Read full article on original website
Related
5 Things You Have To See At This Years’ Sept 11th Event In Twin Falls
The September 11th Memorial in Twin Falls this year is bigger and better than ever. There are so many new things that you are not going to want to miss. The event is actually expanded to three days instead of one. The Massive Flag Coming To Twin Falls. The flag...
Mountain Lion Confirmed Along Trail in Twin Falls ID
You would know the area. Along the canyon and near the gun club and Federation Point. At the far north end of Washington Street. A guy was out running last week when he encountered the animal. He waited several days before notifying Idaho Fish and Game. The lion may have since moved on, but people in the area are still being warned to keep a close eye on their children and pets.
Southern Idaho Labor Day Preheat Underway; Triple-Digits Return
As many in southern Idaho prepare to enjoy the extended Labor Day weekend, temperatures are going to steadily climb through the weekend. Triple-digit weather will return to the Magic Valley as the region will feel at least one more heatwave for the year. The northwestern United States has some seriously...
Watch: Bull at Rodeo Charge into Crowd at State Fair
The Twin Falls County Fair kicked off this week, and one of the best parts about it, other than the food, rides, and games, is the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo. In Idaho, rodeos are a big deal and a staple at any fair. The skillset of the athletes, the live animals, and the threat of danger, makes for a fun time for the whole family and an enjoyment everyone should experience. The rodeo at the Twin Falls County fair lasts for three days and kicked off last night, and will continue tonight and tomorrow. While flocks of people will make their way to Filer to take in the spectacle, be aware that the danger in attending a rodeo, and when something goes wrong, it can be terrifying as this video proves.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Don’t Miss These 10 Events Taking Place this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
The unofficial end of summer is here, and while that will make many sad, the weather will more than makeup for it, as it continues to feel like it. The heat may be sticking around, but the focus will turn to fall activities as September has begun, and summer 2022 closes this weekend. With the holiday taking place, many will take advantage of it to have one final weekend to enjoy before things get busier and there aren't any breaks until the holidays later in the year. If you are on the fence about what to do this weekend, do not fret, there is tons to do and very little chance you will be bored this Labor Day weekend in the Magic Valley. Here are some events to consider and check out this weekend.
LOOK: The Ponies Pistols and Pistons Show at the Twin Falls County Fair Recap
I've said before, that the Ponies, Pistols, and Pistons show at the Twin Falls County Fair is the most exciting and action-packed show at the fair. After attending the event again last night, now I’m saying it again because the show was awesome. If you missed it, check out the gallery of photos from the show and make sure you go see it live if they come back next year.
Twin Falls Top Five Biggest Modern Inconveniences
Technology and progress can feel like a catch-22 situation in many situations. Often the tech that is supposed to make our lives easier end up causing headaches and errors. I have never been excited to get a new cell phone because of the effort it takes to relearn how the new one works and then get it to your preferred settings. The same goes for computers. I've been using a slow computer at work because I would rather deal with the speed issues than have to set up a new computer with all the programs I use daily.
Idaho State Police Issue Warning on Candy-like Fentanyl
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho police are warning people of a new candy-like fentanyl narcotic that was seized during the weekend. Idaho State Police (ISP) says the multi-colored fentanyl pills are known as "skittles" or "rainbow" drugs and were recently found by Coeur d'Alene police."We need the public to know that multi-colored fentanyl, including counterfeit pills, powder, and chalk-like blocks, are being seen locally," says Captain John Kempf of the Idaho State Police. "It is unknown if this multi-colored fentanyl is targeted at young people, but parents must be aware that it is different than what law enforcement saw last year. We know it's in our schools and we also know dealers use social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram to advertise and coordinate deals with young people." ISP said it is not known if this new fentanyl is stronger than what is usually found. Regardless, law enforcement says fentanyl has caused overdose deaths of hundreds of Idahoans. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the candy-like have not been found in the community, however the terminology has been heard. Also, the powder form of fentanyl is increasingly being found in Twin Falls County. On August 31, Gov. Brad Little declared the day Overdose Awareness Day. The Associated Press reports that at the Capitol steps 353 empty chairs represented the number of people who died from an overdose in Idaho during 2021. Earlier this year the governor launched the initiative "Esto Perpetua" aimed directly at fentanyl and methamphetamine. A law enforcement and citizen committee were formed to come up with ways to head-odd the impact of the illegal drug. The governor also allocated $1 million to help with roadside testing kits for law enforcement and a public awareness campaign to warn people of the dangers of fentanyl. According to law enforcement and the governor, the majority of fentanyl coming into Idaho is from Mexico by way of the cartels.
RELATED PEOPLE
How Awkward Was Your Last Twin Falls ID High School Reunion?
September and October are big months for high school reunions. I have one coming up in mid-October, and I have absolutely no intention of going. My decision doesn't have anything to do with nerves or not wanting to reconnect with anyone in particular, but apparently many Americans have the same beef about attending reunions, according to an online source.
