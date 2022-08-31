Read full article on original website
Opinion: Narcissists Exhibit Specific Behaviors When Communicating
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
KevinMD.com
It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis
Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
How Narcissists Raise Their Self-Esteem
Narcissistic man (This post has an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Tono Balaguer. We all want to improve our social status and self-esteem, but narcissists feel compelled to. A recent study concluded this is their constant concern. More than most people, they look to others for self-definition and self-esteem, which is very high or low. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, their self-appraisal fluctuates between extreme inflation and deflation.
Opinion: Strategies To Dismiss A Narcissist
Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals fentanyl's effects on the brain
Fentanyl is used to supplement sedation and to relieve severe pain during and after surgery, but it's also one of the deadliest drugs of the opioid epidemic. In research conducted by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and published in PNAS Nexus, tests of the brain's electrical activity revealed fentanyl's effects over time and indicated that the drug stops people's breathing before other noticeable changes and before they lose consciousness.
psychologytoday.com
The Mental Health Effects of Ghosting
While ghosting is hardly new, it has become increasingly common due to the intersection of social media, technology, and relationships. There has been limited empirical research on ghosting and its various potential effects on mental health and well-being. The negative effects on mental and emotional well-being of ghosting, for those...
calmsage.com
All About Psychotic Break (Sign, Causes & Treatment)
We often talk about a mental breakdown but did you know about a psychotic break? A psychotic break can be best described as a ‘loss of touch with reality. A psychotic break is considered an indication of an underlying mental health condition or warning sign that your present mental illness is worsening.
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
pharmacytimes.com
Pharmacists Can Fill Unmet Patient Care Needs for Mental Health, Substance Use Disorders
Data have shown there is a rising need for mental health and substance use disorder services, yet there is a shortage of psychiatrists in the country that is estimated to worsen by 2024. With the high rates of mental health and substance use disorders (SUDs) in the United States today,...
Four minutes of small talk can reveal key personality traits, study says
Exchanging pleasantries can leave lasting impression and affect future social interactions, research suggests
scitechdaily.com
Antipsychotic Drug Opens New Pathway To Beat Chronic Pain
Fresh hope for pain management from newly identified link between chronic pain and lung cancer in mice. Although it is uncomfortable, pain is an important alarm system that alerts us to tissue damage and prompts us to withdraw from harmful situations. Although pain is expected to subside as injuries heal, many patients experience persistent pain long after recovery. Now, a new study points to possible new treatments for chronic pain with a surprising link to lung cancer. The work, which was published in Science Translational Medicine, was spearheaded by an international team of researchers at IMBA – Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, Harvard Medical School, and Boston Children’s Hospital. Their findings of the research, conducted in laboratory mouse models, open up multiple therapeutic opportunities that could allow the world to improve chronic pain management and curtail the opioid epidemic.
Addiction care urged for people who inject drugs and develop dangerous heart infection
People who inject opioids or other drugs and develop a potentially deadly heart infection require a unique approach to care that should include consultation with an addiction specialist, according to a new report from the American Heart Association. Previous AHA guidance on the condition, called infective endocarditis, did not provide...
