Tar Heels look to extend high-scoring start, host Georgia State
North Carolina makes a road trip into the Sun Belt Conference for the second straight week, this time going to Atlanta to play Georgia State. The Tar Heels (2-0) are coming off a wild 63-61 win at Appalachian State. Georgia State (0-1) will try to bounce back from a 35-14 loss at South Carolina.
Kirby Smart Praises Dan Lanning Following Win
The Dan Lanning era is off to a rocky start in Eugene, Oregon. The Bulldogs pummeled Lanning's Ducks in front of a national audience, 49-3.
JUST IN: Chris Smith Leaves Contest with Injury
Georgia safety Christopher Smith has exited the game with an apparent shoulder injury after making a miraculous break-up on what would have been Oregon's first and only explosive play of the football game. Smith was quickly replaced by Dan Jackson alongside Malaki Starks at safety.
A historic Black-owned barbershop with murals inside discovered in Georgia
A community revitalization group has uncovered forgotten Black barbershop and murals in an alleyway in Sparta, Georgia. Dream Streets Sparta was removing plywood from the front and back entrances of an alley between two buildings on Broad Street when they discovered an old African American barbershop and hand-painted murals.
Design Sprint challenges students to use creative thinking to solve problems
ATHENS — The Summer Design Sprint was sponsored by the College of Family and Consumer Sciences, Terry College of Business and the UGA Entrepreneurship Program in partnership with Cox Enterprises. A design sprint encourages students to practice human-centered design methods to create an innovative solution to a complex problem...
