones. This will help the bus line become more sustainable. “Mountain line has the goal to be zero tailpipe emission by 2035, and this new grant is going...
NBCMontana
Mill Lake Fire grows to 391 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Mill Lake Fire burning 12 miles west of Corvallis has grown to 391 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. The fire is burning two miles east of Mill Lake, and eight miles from the Mill Lake trailhead. Aircraft attacked the fire on Sunday. The fire...
NBCMontana
Central Valley Fire District reminds residents burning season is closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Central Valley Fire District reminds people that open burning season is closed due to current fire conditions. Recreation fires are still permitted, but the fire must remain less than 48 inches in diameter for it to qualify for recreational purposes. The status of burning and...
NBCMontana
Murray Creek Fire burns near Helmville
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Murray Creek Fire burning 12 miles west of Helmville has grown to 75 acres since it was first reported Monday morning. Air resources are working hard to keep fire growth limited while ground crews plan to takeover when winds calm down. A fire management team...
NBCMontana
Bus drivers in demand across the Treasure State
Bozeman, Mont — Bus drivers are in demand across the Treasure State. Out of Frenchtown School District's 1,400 students, roughly 600 rely on riding the bus. “There were a lot of letters sent out to the community during the end of the school year last year, raising awareness as to how dire our situation was getting,” Frenchtown transportation director Jime’ Benitez said.
NBCMontana
2-day event to focus on technology and workforce needs in Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Chamber of Commerce is hosting a 2-day event focusing on technology and workforce needs, and essential 21st century skills in Ronan. On Wednessday, officials and industry leaders will make several presentations at the high school. The Montana Builders Association will present the unlimited potential...
NBCMontana
MSU to host documentary screening
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University announced plans to host a screening and panel discussion on the documentary “Three Minutes: A Lengthening.”. The film analyzes a 3-minute video taken in Poland in 1938 looking into the life of Jews in Poland in that time period. The screening will...
