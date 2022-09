MADISON, Wis. — After dominating Illinois State in a 38-0 victory on Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers have stiffer competition in Week 2. As part of the third meeting between the programs, the Badgers host the Washington State Cougars at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Cougars defeated Idaho, 24-17, in their Week 1 contest.

MADISON, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO