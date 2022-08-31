Read full article on original website
Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 4)
A new week is beginning and Netflix has a few days worth of new programming ahead. Beginning on Monday, Netflix has an entire work week's worth of new movies and TV shows already planned to deliver to subscribers. So regardless of what type of entertainment you might be into, there's likely something coming to Netflix over the next several days that you'll be excited to see added to the service.
Tales of the Walking Dead Image Unmasks Whisperer Hera
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Tales of the Walking Dead's "Dee" episode. Before Alpha, there was Dee (Samantha Morton). And before Alpha, there was Hera (Anne Beyer), the original alpha of the Whisperers. Flashing back between the events of The Walking Dead episodes "Omega" and "We Are the End of the World," last week's "Dee" fleshed out Alpha's untold origin tale. The episode ended with the first time mother and daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum) came across the Whisperers: people who wear walker skins and live among the dead. "Don't speak. Whisper," said the woman calling herself Hera, whose face is one we've seen before — as the fleshy mask worn by Whisperer leader Alpha on The Walking Dead.
My Hero Academia Shares How Edgeshot's Ultimate Move Really Works
My Hero Academia has stirred up quite the drama as of late, and we have its final act to thank. If you did not know, the franchise is pushing through its last war by way of its manga, and creator Kohei Horikoshi is keeping fans pressed. After all, it hasn't been long since the series put Bakugo Katsuki on death's doorstep, but one pro plans to save the boy. And now, we have learned how Edgeshot's ultimate move can bring Bakugo back from the brink.
Despicable Me Returns to Netflix Top 10
The Minions are back on Netflix and they are reminding everyone just how popular they are whenever they're on the streaming service. At the start of September, two movies in the Despicable Me franchise made their way back to Netflix, after spending some time on other streaming services like Hulu and Peacock. The Despicable Me films have always been huge on Netflix and this time around is no different. It didn't take long for one of the movies to appear on the daily Netflix Top 10 Movies list.
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
Who Dies in House of the Dragon Episode 3?
The third episode of House of the Dragon is finally upon us, and fans are expecting the most action-packed hour of the series so far. The final moments of the second episode set up Corlys and Daemon to finally begin a war with the Crab-Feeder in the Stepstones. HBO's preview for the new episode of House of the Dragon confirms that at least a part of that conflict is happening on Sunday night. Of course, as any Game of Thrones fan knows, conflict usually means death in this franchise.
The Flash Star Grant Gustin Trains for Final Season in New Video
The Flash doesn't return for its ninth and final season until sometime in 2023, but series star Grant Gustin is hard at work getting in shape to bring the Fastest Man Alive to life one more time. On Instagram, trainer Ben Bruno shared a video montage of Gustin's workouts as he prepares for the upcoming season of The Flash and they reveal some pretty intense routines, routines that Bruno referred to as "seriously impressive work" in his caption for the video. You can check it out for yourself below.
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Shaves Off His Hair
Ever vocal about the overabundance of single-use plastics, Aquaman star Jason Momoa has taken another drastic step in raising awareness about the issue, shaving off his signature hair. The actor is mid-shave in the video, noting that he's doing it as a stunt to promote the elimination of single use plastics, in particular water bottles. "Aloha, everyone," Momoa begins in the video. "Hand me those braids. So, I'm shaving off the hair. Doing it for..." Momoa then notices how short the hair is on one side of his head, remarking that he's "never even felt the wind right there." The actor goes on to hold up his hair for the camera to see.
Rick and Morty: Every Series Reference and Callback in the Season 6 Premiere
Rick and Morty Season 6 premiered with the pivotal episode "Solaricks", which not only picked up from the big Season 5 cliffhanger, it also reset the series status quo and in doing so, established a whole new set of stakes for the show. WARNING: Spoilers Follow!. After Evil Morty ruined...
She-Hulk's Tim Roth Reveals Marvel Allowed Him To Improvise, Calls Tatiana Maslany's Performance "Remarkable"
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, and the first three episodes of the series have already seen the return of some MCU stars, including Tim Roth (Emil Blonsky/Abomination). Roth first played Blonsky in The Incredible Hulk in 2008 before he appeared as Abomination again in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year. Roth is also known for many iconic films, including Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, as well as the series Lie To Me. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Roth about She-Hulk, and he talked about his character's supposed redemption as well as reading She-Hulk comics, his love for Deadpool, and much more.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Gets New Working Title
While the Marvel Cinematic Universe started exploring magic and other occult-type themes in Doctor Strange, the debut of WandaVision blew the lid off the entire genre. Diving headfirst into the world of wizardry and the arcane, the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring show already has one spin-off on the way in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Originally titled Agatha: House of Harkness, the series has been renamed as it is set to further explore the world of spells and Chaos Magic.
