kalb.com
Pineville man detained following fatal shooting in LaSalle Parish
LaSALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was detained following a shooting in LaSalle Parish, but released without charges, pending the outcome of a Grand Jury hearing. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on September 2 in the 400 block of Hwy 460 in the Whitehall Community. Stacy Shaw, 45, of Trout, died as a result of this shooting.
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Murder Rate Trending Downward, Violent Crime Victim Speaks Out
Violent crime has been on the rise in Alexandria and across the country, but the murder rate in the city is trending downward for the year. Gun violence has affected one family twice in the past year. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with the victim as well as with the Alexandria Police to talk crime statistics in Alexandria and possible solutions.
KNOE TV8
LaSalle fatal shooting to go before Grand Jury, Pineville man released
KNOE Labor Day Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Labor Day Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. The Salvation Army in Monroe has been short-staffed, they have not had a cook for a few months. Feed Your Soul: Restaurant making tracks with new international items. Updated: 24 hours ago.
Natchitoches Times
Grand Jury indicts murder suspect
District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced Tuesday, Aug. 30 that a grand jury considered evidence and allegations regarding a May 2022 homicide in Campti. As a result, the grand jury formally indicted Darrion Simmons, 20, of Campti with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Darnell Browder. Additionally, Simmons is charged with theft over $5,000 relating to two stolen all-terrain vehicles that were found near the homicide scene.
theadvocate.com
Former Turkey Creek assistant police chief says arrest on malfeasance charges ‘politically motivated’
Former Turkey Creek assistant police chief and current Erath police chief candidate Christopher Lemaire was arrested on 10 malfeasance counts Thursday, in a move Lemaire claims was “malicious” and politically motivated. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement the agency was asked by Turkey Creek Police...
kalb.com
Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are looking for two women involved in an armed robbery early Thursday morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. According to APD, officers responded to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint around 5:26 a.m. The victim said he rode his bicycle to an ATM, and as he was leaving, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. He said that two black females got out of the car and one of them pointed a gun at him and took the money he had just retrieved from the ATM. They left the area right after.
brproud.com
Four witnesses testify in lawsuit over sending juveniles to Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A major legal battle kicked off Tuesday concerning sending juvenile inmates from the Bridge City facility to Angola. A federal judge heard testimony in the lawsuit filed by advocates for the young inmates against the state, including Governor John Bel Edwards. Four witnesses took the stand Tuesday.
klax-tv.com
Crime Stoppers tip leads to narcotics arrest
In early August 2022, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit received a Crime Stoppers tip about narcotics sales in the Ball, LA area. RADE Agents began their investigation into the complaint and were quickly able to identify Angelique Houston of Ball, as a suspect. Deputies assigned to the RPSO Crime Suppression Unit had previously arrested Houston on August 18th for traffic violations and narcotics charges.
Former Turkey Creek asst. police chief charged with malfeasance, drug possession
Former Turkey Creek Asst. Police Chief Christopher Lemaire is under investigation for his behavior during traffic stops, according to a release from the police department
Truck driver safe after he was hijacked in Alexandria
The man and his Coca Cola truck were briefly held by two armed men; a little while later another vehicle was stolen and police think the two incidents may be related.
Man indicted for Eunice double homicide in June
The St. Landry Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on Tuesday in connection with the double homicide that occurred in Eunice on June 16.
Injuries Reported In Motor Vehicle Crash In Creola (Creola, La)
Officials report that a vehicle crashed into a Chevron gas station. The motor vehicle incident is reported to have taken place at a gas station located on Highway 71 near the intersection of Highway 3225 in Creola on [..]
KPLC TV
Men who set fire to woman’s body and car to be sentenced Friday in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Lexie Doga? Her body was found in a burned car in Beauregard Parish. Three men have been convicted in the case, but specifics of her death remain a mystery. The investigation determined that three men and Lexie Doga started out in Lake...
Caldwell Deputies: Missing man has been found safe and soon to be reunited with family
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The 21-year-old man, Elisha Barrow, who was reported missing in Caldwell Parish back on August 26th has been found safe at the same wooded area where he was last seen, said Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office. “If it wasn’t for you and your help we couldn’t get the word out and […]
