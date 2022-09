PLEASANTVILLE, N.Y. – In their season opener, the Pace University football team defeated East Stroudsburg in decisive fashion, 31-16, in a game that never felt that close. Within one minute and twelve seconds of game time Pace was ahead 14-0. Graduate studentRamir Tann-Davis (Paterson, N.J./Paterson Eastside) took the opening kickoff 92 yards to the house in a repeat of last season's second half opening score against the Warriors.

