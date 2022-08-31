Late Portland lawyer John Schwabe: Hero of Battle of Guadalcanal

The pivotal World War II Solomon Island Campaign began 80 years ago in August 1942.

Eighty years ago in August, a brutal series of South Pacific battles with the Japanese military marked a decision turning point in World War II. Collectively known as the Solomon Islands Campaign and including the Battle of Guadalcanal, they marked the Allies' 1942 transition from defensive to offensive operations, allowing them to seize the strategic initiative.

One U.S. Marine involved in the fighting was John Schwabe, who later would graduate law school, move to Portland, and lead one of the largest and most successful law firms in the Pacific Northwest, Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt. For his military service, Schwabe was awarded a Silver Star, five Bronze Stars and a Presidential Citation for Valor.

Schwabe later became a technical adviser on the 1960 WWII movie, "Hell To Eternity." There's a character in the film, "Captain Schwabe," named after him.

Interviewed years later in Portland, Schwabe remembered the extreme combat conditions. He made numerous beach landings, including one where only four of the 22 men in his amphibious vehicle survived. One received the Medal of Honor posthumously.

Asked why he went back for the last two of his four campaigns, Schwabe said, "Because it had to be done."

Europe-first strategy

Surprisingly, after Pearl Harbor propelled America's entry in WWII, Winston Churchill persuaded Franklin Roosevelt to follow the strategy of "Europe first."

This meant that the major share of the Allied military effort was to be directed against the Nazis, not the Japanese. The enemy in the Pacific, it was decided, would be "contained" until such time as the situation against Germany was dealt with.

But what did containment really mean? By early 1942, the Japanese had made an effort to extend its Pacific perimeter far enough from its home islands to protect Emperor Hirohito and to seize as much territory and critical raw materials as possible. As part of the same strategy, Japan sought to occupy and control the Solomon Islands, a protectorate of Britain, in the Southwest Pacific.

By establishing a military presence in the area, specifically an air base on the island of Guadalcanal, the Japanese could control the sea lanes to Australia, thus cutting that nation off from its allies.

If the German Afrika Korps at the same time succeeded in capturing the Suez Canal, the Mediterranean Sea would become essentially a Nazi lake — no shipping from Britain could directly reach any of its colonies in East Africa, the Indian Ocean region and Southeast Asia. This would include the current nations of Myanmar (Burma), India, Pakistan, Malaysia (Malaya), Sri Lanka (Ceylon) and other smaller states. The Axis Powers might well have been on their way to controlling a large portion of the world.

The cantankerous American naval chief, Admiral Ernest King, never one to mince words, bluntly challenge this policy. Should Americans just let Japan run wild in the Pacific? To what end? To let Australia die on the vine while we "deal with" the Germans? And what if the Germans proved unwilling to be so easily dealt with? Would America's next encounter with the Japanese be when the West Coast was invaded?

Admiral King eventually had his way: it was decided that more than just defensive and harassing measures would be implemented. Thus, America's first offensive operation in the Pacific was approved — the capture of the Southeastern island of Guadalcanal and the neutralization of its newly constructed airbase situated near Lunga Point. From this location, the Allied forces could start recapturing that which had been recently lost by a march northwest up the Solomon Island chain toward the major enemy base located on Rabaul.

American naval and air forces struck the target islands on Aug. 6. Tulagi was not only the site of the capital city of the Solomons, it was also the location of a very desirable harbor and seaplane base. Surprise U.S. naval bombardments and air attacks destroyed much of the Western-style city and also eliminated all of the Japanese seaplanes based there.

The next day, Aug. 7, an amphibious invasion was undertaken by the First Marine Division. On Guadalcanal, 18 miles across "Iron Bottom Bay" from Tulagi, the Japanese were taken largely by surprise; the Marines encountered little resistance on the beaches. The main objective of the Marines was to capture the newly constructed Japanese Lunga Point airfield, situated a short distance from where the Marines came ashore. Minimal resistance was put up by the startled Japanese who had fled inland during the massive pre-invasion naval and air bombardment. Thus, the main objective of the campaign, the capture of the airfield, was accomplished easily.

