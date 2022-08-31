ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
davisjournal.com

Governor encourages unity to bridge the divide in America

KAYSVILLE—From race issues to housing, Gov. Spencer Cox addressed a variety of topics at a town hall hosted by the Davis Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. It was one of the stops the governor and first lady Abby Cox made as they visited Davis County. After the town hall, they were scheduled to take a tour of the receiving center in Farmington where law enforcement can bring people they have arrested for drug offenses in for treatment.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
draperjournal.com

Mayor ‘flips his strip’ and more

“You can’t find a park strip that isn’t also watering concrete when it’s being watered. We should have been doing this in Utah for the last 100 years. We never should have seen ourselves as England and planted the kind of foliage that takes 30 inches of rain a year. We should have planted for an arid climate,” Draper Mayor Troy Walker said.
DRAPER, UT
Outside Online

Utah Wants to Build the World’s Longest Gondola

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. This week the Utah Department of Transportation took a step toward its goal of reducing congestion on State Route 210, which provides Salt Lake City residents access to both Alta and Snowbird resorts via Little Cottonwood Canyon. UDOT’s solution: The world’s longest gondola.
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – September 2, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitt Romney
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?

Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Carmelite Fair returns to Holladay after two year absence

HOLLADAY, Utah — After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the Carmelite nuns will again offer the Carmelite Fair in Holladay. And along with a return to the fair, the nuns are celebrating the 70th year at their Holladay location. The Carmelite nuns keep themselves strictly separated from the external world...
HOLLADAY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citizens United#Prison Education#Humanities#American#The Utah Physicians
ksl.com

Stop driving on Great Salt Lake's exposed lakebed, Utah agency says

SALT LAKE CITY — The shrinking Great Salt Lake has generated newly exposed lakebed as it continues to drop down to record-low levels. It has fallen to an elevation of 4,189.4 feet, as of Aug. 25, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. That's nearly a foot below the previous record low set last year. Every foot it falls has the potential to expose a few square miles of previously covered lakebed, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands experts explained earlier this year.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Record heat for Labor Day weekend in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Labor Day weekend Utah! With the dome of high-pressure sitting over the western United States, we won’t see too many changes compared to what we had over recent days, with highs ranging more than 10° above average in most locations across the state. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly […]
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – Sept 1st, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Iron County Fair, Country Music Festival, Landslide Festival, Utah Wine Festival, St. George Farmers Market, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or if...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
ksl.com

Updated COVID booster will be in Utah by next week

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah should have over 100,000 doses of the new COVID-19 booster shot by next week, according to Rich Lakin with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services' immunization program. The updated booster, known as COVID-19 bivalent vaccines, as opposed to monovalent like the previous...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

University of Utah: Two racially-motivated incidents have taken place on campus

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah says enough is enough. In the first couple weeks of fall classes, university officials say there were two racially-motivated incidents on campus. One happened the first week of school when a professor was threatened and verbally attacked with racial slurs. In the second week, a student yelled racial slurs while in campus housing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy