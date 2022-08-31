California Senate Passes Safe Roads Bill, Putting Statewide Wildlife Connectivity Within Reach

Read full article on original website
Related
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., fumed over Alaska's new voter-approved voting system after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in a special U.S. House election decided by ranked-choice voting. Peltola, a former state representative, became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress on Wednesday after edging out Palin...
Salt Lake City to study permanently banning cars from downtown Main Street
Salt Lake City will study the possibility of turning downtown Main Street into a “pedestrian-first promenade” by closing Main Street to vehicles. If approved, it would not impact the light rail service that runs through the street or vehicle traffic that crosses Main Street downtown.
A family tried to save their auctioned goat from slaughter. Now they are suing police who took it
A California mom has filed suit over the seizure of her daughter's goat, after the girl had a change of heart following a livestock auction.
Comments / 0