Marshall Tucker Band 50 Years Tour Stops North Of Twin Falls
One of the most iconic names in southern rock is coming to a Sun Valley venue this week as hard-working Americans prepare to enjoy a much-needed, Labor Day three-day weekend. Tickets are listed as sold out by most retailers, but the weather is going to be ideal for a little picnic or tailgate outside the venue under the stars if you can't wrangle any up.
Share Hope And Positivity At The Twin Falls Suicide Prevention Event
Mental health illness is on the rise and people need help on a daily basis. A non-profit organization called Love Yourself is hosting a suicide prevention event at the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. It is a great way to share hope and positivity possibly helping those who feel like they have no other options.
Twin Falls Has A New Concert Venue And A Local Band Is Returning For One Night Of Fun
This is the first I have heard of a new concert venue in Twin Falls, but now I am super excited! A local band is coming back to Twin Falls where it all started for a night of entertainment. If you are into indie-rock this is for your. New Concert...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Homelessness, Drug Use At This Twin Falls Park A Real Threat?
The subject of homelessness and drug use is something I often see people in the Twin Falls community sounding off on when scrolling Facebook and other sites dedicated to local content. As far as the homeless folks are concerned, where is it they are supposed to go that would make those in southern Idaho that have roofs over their heads and multiple meals a day feel safer?
If You Were A Twin Falls Top Gun Pilot, What’s Your Call Sign?
After nearly thirteen weeks at the box office, Top Gun: Maverick is easily the highest-grossing film of 2022. To date, the sequel has earned more than $2 billion globally, and it's still playing at my local theater. Since its release in late-May, Top Gun: Maverick has become the seventh highest-grossing...
The Famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was Just Spotted in Twin Falls
Twin Falls is a pretty exciting town, especially as the fair is about to start this week, but we still get pretty excited when the iconic Wienermobile rolls through town. My wife just sent me a text with a picture and video of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Poleline near Target. It was driving west and turned south at the Fillmore intersection by the Hampton Inn. She had an appointment to get to and wasn’t able to follow the car to see if it was going to stop somewhere for an event or to get gas nearby. There is a Chevron gas station on that corner or possibly they are spending the night at the Hampton or Holiday Inn.
Search Continues for Paul Man Who Went Missing 60 Years Ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The search continues for a Paul man who went missing while hunting in the South Hills 60 years ago. The Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell posted on social media that crews spent the summer looking, with help from a cadaver dog, for then 19-year-old Floyd Dorsey. The sheriff said Dorsey had gone up to Monument Peak to hunt with some friends on October 20, 1961. The group had set up camp and a storm hit the area blanketing the hills with snow that night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Magic Valley Task Force Investigating Friday High Speed Chase
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A special task force is investigating a high-speed chase and reports of shots fired early Friday near Buhl. According to court records, 18-year-old Sydney Gibson was arraigned Monday on felony attempting to flee or elude a police officer with a vehicle early in the morning on August 26. In court documents a Twin Falls County Deputy reported hearing "shots fired" over the radio and witnessed a young male with black hair lying motionless on the ground when he arrived on scene when the chase ended in a field. The charging documents doesn't mention any further details related to the reports of shots fired. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the incident is being handled by the Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force headed by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office and no further details were given. Deputies responded a little before 3 a.m. following a report from a man who had stopped to check on the people in a car stopped in the middle of the road in Filer. The man reported a male in the passenger seat pulled out a firearm. The suspect vehicle, a gray Hyundai sedan, made its way into Twin Falls where Twin Falls County Deputies attempted to pull it over at a gas station. The car then sped off at speeds of more than 100 mph towards Filer in the opposing lanes of travel. A deputy reported in the charging documents that the car hit speeds of 120 mph while going through Filer. The pursuit went through Buhl at speeds clocked around 100 mph where the sedan nearly hit another vehicle head on. Eventually the car went into a field on 4100 N where deputies pinned it. A deputy then pulled the driver, Gibson, from the car and placed her in custody.
The Most Horrifying Buys At Twin Falls Spirit Halloween Store
Halloween is now just nine weeks away. The Twin Falls Spirit Halloween Store is nearly fully operational as masks, makeup, costumes, movie merchandise, rubber weapons, and inflatable ghouls are being unpacked and organized on store shelves. There are a number of reasons I look forward to Labor Day every year....
$3 Movies Coming this Weekend to the Twin Falls Magic Valley Cinema 13
We’ve mentioned quite a few times that we need a dollar theater in Twin Falls, and this might be the closest we’ll ever get to that. On Saturday, September 3rd the Magic Valley Cinema 13 will be showing all movies for just $3. $3 Movies For National Cinema...
5 Most Popular Twin Falls Google Searches That Have Nothing To Do With Idaho
Have you ever Googled something just to see what the most searched thing about it is? I did it with Twin Falls and I have to say, most of the Google searches have nothing to do with where we live, let alone Idaho at all. Disclaimer: This was done on...
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0