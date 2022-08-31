ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Trending Ways To Have Fun In The Santa Clarita Area

Santa Clarita is a wonderful place to be, spend some time in or even just to travel through. This article will highlight the must-dos and elaborate why it’s a great place to visit, if you’ve some time available and are in the Northern part of the LA area. It also shows just how much has changed and how you can stay entertained as you travel.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Head Down To Ulrich Barns In Santa Clarita For A Shed, Barn, Cabin Or Garage

For Santa Clarita Valley residents and home-owners who want a well-designed storage shed, horse barn, or garage, Ulrich Barns is your perfect service. Ulrich Barns will make sure that when they build you a backyard structure such as a shed, a barn, a garage, a cabin, or even a playhouse, it is built well and built beautifully.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Dr. Neal Green D.D.S. Works Diligently To Restore Your Beautiful Smile

Neal Green D.D.S dentistry office specializes in restorative dentistry in Santa Clarita, working diligently to restore your beautiful smile. Dr. Green has been servicing Santa Clarita and the Antelope Valley area for over 30 years now. During that time, Dr. Green has dedicated his practice to helping his patients overcome...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
These Movies That Have Made Santa Clarita Famous

Due to the abundance of filming opportunities, the Santa Clarita Valley is often called “Hollywood North.” Indeed, the area is a popular location for filming a wide variety of media, including TV series, movies, music videos, and advertisements. The City of Santa Clarita’s film-friendly attitude and Film Incentive...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Mission Valley Bank Is Here To Safely Guide You In Your Financial Journey

Mission Valley Bank is a small, trustworthy, independent bank in the Santa Clarita Valley that many residents trust with their money and financial future. If you are looking for an independent bank with a long history of helping Santa Clarita residents keep their money safe and growing, Mission Valley Bank is right for you.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Fentanyl Crisis Continues To Explode In Santa Clarita

The tally of deaths and near deaths related to Fentanyl are hitting record numbers throughout the country including in Santa Clarita. Santa Clarita is no exception. Local officials are taking positive steps to increase awareness of the Fentanyl Epidemic. Several weeks ago, with the coordination of KHTS’s Jeri Seratti-Goldman and Action Drug Rehab’s CEO, Cary Quashen, a press conference was held in Santa Clarita featuring Congressman Mike Garcia, Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, William S. Hart School Board President, Joe Messina and others. Most of the Los Angeles media covered the press conference.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Statewide Flex Alert Issued For Seventh Day In A Row, Affecting Santa Clarita

A statewide Flex Alert calling for reduced electricity use was extended once again Tuesday amidst the current heatwave affecting Santa Clarita and California. For the seventh day in a row, the California Independent Systems Operator (Cal ISO) issued a Flex Alert asking consumers to conserve electricity between the hours of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Inmate Escapes From L.A. County Fire Camp In Acton

An incarcerated person has been reported missing from Los Angeles County Fire Acton Conservation Camp north-east of Santa Clarita. A minimum security inmate is reported by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to have “walked away” from a fire camp Monday afternoon. “Mathew Wells was discovered missing at...
ACTON, CA
FLEX Alert To Affect Santa Clarita As Heat Warning Extended

An excessive heat warning was extended to last through Wednesday in Santa Clarita, while a statewide Flex Alert was issued today for the sixth day straight. On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Health Officer extended a heat warning to last until Wednesday for the Santa Clarita Valley due to high temperatures, and a statewide FLEX Alert was put into effect by the California Independent System Operator for 4 p.m. through 10 p.m. Monday.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Storm Knocks Down Trees, Blocking Roadways

A Santa Clarita storm knocked down trees and blocked roadways Sunday afternoon. On Sunday afternoon, wind triggered by a Santa Clarita storm led to fallen trees in some parts of Santa Clarita, including on main roadways. Debris could be found along Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road. Fallen trees...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Fitness Became Fun When Movement Of Pilates Came Into The Picture

Give Pilates a chance for once! The Movement of Pilates studio in Santa Clarita has a team of instructors who can make your body feel fitter and more at one with itself. Pilates is similar to yoga in that it focuses on the mind-body connection, but at Movement of Pilates, the instructors are committed to working with client needs and strengths.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

LA County outdoor watering ban in place

LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

San Gabriel Valley: Heat Wave Will Continue Through Friday

The National Weather Service has extended its “excessive heat warning” for Los Angeles County until 8:00 pm Friday, September 8, 2022. With high temperatures in the forecast, the City of Pasadena extended the Emergency Cooling Center‘s days and hours at Robinson Park Recreation Center (1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave.):
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

