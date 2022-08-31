ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett

Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut

Shedeur Sanders enjoyed his greatest game as a Jackson State football player, tossing for five touchdowns in a near-perfect effort to kick off the 2022 season. No less than NBA superstar LeBron James took notice of how well Shedeur, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, performed. Shedeur Sanders completed 29-of-33 passes for 323 yards as […] The post LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘I don’t care what anybody says’: Pete Carroll sounds off on dire Seahawks expectations sans Russell Wilson

There’s no way to sugarcoat it. The Seattle Seahawks are more than likely going to be bad this coming season. But don’t say that around Pete Carroll. Despite the fact that the Seahawks lost its franchise face for the past decade in Russell Wilson, Carroll maintains that the expectations surrounding the team don’t change from his perspective. He gave an impassioned rant on the media projecting him or his team not only to underperform relative to past seasons, but also that they have any plans of adopting that mindset, via Brady Henderson:
ClutchPoints

‘I know y’all think I’m crazy’: Nick Saban berates reporters over what caused Alabama football’s ‘biggest issue’

What better way to open your campaign than a near-flawless 55-0 win in your first game of the season? Well, that’s exactly what Alabama did on Saturday as they coasted to victory against a hapless Utah State side on Saturday. Despite the huge win, however, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban still found himself in […] The post ‘I know y’all think I’m crazy’: Nick Saban berates reporters over what caused Alabama football’s ‘biggest issue’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills

The Michigan Wolverines took care of business in Ann Arbor Saturday — and so did Robert Griffin III. The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback of the Baylor Bears had an epic introduction to the game between Michigan football and the Colorado State Rams, as he exited the tunnel with Wolverines players galloping into the field in […] The post Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Ben Roethlisberger gets real on huge advantage Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has over him

While it is Mitch Trubiksy who is widely expected to start under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, it’s rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who is generating the most buzz and excitement among the team’s QB group. For former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Pickett will have a real […] The post Ben Roethlisberger gets real on huge advantage Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has over him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season

After the free agency frenzy and NFL draft, no team faces a more boom-or-bust 2022 season than the Baltimore Ravens. Recall that in 2021, they did not have Lamar Jackson for five games and missed several other impact players for a full season. They also contended with a resurgent Cincinnati Bengals squad in their division. Still, Baltimore finished 8-9 in 2021. With Jackson and most of their top guys back, the Ravens should fare better in 2022—unless other curveballs are headed their way, of course. Here are four Ravens 2022 bold predictions as Week 1 of the regular season fast approaches.
ClutchPoints

‘You act like we don’t know them’: Alabama football coach Nick Saban slaps reporter with snide response to Steve Sarkisian, Texas football question

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban gave a rather snide response to a reporter who asked about the difficulty of playing against a Texas Longhorns team led by their former OC Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian served as Alabama football’s offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2020, so there’s a lot of familiarity there. With that said, it […] The post ‘You act like we don’t know them’: Alabama football coach Nick Saban slaps reporter with snide response to Steve Sarkisian, Texas football question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

John Harbaugh gets real on Lamar Jackson potentially sitting out games amid contract holdout with Ravens

With the new season barely a week away, Lamar Jackson has yet to secure a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The All-Pro quarterback himself previously stated that he wants his contract situation settled before the new campaign stars, which at this point, puts a lot of pressure on the Baltimore franchise. So what happens […] The post John Harbaugh gets real on Lamar Jackson potentially sitting out games amid contract holdout with Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

LSU football gets brutal Maason Smith news after loss to Florida State

The Brian Kelly era didn’t quite start out the way LSU football fans hoped, as the Tigers were bested by the Florida State Seminoles 24-23 on Sunday night. To make matters worse, one of the Tigers’ best players, defensive lineman Maason Smith, left the game with a knee injury that occurred while he was celebrating […] The post LSU football gets brutal Maason Smith news after loss to Florida State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Davante Adams drops truth bomb on legacy that will absolutely hype up Derek Carr

At the rate his career is going, Davante Adams already seems to be a lock to make the Pro Football Hall of Famer one day. But the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver isn’t about to rest on his laurels just yet. Davante Adams still has the burning desire to be a greater player than he already is, and that’s tremendous to hear for Derek Carr and the rest of the Raiders, who are expecting him to play a major role on the team, beginning in the 2022 NFL season.
ClutchPoints

The 1 unrealistic trade the Las Vegas Raiders actually need to pull off

The Las Vegas Raiders had an excellent offseason. New head coach Josh McDaniels brought in All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and All-Pro pass-rusher Chandler Jones. The Raiders roster is now deep and talented (almost) across the board. The only problem is the Raiders offensive line. With the season just days away, there aren’t many realistic options available to better protect Derek Carr in Week 1 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin explains decision to name Mitchell Trubisky QB1 over Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally named a starting quarterback with their Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals looming. Mitchell Trubisky won the QB1 job and will start the year under center for Mike Tomlin’s offense. Behind him on the depth chart are Kenny Pickett, who was named the backup quarterback, and third-stringer Mason Rudolph. Tomlin addressed his decision to name Trubisky the starter on Tuesday, indicating that he was impressed by their offseason acquisition, via Ian Rapoport.
ClutchPoints

‘The determining factor’: Brett Favre reveals key to Super Bowl success for Packers — and it’s not Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had an MVP season in 2021, but that was not enough for the Green Bay Packers to go all the way and win the Super Bowl. Instead, they wasted yet another sparkling season from the future Hall of Famer quarterback by getting bounced out early in the playoffs, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. Speaking of Hall of Fame, Brett Favre believes that the key to Super Bowl success for Green Bay is on the defensive side of the ball.
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott: 3 bold predictions for Cowboys star in the 2022 NFL season

Dak Prescott may have been one of the finest players moving into 2022 if not for his season-ending injury in 2020. He was on track for 6,000+ throwing yards in fewer than five full games that year. Instead, two ankle surgeries later, Prescott returned to near-elite throwing form last year, but he still lacks the “wow” season that fans seek for in a consistently high-performing quarterback. Will he finally have that big season now? Let’s look at some Dak Prescott predictions for the 2022 NFL season.
ClutchPoints

‘We almost died together’: Davante Adams, Derek Carr have special bond after near-death experience

The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the boldest moves this NFL offseason when they traded for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. There are big expectations this season amid that groundbreaking trade. Adams and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr already have a bond on the field. They played two seasons together at Fresno State. But as […] The post ‘We almost died together’: Davante Adams, Derek Carr have special bond after near-death experience appeared first on ClutchPoints.
