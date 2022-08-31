ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wharton County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Austin laborers hold Union Solidarity rally

AUSTIN, Texas — A union solidarity rally took place on the steps of the Texas State Capitol Monday at noon. Organizers tell CBS Austin the event was held to fight for better working conditions for Central Texas laborers. “We're here celebrating and creating solidarity among new and established unions...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Wharton County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wharton County, TX
Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy