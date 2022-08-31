Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Related
davisjournal.com
Governor encourages unity to bridge the divide in America
KAYSVILLE—From race issues to housing, Gov. Spencer Cox addressed a variety of topics at a town hall hosted by the Davis Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. It was one of the stops the governor and first lady Abby Cox made as they visited Davis County. After the town hall, they were scheduled to take a tour of the receiving center in Farmington where law enforcement can bring people they have arrested for drug offenses in for treatment.
What is a ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ and is it necessary?
A Women’s Bill of Rights is being promoted by Independent Women’s Voice. Utah Republican Attorney General Sean Reyes is urging states to adopt a Women’s Bill of Rights. Utah banned transgender girls from playing girls school sports.
Gephardt Daily
University of Utah issues statement decrying racist incidents on campus
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — In the wake of the two most recent racially-charged incidents on campus, the University of Utah issued a sweeping condemnation. “As campus has come alive this fall with the start of a new school year, we are mindful of...
ksl.com
Latina dean to lead one of the University of Utah's largest colleges
SALT LAKE CITY — Michelle Camacho has reached the upper echelons of academia as the new dean at the University of Utah's College of Social and Behavioral Science. But her pathway to higher education looked a bit different than that of many of her colleagues. Camacho grew up in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
draperjournal.com
Mayor ‘flips his strip’ and more
“You can’t find a park strip that isn’t also watering concrete when it’s being watered. We should have been doing this in Utah for the last 100 years. We never should have seen ourselves as England and planted the kind of foliage that takes 30 inches of rain a year. We should have planted for an arid climate,” Draper Mayor Troy Walker said.
kjzz.com
Utah metro areas added lots of new housing over past decade, but shortage persists
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new report shows just how many homes Utah has been adding. According to rental property management company Stessa, all of Utah's metro areas experienced strong housing growth between 2010 and 2020 that was higher than the national average. St. George saw the biggest...
Outside Online
Utah Wants to Build the World’s Longest Gondola
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. This week the Utah Department of Transportation took a step toward its goal of reducing congestion on State Route 210, which provides Salt Lake City residents access to both Alta and Snowbird resorts via Little Cottonwood Canyon. UDOT’s solution: The world’s longest gondola.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – September 2, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 takeaways from Utah’s 29-26 loss to Florida
The No. 7 Utah Utes fell on the road to the Florida Gators in Gainsville, Florida, to open the season. Here are three takeaways from Utah’s loss.
Utah professor who refused to use certain pronouns sues SUU leaders over sanctions
A Southern Utah University professor is suing university leaders over imposed sanctions after he refused to use preferred pronouns when referring to a nonbinary student.
Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
kslnewsradio.com
Carmelite Fair returns to Holladay after two year absence
HOLLADAY, Utah — After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the Carmelite nuns will again offer the Carmelite Fair in Holladay. And along with a return to the fair, the nuns are celebrating the 70th year at their Holladay location. The Carmelite nuns keep themselves strictly separated from the external world...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Stop driving on Great Salt Lake's exposed lakebed, Utah agency says
SALT LAKE CITY — The shrinking Great Salt Lake has generated newly exposed lakebed as it continues to drop down to record-low levels. It has fallen to an elevation of 4,189.4 feet, as of Aug. 25, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. That's nearly a foot below the previous record low set last year. Every foot it falls has the potential to expose a few square miles of previously covered lakebed, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands experts explained earlier this year.
KUTV
Sole candidate for San Juan County attorney withdraws from race after judicial nomination
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — A candidate who had been running unopposed for San Juan County attorney said he will withdraw from the race after being nominated to become a judge in the Sixth District Juvenile Court. Meanwhile, with no other candidates on the ballot for the position,...
Record heat for Labor Day weekend in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Labor Day weekend Utah! With the dome of high-pressure sitting over the western United States, we won’t see too many changes compared to what we had over recent days, with highs ranging more than 10° above average in most locations across the state. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly […]
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Events Guide – Sept 1st, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Iron County Fair, Country Music Festival, Landslide Festival, Utah Wine Festival, St. George Farmers Market, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or if...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Updated COVID booster will be in Utah by next week
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah should have over 100,000 doses of the new COVID-19 booster shot by next week, according to Rich Lakin with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services' immunization program. The updated booster, known as COVID-19 bivalent vaccines, as opposed to monovalent like the previous...
KSLTV
University of Utah: Two racially-motivated incidents have taken place on campus
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah says enough is enough. In the first couple weeks of fall classes, university officials say there were two racially-motivated incidents on campus. One happened the first week of school when a professor was threatened and verbally attacked with racial slurs. In the second week, a student yelled racial slurs while in campus housing.
'The Training Table' unveils date of possible reopening with live countdown
The Training Table says it has some "Tasty things coming" in 35 days — but it's not yet clear whether that's a reopening date or the day where they'll make an announcement.
kuer.org
The majority of Utah health teachers want help teaching sexuality and mental health
Utah health teachers say they want help teaching human sexuality. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report in August based on 2020 surveys of lead health education teachers and middle and high school principals about school health policies and practices. Michael Friedrichs, Utah’s coordinator for the 2020...
Comments / 1