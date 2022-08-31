Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
VFW Fish Fry Sept. 9 to benefit Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen Youth Program
VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary will host a fish fry fundraiser for Toys for Kids between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at 2300 Stephen F. Austin. Pick-up and delivery orders only, there will be no dine in. Delivery will be available in the Brownwood and Early areas...
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood City Council passes $39,606,811 fiscal year budget
In a special meeting Tuesday, the Brownwood City Council approved the 2022-23 fiscal year budget on second and then third and final reading. Also Tuesday, the City Council approved on first reading the proposed tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. At the Tuesday, Sept. 13 meeting, the proposed tax rate will be approved on second and third and final reading.
brownwoodnews.com
County Commissioners Lift Burn Ban
Thanks to rain received in recent days, the majority of Brown County Commissioners voted in favor (4), 1 against to lift the Burn Ban. Commissioner Worley opposed lifting the ban. Commissioners court encourages everyone who intends to conduct outdoor burning to use extreme caution as rain amounts varied across Brown...
brownwoodnews.com
Brookesmith introduces new principal, Kyle Admire
The Brookesmith ISD issued the following press release Tuesday morning:. Brookesmith ISD is proud to introduce their new PK-12 Principal, Mr. Kyle Admire. Mr. Admire hails from Lubbock, Texas. He has previous experience in educational administration and has worked hard throughout the summer to prepare for the start of the new school year. He and his 13 year-old daughter, Shyanna, are settled and ready to go!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownwoodnews.com
Jackie Wayne Roberts
Jackie Wayne Roberts, age 72, of Brownwood returned to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, and loved ones in his Heavenly home on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Private Family Services for Jackie will be held at a later date per his request. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Recent arrests in Early include charges of resisting arrest, public intoxication
The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook Tuesday morning:. On September 3rd at 2 a.m., officers could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver Alejandro Tamayo-Garcia and passenger Guillermo Valades-Lopez stated there was some paraphernalia in the vehicle at which time officers searched the vehicle and located marijuana paraphernalia along with a baggie containing cocaine. Both occupants were placed under arrest and taken to the Brown County Jail and charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
brownwoodnews.com
GOVERNOR ABBOTT, TXDOT ANNOUNCE RECORD $85 BILLION 10-YEAR TRANSPORTATION PLAN
BROWNWOOD – Last week Governor Greg Abbott announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10 -year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers. “The State of Texas is working to ensure the transportation needs of our fast-growing state are met and that the safety of Texans on the roadways is protected,” said Governor Abbott. “TxDOT’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, and metropolitan communities. This 10-year plan to address transportation needs statewide and dedicate $85 billion to improve roadways will be a huge boon to our state’s infrastructure and booming economy. As more people move to Texas and businesses grow across the state, we are working together to make sure Texans’ transportation safety and mobility are secured and businesses can flourish for generations to come.”
brownwoodnews.com
Larry Mitchell Wilcox
Larry Mitchell Wilcox was born July 28, 1947, to Raymond Wilcox and Johnnie Warren Wilcox in Brownwood. At the time, the family lived in the Ratler Community on the Colorado River. The family later moved to the Pleasant Grove community where Larry and his siblings grew up. He attended and graduated from Goldthwaite schools. He attended Tarleton State University and served his country in the Texas National Guard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brownwoodnews.com
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Ballgame meals
I’m not a food critic but I do like eating! All of my memories are not ballgames, press boxes and stadiums. Some of my good memories in every football season and even over into basketball and baseball include my adventures with food. We had some good food, some forgettable. Some were feasts, some were famines.
brownwoodnews.com
Tommie Dewbre
At the age of 99, Tommie Doris Reid Dewbre was welcomed home by her Heavenly Father and the beloved family who passed before her. Tommie was a passionate woman, and as our strong matriarch, she loved and led her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a caring daughter, sister, aunt, and friend as well. Tommie’s indomitable spirit encouraged her family and friends to persist in the face of hardships.
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Horns win division at Big Country Festival cross country meet
ABILENE – The Early Lady Horns won the two-mile division of the recent Big Country Festival cross country meet, hosted by McMurry University. The Lady Horns finished with 17 points followed by the Abilene Wylie JV (53 points), Lubbock Estacado JV (75) and Abilene Cooper JV (78). Early’s Madison...
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Sept. 5-11
Gatesville at Brownwood, 6 p.m. Bangs at Comanche, 6 p.m. Gustine at Zephyr, 5 p.m. Glen Rose at Brownwood, 4 p.m. Schreiner at Howard Payne, 6 p.m. Howard Payne at Austin College, 5 p.m. MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER. Howard Payne at Austin College, 7:30 p.m. ***. Wednesday, Sept. 7. CROSS...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brownwoodnews.com
Lions vault to No. 6 in latest Class 4A Division I Harris ratings
Following Friday night’s 55-16 road victory over previously 17th-ranked Marble Falls, the Brownwood Lions have vaulted from No. 31 in Harris Rating Weekly’s Class 4A Division I poll to No. 6 this week. The Lions (1-1) are ranked behind only No. 1 Stephenville, No. 2 China Spring, No....
Comments / 0