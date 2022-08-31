Retro Peace and Love Art Exhibition Debuting In Hazleton

Artwork by Jack Swersie

By Jared Acosta

Renowned artists and married couple Jack and Jill Swersie will have their latest exhibit on display at the Hayden Family Center for the Arts.

HAZLETON | On Sept. 2, Pocono artists Jack and Jill Swersie's Retro Peace and Love Art Exhibition will debut at the Hazleton Art League for a month-long exhibition.

A Pocono favorite while featured at the Antoine Dutot Museum & Art Gallery in Delaware Water Gap, PA, Jack and Jill Swersie's retro Peace & Love exhibition will be on display at the Hayden Family Center for the Arts in Hazelton for the entire month of September. Tieing in with Hazleton's 8th annual "Peace, Love and Chalk" competition. WATCH INTERVIEW.

"This Friday, we have the opening reception for our retro Peace and Love exhibit at the Hazleton Art League, which is right downtown in Hazleton, and we're really looking forward to this," said Jack Swersie. "We have about a dozen other artists besides ourselves."

The artwork featured will reflect the idealism of the 1960s and early 1970s. Works by accomplished local artists Courtney Lauren Natt, Lois Silver Zini, Reenie Kernaghan, Elizabeth Tilley, Laurinda Faye, Sylvia Thompson, and Hazelton's very own Mark Charles Rooney, Arthur Dworin, Jeremy Petrachonis, Marcy Lanza Oldham, and Danielle Beury, will be on display.

"We did our first show about 2-3 months ago at the Dutot Museum and Art Gallery in Delaware Water Gap. It was a very successful show. We had a lot of people come to the opening reception," said Jack Swersie. "Everyone was dressed in 1960s garb. It was a lot of fun. A lot of artwork was sold, which was a nice added perk for the evening."

The month-long exhibition will officially kick off on Friday, Sept. 2, with an opening reception from 6-9 pm. Complete details are available on the Facebook event page.

Hazleton Art League

Address: 31 W Broad St, Hazleton, PA 18201

Phone: (570) 455-3333

Website: https://www.hazletonsartleague.org/