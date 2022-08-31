Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Hikes in Los Angeles, CaliforniaNancy SevillaLos Angeles, CA
Brother Of California Man Believes Police Killed HimJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
3 Free Things to do in LABecca CLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Trending Ways To Have Fun In The Santa Clarita Area
Santa Clarita is a wonderful place to be, spend some time in or even just to travel through. This article will highlight the must-dos and elaborate why it’s a great place to visit, if you’ve some time available and are in the Northern part of the LA area. It also shows just how much has changed and how you can stay entertained as you travel.
Santa Clarita Radio
Head Down To Ulrich Barns In Santa Clarita For A Shed, Barn, Cabin Or Garage
For Santa Clarita Valley residents and home-owners who want a well-designed storage shed, horse barn, or garage, Ulrich Barns is your perfect service. Ulrich Barns will make sure that when they build you a backyard structure such as a shed, a barn, a garage, a cabin, or even a playhouse, it is built well and built beautifully.
Santa Clarita Radio
Dr. Neal Green D.D.S. Works Diligently To Restore Your Beautiful Smile
Neal Green D.D.S dentistry office specializes in restorative dentistry in Santa Clarita, working diligently to restore your beautiful smile. Dr. Green has been servicing Santa Clarita and the Antelope Valley area for over 30 years now. During that time, Dr. Green has dedicated his practice to helping his patients overcome...
Santa Clarita Radio
These Movies That Have Made Santa Clarita Famous
Due to the abundance of filming opportunities, the Santa Clarita Valley is often called “Hollywood North.” Indeed, the area is a popular location for filming a wide variety of media, including TV series, movies, music videos, and advertisements. The City of Santa Clarita’s film-friendly attitude and Film Incentive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita Radio
Mission Valley Bank Is Here To Safely Guide You In Your Financial Journey
Mission Valley Bank is a small, trustworthy, independent bank in the Santa Clarita Valley that many residents trust with their money and financial future. If you are looking for an independent bank with a long history of helping Santa Clarita residents keep their money safe and growing, Mission Valley Bank is right for you.
Santa Clarita Radio
Fentanyl Crisis Continues To Explode In Santa Clarita
The tally of deaths and near deaths related to Fentanyl are hitting record numbers throughout the country including in Santa Clarita. Santa Clarita is no exception. Local officials are taking positive steps to increase awareness of the Fentanyl Epidemic. Several weeks ago, with the coordination of KHTS’s Jeri Seratti-Goldman and Action Drug Rehab’s CEO, Cary Quashen, a press conference was held in Santa Clarita featuring Congressman Mike Garcia, Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, William S. Hart School Board President, Joe Messina and others. Most of the Los Angeles media covered the press conference.
Santa Clarita Radio
Statewide Flex Alert Issued For Seventh Day In A Row, Affecting Santa Clarita
A statewide Flex Alert calling for reduced electricity use was extended once again Tuesday amidst the current heatwave affecting Santa Clarita and California. For the seventh day in a row, the California Independent Systems Operator (Cal ISO) issued a Flex Alert asking consumers to conserve electricity between the hours of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Santa Clarita Radio
Inmate Escapes From L.A. County Fire Camp In Acton
An incarcerated person has been reported missing from Los Angeles County Fire Acton Conservation Camp north-east of Santa Clarita. A minimum security inmate is reported by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to have “walked away” from a fire camp Monday afternoon. “Mathew Wells was discovered missing at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Clarita Radio
FLEX Alert To Affect Santa Clarita As Heat Warning Extended
An excessive heat warning was extended to last through Wednesday in Santa Clarita, while a statewide Flex Alert was issued today for the sixth day straight. On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Health Officer extended a heat warning to last until Wednesday for the Santa Clarita Valley due to high temperatures, and a statewide FLEX Alert was put into effect by the California Independent System Operator for 4 p.m. through 10 p.m. Monday.
Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Storm Knocks Down Trees, Blocking Roadways
A Santa Clarita storm knocked down trees and blocked roadways Sunday afternoon. On Sunday afternoon, wind triggered by a Santa Clarita storm led to fallen trees in some parts of Santa Clarita, including on main roadways. Debris could be found along Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road. Fallen trees...
Santa Clarita Radio
Fitness Became Fun When Movement Of Pilates Came Into The Picture
Give Pilates a chance for once! The Movement of Pilates studio in Santa Clarita has a team of instructors who can make your body feel fitter and more at one with itself. Pilates is similar to yoga in that it focuses on the mind-body connection, but at Movement of Pilates, the instructors are committed to working with client needs and strengths.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
LA County Residents Urged to Suspend Outdoor Watering Starting Tuesday
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days -- starting Tuesday -- while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
foxla.com
LA County outdoor watering ban in place
LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
coloradoboulevard.net
San Gabriel Valley: Heat Wave Will Continue Through Friday
The National Weather Service has extended its “excessive heat warning” for Los Angeles County until 8:00 pm Friday, September 8, 2022. With high temperatures in the forecast, the City of Pasadena extended the Emergency Cooling Center‘s days and hours at Robinson Park Recreation Center (1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave.):
Outdoor Water Ban Effects Four Million Californians: What You Need To Know
'We don’t take this call lightly, but it is what is needed at this time.'
Santa Clarita Radio
COC Launches 15-Week Email Series To Celebrate 15 Years For Canyon Country Campus
College of the Canyons (COC) launched a 15-week email series to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the Canyon Country Campus. Each week, COC is scheduled to send out a fact about the Canyon Country campus about what makes it unique, and how it helps students succeed. This year, the Canyon...
Everytable Raises $55 Million; Opening Even More Sites in LA
The company plans to add 12 new locations in Los Angeles County
Comments / 0