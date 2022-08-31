ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

Fire danger raised to very high in Missoula Co., Yellowstone

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Missoula County and in Yellowstone National Park announced fire danger is increased to very high effective immediately. They say hot, windy conditions are drying out fuels and fires can start easily and spread rapidly. The following is a news release from Missoula County:. Hot...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Hazy air quality lingers across the state

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fires in Idaho and eastern Oregon are sending smoke plumes toward southwest Montana, creating poor air quality and unhealthy levels. According to the Missoula City-County Health Department, areas like Lolo, Florence and the Blue Mountain area have already seen the worst smoke of the day. Officials...
LOLO, MT
NBCMontana

Boulder Lake Fire grows to 25 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boulder Lake Fire burning under a mile east of Boulder Lake in the Rattlesnake Wilderness has grown to 25 acres. The fire was first reported on Saturday. The cause is believed to be a lightning strike. Crews are on the scene attacking periodically from the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Bull Gin Complex fire sees over 200 acres of growth

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bull Gin Complex of fires burning in the Cabinet Mountains measured 833 acres in an overnight infrared flight Monday evening. That's an increase of 225 acres from Monday morning's total. The fire consists of several smaller fires. The Government Mountain Fire is burning approximately two...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Boulder Lake Fire burns northeast of Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boulder Lake Fire is actively burning under a mile east of Boulder Lake in the Rattlesnake Wilderness and 15 miles northeast of Missoula. The fire was first reported on Saturday night and the cause is thought to be a lightning strike. The burning area is...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Air quality alert issued for multiple counties across the state

MISSOULA, Mont. — An air quality alert has been issued for multiple counties across western Montana as wildfires continue to burn. The Montana DEQ named unhealthy air quality in the Bitterroot Area and Butte along with unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups in Missoula and Bozeman. The air quality...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Trail Ridge Fire grows to 2,842 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge burning 4.5 miles north of Hoag Cabin, near the Continental Divide Trail, on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, has grown to 2,842 acres. Infrared flight data shows that's an increase of 822 acres since Sunday. The fire was 0% contained on Sunday. The U.S....
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

River access to be reshaped at Caras Park

MISSOULA, Mont. — A million dollar grant will reshape river access at Missoula's Caras Park. The government awarded $1.2 million for improvements at the city's popular surfing spot, Brennan's Wave. Now the city will need to match with $305,000. Plans include overhauling the Brennan's Wave overlook with steps and...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Solomon Fire grows to 150 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Solomon Fire burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness grew to 150 acres on Sunday. The blaze was previously 75 acres in size but increased due to dry weather and winds. Firefighters and engines are actively patrolling the Rock Creek Corridor from ground and air. Smoke...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Road work to begins in Missoula this Tuesday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews will start working on West Broadway Street between Reserve and Airport Road in Missoula this Tuesday. Transportation officials said concrete medians will be installed to create a safer traffic flow near the intersection of Flynn. Drivers will need to slow down and move into one...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Fall hours in place for Milltown, Frenchtown Pond State Parks

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fall hours are now in place for Milltown and Frenchtown Pond State Parks. Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for vehicle traffic and remain open to walk-in and bike-in visitors. Both parks are open from sunrise to sunset year-round. Any cars left...
FRENCHTOWN, MT
NBCMontana

Trail Ridge Fire, Thompson Fire grow in acreage

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge Fire, located on the border of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge and Bitterroot National Forests, has grown to just over 2,000 acres. The Thompson Fire, which is near the Continental Divide Trail, has grown to 85 acres. Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest released the following:. CURRENT STATUS. The...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Mountain Line awarded $10M grant for electric buses

MISSOULA, Mont. — Mountain Line was recently awarded a $10 million federal grant to help replace diesel buses with more electric ones. This will help the bus line become more sustainable. “Mountain line has the goal to be zero tailpipe emission by 2035, and this new grant is going...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Mill Lake Fire grows to 391 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Mill Lake Fire burning 12 miles west of Corvallis has grown to 391 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. The fire is burning two miles east of Mill Lake, and eight miles from the Mill Lake trailhead. Aircraft attacked the fire on Sunday. The fire...
CORVALLIS, MT
NBCMontana

Central Valley Fire District reminds residents burning season is closed

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Central Valley Fire District reminds people that open burning season is closed due to current fire conditions. Recreation fires are still permitted, but the fire must remain less than 48 inches in diameter for it to qualify for recreational purposes. The status of burning and...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Murray Creek Fire burns near Helmville

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Murray Creek Fire burning 12 miles west of Helmville has grown to 75 acres since it was first reported Monday morning. Air resources are working hard to keep fire growth limited while ground crews plan to takeover when winds calm down. A fire management team...
HELMVILLE, MT
NBCMontana

Bus drivers in demand across the Treasure State

Bozeman, Mont — Bus drivers are in demand across the Treasure State. Out of Frenchtown School District's 1,400 students, roughly 600 rely on riding the bus. “There were a lot of letters sent out to the community during the end of the school year last year, raising awareness as to how dire our situation was getting,” Frenchtown transportation director Jime’ Benitez said.
FRENCHTOWN, MT
NBCMontana

2-day event to focus on technology and workforce needs in Ronan

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Chamber of Commerce is hosting a 2-day event focusing on technology and workforce needs, and essential 21st century skills in Ronan. On Wednessday, officials and industry leaders will make several presentations at the high school. The Montana Builders Association will present the unlimited potential...
RONAN, MT
NBCMontana

MSU to host documentary screening

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University announced plans to host a screening and panel discussion on the documentary “Three Minutes: A Lengthening.”. The film analyzes a 3-minute video taken in Poland in 1938 looking into the life of Jews in Poland in that time period. The screening will...
MISSOULA, MT