Marvel's She-Hulk Soundtrack: Episode 3
Warning: this story contains spoilers about She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has got her twerk cut out for her on the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the face of law firm GLK&H's Superhuman Law Division, the media sensation hulk lawyer represents client Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) — a.k.a. the Abomination — in the seemingly rehabilitated former supervillain's high-profile parole case. In the "B" plot, colleague Pug (Josh Segarra) takes the case of Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), swindled by a shape-shifting Light Elf from New Asgard who claimed to be multiple Grammy award-winner megastar Megan Thee Stallion.
Underappreciated Tom Cruise Movie Dominating Netflix Top 10
Tom Cruise is one of the most famous actors working today, and his new movie, Top Gun: Maverick, is thriving in theatres. The actor also has two more installments to the Mission: Impossible franchise in the works, which will mark his 7th and 8th time playing Ethan Hunt since 1996. Throughout his career, he has also been nominated for three Academy Awards for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia. Not to mention fan favorites ranging from Interview with the Vampire to Edge of Tomorrow and classics such as Eyes Wide Shut and Best Picture-winner Rain Main. The list goes on and on, and there's one movie that is sometimes left out of the conversation. Collateral was released back in 2004 and was helmed by iconic director Michael Mann. The movie also starred Jamie Foxx who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Now, 18 years later, the movie is dominating Netflix.
Bloom County Animated Series Gets a Showrunner
The Simpsons veteran Tim Long is going from Springfield to Bloom County. Long, a writer, story editor, and producer of the long-running FOX sitcom since 1999, will serve as co-showrunner of the network's Bloom County animated series with cartoonist and creator Berkeley Breathed. In February, FOX Entertainment announced it was developing Breathed's iconic Bloom County comic strip as an animated comedy series with Fox's Bento Box Entertainment (Bob's Burgers, Central Park), Miramax (Clerks: The Animated Series), Spyglass Media Group (Scream, Hulu's Hellraiser), and James Vanderbilt's Project X Entertainment (Ambulance, Scream 6). Variety confirmed the news.
DC's Stargirl Star Brec Bassinger Opens Up About the End of the Arrowverse
With the new season of television starting up, it's officially the end of an era for The CW. When The Flash returns for Season 9 in early 2023, it will be for a final season, marking the end of the long-running Arrowverse of connected DC inspired superhero shows on the network. The network will still have superheroes, at least for the moment. Superman & Lois, which was revealed to take place on its own Earth last season, is coming back for Season 3 in 2023 and DC's Stargirl just kicked off its third season last week. But still, the end of the Arrowverse is a huge shift and now, Stargirl herself Brec Bassinger is speaking out on the end of this era — as well as reveals that there have already been pitches for a fourth season of DC's Stargirl.
Rick and Morty Sets Up More Space Beth for Season 6
Rick and Morty is finally back up and running on Adult Swim with the highly anticipated Season 6 of the series, and its big premiere episode has set the stage for even more Space Beth in the series moving forward! The end of the fourth season of the series fully re-introduced Beth's clone that had gone on space adventures after Rick proposed the same opportunity to his Beth. It teased there would be a major status quo shift for the series moving forward, but she was completely skipped over in the events of the fifth season outside of a few brief references here and there.
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Star Responds to Fans Surprised by Galadriel's Action Scenes
Down the list of goofy things that people are eager to complain about with regard to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is that the elf character Galadriel has her fair share of action scenes. Played by Morfydd Clark in the hit new Prime Video series, many fans still identify the character with Cate Blanchett's version from the feature films that doesn't lift a sword and spends the entire franchise pontificating on the likely failure of The Fellowship of the Ring. It's worth remembering that elves in Tolkien's mythology live for thousands of years and the one seen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy has been around for a long time, much longer than the one we see in The Rings of Power, and that's why she's out kicking ass the way she is.
