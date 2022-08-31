Read full article on original website
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
Alabama LB Will Anderson blunt on pass rush plan for young Texas QB
Will Anderson couldn’t pretend it didn’t bother him. After leading the nation in sacks a year ago, Alabama didn’t record one in the 55-0 season-opening win over Utah State. Both Anderson and Nick Saban could easily explain why the season sack total sits at zero while looking ahead to the next challenge.
Woman, 25, charged with murder in death of Montgomery man
A 25-year-old woman was charged with murder in the death of a Montgomery man Monday morning, police said Tuesday. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to an area hospital on a call of a person cut around 6:45 a.m. Monday, said Capt. Saba Coleman. That’s where they found the victim,...
Auburn research effort provides hops used in Mobile brewery’s beer
Auburn University researchers working in Mobile have contributed locally grown hops to a beer that customers will have the first opportunity to taste on Friday at Braided River Brewing. It’s a first-time collaboration for Auburn’s Ornamental Horticulture Research Center, a facility near Langan Municipal Park. Hops grow best in more...
How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?
How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
Selma woman killed in one-car crash in Dallas County Saturday night
A Selma woman was killed late Saturday night after her car struck a signpost and a tree, a representative with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported Sunday. Tamica L. Donaldson, 42, was fatally injured in the crash, which happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. Troopers said the 2016 Nissan Altima Donaldson was driving hit a signpost, then a tree, and that she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Montgomery woman charged in fatal stabbing of 25-year-old
Montgomery police have arrested a 25-year-old woman for murder after a stabbing death on Monday morning. Court documents say Celine Dion Harris of Montgomery is charged in the death of Tony Taylor of Montgomery, who was also 25. The incident happened at 7:07 a.m. on Turner Place, a street lined with apartment buildings off the Atlanta Highway. Taylor was stabbed with a knife.
First career start ‘pretty rewarding’ for Auburn center Tate Johnson
Tate Johnson felt the butterflies in his stomach before he ran out of the tunnel at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Once he stepped foot on Pat Dye Field, they were gone. He was ready to show what he could do. After two years of seldom seeing the field, Saturday’s season opener against...
‘He came out of nowhere’: The play that stood out most from Robby Ashford’s Auburn debut
Robby Ashford turned some heads in Auburn’s season opener with his arm and his running prowess. Making his debut for the Tigers after spending two years buried on the depth chart at Oregon, Ashford completed 4-of-7 passes for 100 yards and ran for 68 yards on six carries. He showcased his arm strength with a 56-yard bomb on a well-placed deep ball to Ja’Varrius Johnson in the third quarter. Ashford also flashed his mobility with a 49-yard run on the second snap of his career.
Man fatally shot Monday night in Montgomery, police say
Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot Monday night. Officers and fire medics responded to the 500 block of Percy Drive around 10:40 p.m. Monday on a call of a person shot, said Capt. Saba Coleman with Montgomery police. Officers found the victim, 31-year-old...
How Auburn players passed time during 87-minute lightning delay against Mercer
An expectedly routine season opener against an FCS opponent took an unexpected turn for Auburn when inclement weather spurred an extended weather delay. Auburn endured a lightning delay of nearly 90 minutes during its season-opening 42-16 win against Mercer on Saturday night, with the game paused late in the third quarter after lightning was detected within eight miles of Jordan-Hare Stadium shortly before 8:30 p.m. The inclement weather cleared the stands as fans sought shelter, and it sent both teams back to their respective locker rooms for nearly an hour and a half.
Equal Justice Initiative starts anti-hunger, anti-poverty effort
The Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, which has helped free wrongly convicted Death Row inmates, set up memorials for lynching victims and last year opened the Legacy Museum to spotlight the history of slavery, has launched an anti-hunger effort as part of its new Anti-Poverty Initiative, founder Bryan Stevenson said on Tuesday.
Scarbinsky: Has Auburn swapped a coach inquiry for a quarterback controversy after a Game 1 victory?
Lightning was detected in the vicinity of Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday evening. The weatherman confirmed it late in the third quarter. Amateur meteorologists spotted it much earlier, and those bolts of electricity came with a name. Robby Ashford. The other Auburn transfer quarterback made quite a first impression in his...
Bryan Harsin expects to play T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford against San Jose State
Auburn didn’t wait long to answer the question of whether T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford would both see the field in the team’s season opener against Mercer. Despite head coach Bryan Harsin playing coy early in the week about the possibility of playing two quarterbacks, the answer came on the fourth play of the team’s season opener, when Ashford rotated in and made his college debut. Harsin got out in front of it this week, as Auburn prepares for its Week 2 matchup against San Jose State.
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford’s long-awaited debut ‘felt like a dream’
Robby Ashford was nearly brought to tears last Sunday — and it wasn’t because T.J. Finley was named Auburn’s starting quarterback after an offseason-long competition. It was because, after two years of being buried on the depth chart at Oregon, Ashford knew his time was finally coming. Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau informed Ashford last weekend, not long after Finley was dubbed QB1, that he would still be involved in Auburn’s gameplan against Mercer. Ashford then made his college debut during the Tigers’ 42-16 win, seeing situational work in the first half before being entrusted with three full drives in the second half.
Where is Auburn on ESPN’s College Football Power Index?
College football is back. Auburn (1-0) looks to build on the momentum gained from last Saturday’s 42-16 win against Mercer. Bryan Harsin got his second season on the Plains off to a good start. He hopes the good vibes continue this Saturday (6:30 pm CT ESPN U) when San Jose State comes to Jordan-Hare.
Bryan Harsin ‘not making any decisions’ about QB1 after playing 2 QBs against Mercer
T.J. Finley may have won Auburn’s starting quarterback job, but it didn’t take long for the Tigers to whip out a two-quarterback system in their season opener — and add some further intrigue to the position moving forward. Both Finley and backup quarterback Robby Ashford saw the...
Bryan Harsin names players of the game from Mercer win
Auburn is 1-0 after defeating Mercer 42-16 on Saturday at Jordan-Hare. Bryan Harsin spoke to reporters on Monday to preview the Tigers’ game against San Jose State (Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT). Before he discussed matchups against the Spartans, he announced the players of the week from the Game 1 victory.
Jarquez Hunter is ready for more touches after scoring 3 TDs
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter didn’t take long to make his presence felt in Auburn’s 42-16 win last Saturday against Mercer. Hunter took a handoff from starting quarterback T.J. Finley for a 19-yard run on 1st and 10 from the Bears’ 19-yard line. His first carry of the season was a touchdown that capped off an 11-play 68-yard scoring drive on Auburn’s first possession of the 2022 season.
Grading Auburn’s 42-16 win against Mercer
Auburn took care of business in it season opener Saturday night, making quick work of Mercer in Week 1. The Tigers jumped out to a 28-0 lead on their way to a 42-16 win, leaving little doubt against their FCS opponent while snapping the five-game losing streak they ended last season on. It was far from a perfect performance from Bryan Harsin’s team, and there will be plenty to improve upon in Week 2 against San Jose State and moving forward. But Auburn is where it wanted to be: 1-0 to open the year, and a chance to build on that.
