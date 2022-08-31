ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Parent who prompted Mayport Elementary lockdown was mad he could not get both kids into Extended Day

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Action News Jax is learning new details of what led up to Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School being placed on lockdown Monday morning after a parent reportedly made threats against the school.

The parent was upset because he was trying to get his two children who attend the school into the school’s Extended Day Program, but only one child is able to be in the program because there are no additional spots available at this time, the report said.

Action News Jax is not identifying the parent because while he was taken into custody, he was not placed under arrest.

A school safety officer was dispatched to the school due to a reported “battery incident and making threats of violence,” according to the report. The parent was yelling “f**k you” and “f**k this school,” in an office at the school, the report said.

The parent was asked to leave the school and instead the parent accidentally went into a bathroom in the front office, the report said.

“The victim again told the suspect to exit via the front door while pointing towards the front door. As the suspect walked by the victim, he pushed the victim’s raised arm,” the report said.

The victim responded to the parent’s actions by saying, “Do not cause any problems.” The victim claimed that as the parent left the building, he yelled, according to the report, “the only problem will be is when bullets are flying your way.”

The victim said they were not hurt and they did “not want to pursue a criminal case against the suspect,” the report said.

Three witnesses who were in the office at the time heard the obscene language, but did not hear the alleged comment about bullets.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers later made contact with the parent, who told them that he has four children and his wife is in jail. He also told them he has a full-time job and is “very stressed” trying to take care of all the children while she is away, the report said. He also told officers his youngest has autism.

“He admitted to pushing the victim’s arm as he exited the school but says that he never made a comment about bullets. He stated that he was very sorry for the incident,” the report said.

Officers found that the man has had previous arrests, but “no prior Threat Assessment Situations,” the report said.

According to the report, Principal Katie O’Connell requested that the parent be given a verbal trespass warning to stay off school property.

Action News Jax reporter Meghan Moriarty spoke with the father listed in the report. He said he became frustrated with the school security guard and admits to “having words with him” and pushing his arm. However, he said he did not make threats to shoot the school employee or the building. Several other witnesses said they did not hear the father threaten the security guard.

