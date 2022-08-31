Gov. Lujan Grisham directs $10 million to new reproductive healthcare facility in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES – With 10 weeks to go before the Nov. 8 election, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday she will commit $10 million from her executive capital allocation funds to establishing a new reproductive health care center in Doña Ana County.

The future clinic is to provide a "full spectrum" of women's healthcare services, including abortion.

The discretionary funds will come from appropriations during New Mexico's 2023 legislative session which will open Jan. 17.

The commitment was part of an executive order the governor presented during a livestreamed news conference with women serving in the state Legislature as well as the state's Commission on the Status of Women. The governor is currently isolating at her residence after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

The governor's order also directs the state health department to develop plans for expanding reproductive health care access in underserved areas of state, including rural or low-income areas, including the feasibility of providing medication to terminate pregnancy through public health clinics. The aims of the plan would be to expand access while reducing wait times for services.

The order further directs the state Human Services Department to develop policies and action plans "to improve the efficiency and sustainability of access to reproductive health services."

After reading the text of the order out loud, Lujan Grisham signed it on camera.

The moves come in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision this summer in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which struck down its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade establishing a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling was immediately followed by bans in at least a dozen states.

New Mexico has become a destination for residents of some of those states, as the state acted last year to repeal its own 1969 statutory ban on abortion, which had been dormant since Roe. The clinic at the center of the Dobbs case announced it would relocate to Las Cruces shortly after the Supreme Court's ruling.

