Tanya Alderete, assistant professor of integrative physiology at CU Boulder, has been studying the effects of air pollution on gut health for a long time. It's a deeply personal topic for her. "I grew up in the Central Valley of California, which has some of the worst air quality in the nation," said Alderete. "I didn't have any control over that and what I was being exposed to." Figuring out how to protect people from air pollution is the goal of her newest study, which looked at 103 healthy Latino infants that live in both high pollution and lower pollution areas. Her...

BOULDER, CO ・ 27 MINUTES AGO