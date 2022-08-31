ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

Pineville man detained following fatal shooting in LaSalle Parish

LaSALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was detained following a shooting in LaSalle Parish, but released without charges, pending the outcome of a Grand Jury hearing. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on September 2 in the 400 block of Hwy 460 in the Whitehall Community. Stacy Shaw, 45, of Trout, died as a result of this shooting.
PINEVILLE, LA
klax-tv.com

Alexandria Murder Rate Trending Downward, Violent Crime Victim Speaks Out

Violent crime has been on the rise in Alexandria and across the country, but the murder rate in the city is trending downward for the year. Gun violence has affected one family twice in the past year. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with the victim as well as with the Alexandria Police to talk crime statistics in Alexandria and possible solutions.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KNOE TV8

LaSalle fatal shooting to go before Grand Jury, Pineville man released

The Salvation Army in Monroe has been short-staffed, they have not had a cook for a few months. Feed Your Soul: Restaurant making tracks with new international items.
PINEVILLE, LA
Alexandria, LA
Alexandria, LA
Natchitoches Times

Grand Jury indicts murder suspect

District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced Tuesday, Aug. 30 that a grand jury considered evidence and allegations regarding a May 2022 homicide in Campti. As a result, the grand jury formally indicted Darrion Simmons, 20, of Campti with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Darnell Browder. Additionally, Simmons is charged with theft over $5,000 relating to two stolen all-terrain vehicles that were found near the homicide scene.
CAMPTI, LA
kalb.com

Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are looking for two women involved in an armed robbery early Thursday morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. According to APD, officers responded to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint around 5:26 a.m. The victim said he rode his bicycle to an ATM, and as he was leaving, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. He said that two black females got out of the car and one of them pointed a gun at him and took the money he had just retrieved from the ATM. They left the area right after.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
brproud.com

Four witnesses testify in lawsuit over sending juveniles to Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A major legal battle kicked off Tuesday concerning sending juvenile inmates from the Bridge City facility to Angola. A federal judge heard testimony in the lawsuit filed by advocates for the young inmates against the state, including Governor John Bel Edwards. Four witnesses took the stand Tuesday.
ANGOLA, LA
klax-tv.com

Crime Stoppers tip leads to narcotics arrest

In early August 2022, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit received a Crime Stoppers tip about narcotics sales in the Ball, LA area. RADE Agents began their investigation into the complaint and were quickly able to identify Angelique Houston of Ball, as a suspect. Deputies assigned to the RPSO Crime Suppression Unit had previously arrested Houston on August 18th for traffic violations and narcotics charges.
BALL, LA
