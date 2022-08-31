ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular fast-food chain reaches out to Kansas State lineman for potential NIL deal

By Kellis Robinett
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 6 days ago

Kansas State offensive lineman Hayden Gillum is best known for three things.

1. His mustache.

2. His love for a Culver’s cheeseburger.

3. His ability to snap the football to Adrian Martinez.

Some may debate the order of those personality traits. But there is no arguing that all three will be on display this season as he moves into a starting role for the Wildcats .

You might even see him on a TV commercial or a social media advertisement.

After Gillum shared his affinity for one of his favorite fast-food chains earlier this summer while cameras were filming him at K-State football practice, the restaurant took notice. A NIL deal could be in the works.

“Culver’s did reach out,” Gillum said this week. “I haven’t got back to them yet, but I do know they did reach out to the K-State Football TikTok. I haven’t followed up yet, but I will have to.”

A K-State offensive lineman seems like an ideal spokesperson for Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based restaurant that has eight locations in Kansas . Its menu features burgers, fries, chicken, seafood, chili and ice cream.

Culver’s wouldn’t even have to write a script for him.

When a K-State staffer informed Gillum he had never heard of Culver’s before Gillum mentioned it at practice, he described the place as if he was a poet.

“It’s like an amped up In-N-Out crossed with a Freddy’s,” Gillum said.

Gillum is a 6-foot-3 and 286-pound senior center from Plainville. He is expected to share playing time with Hadley Panzer this season and start in the middle of K-State’s offensive line against South Dakota on Saturday.

K-State coach Chris Klieman describes him as “a guy who is smart and knows what we are doing.”

He has been working behind the scenes for this moment since he arrived on campus in 2018. Gillum has seen action in 20 career games, but he spent most of that time as a blocker with special teams.

His rise up the depth chart has not gone unnoticed. Culver’s is far from the only NIL deal on his radar.

On Tuesday, Kansas Wheat Alliance announced a partnership with home-grown players Cody Stufflebean, Jordan Schippers, Panzer and Gillum.

IN THIS ARTICLE