Holding onto this prize turned out to be much more difficult.

On Tulagi, the situation was different. Some 866 Japanese resisted fiercely against 3,000 Marine invaders. Ultimately, the Japanese garrison was decimated while the Marines suffered 122 casualties.

The islands near Tulagi were captured after a fierce fight, although the largest island, Florida, put up little resistance and quickly came under American control.

John Schwabe, USMC

Schwabe was born in Oklahoma in 1919, where, as a youth, he excelled as an athlete. When war approached, he was drafted but secured a deferment to complete his college degree at what is now Oklahoma State University. He "got the jump" on the military by applying for, and being accepted as only one of six of 25 candidates for Marine Corps officer training at Quantico, Virginia.

Schwabe recalled Marine officer training as being "tough and merciless." However, any bitterness that he may have felt during this ordeal was replaced quickly by a permanent sense of pride at what he'd accomplished.

Schwabe was assigned to his first duty in Washington, D.C. The day after the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, he and his compatriots listened raptly to FDR's speech to Congress. War had arrived.

However, instead of immediately heading into harm's way, his commanding officer gave him the "bad news" that his first duty assignment would be the recruiting of quality personnel for the Marines. Thus, Schwabe returned to his home state to do just that.

Back in Oklahoma, he and his fiancée, Jean, opted to rely on the misinformation — just a rumor, actually — that any future combat assignments would entail deployment for just "two or three weeks," with a subsequent return to secure areas. Looking back through the lens of historical events, this seems preposterous, but at the time, young Marines took it as gospel. So the pair felt it was safe to marry.

They were based in San Diego (prior to the establishment of Camp Pendleton) where more training was undertaken. But Schwabe was well aware, as were the rest of his fellow Marines, that the future lay somewhere in the Pacific.

The First Marine Division

Schwabe's unit was picked to "round out" the personnel requirements of the legendary First Marine Division. He recalled that many of his men had been members of the "old Corps" and were veterans of the "banana wars" of Central America. Thus, these men felt certain that they would be comfortable in the jungle conditions of the remote islands of the Pacific.

Yet, none of the men had ever made an amphibious landing. Such assault techniques were still in the developmental stages, as were the landing craft that would deliver them to the beaches.

Schwabe remembered that their main concern was not in fighting an enemy — they assumed that they'd been trained well enough to handle that task. Their chief discomfort concerned insects, snakes and other strange critters; dangers for which no briefing or training could prepare them.

One major fear was of inadvertently stepping into the open shell of a giant clam which would, assumedly, clamp down on a leg and pull the victim underwater. Of course, many of these fears were groundless. After his service on Tulagi and Guadalcanal was completed, Schwabe realized that he never even saw a snake.

Schwabe also recalled that the Marines were equipped largely with obsolete equipment that had been used in the First World War. Their rifles were the old bolt-action Model 1903 Springfield 30-06. The up-to-date Garand 8-round semi-automatic rifle would be issued as standard equipment only later in the war.

Landing; Aug. 7, 1942

Schwabe's unit traveled from the United States to the battle area aboard the old liner SS President Hayes. Along the route they stopped in Hawaii to take on supplies, as well as Fiji and Tonga, where the vessel ran aground.

Tulagi had a beautiful, natural harbor that was put to good use by the Japanese Navy, who located a seaplane base there. Later, after its capture by the Marines, Tulagi harbor was improved quickly as a major naval base. During the ensuing naval battles of the Solomons, Tulagi proved indispensable as a harbor for crippled vessels and as a staging area.

Schwabe participated in the amphibious landing on Tulagi. As the Navy "could not stick around," due to the constant threat of Japanese naval or air attack, they'd landed with minimal supplies; only 30-days' emergency rations. When the U.S. vessels were able to unload at the Tulagi docks, they had to "get in and get out" as soon as possible.

On Tulagi, Schwabe was involved in fierce fighting for several days, much of it hand-to-hand, before the determined Japanese defenders finally were defeated, almost to a man.

On one occasion there was a significant Japanese air attack. But the Navy was ready for it and downed nearly all of the enemy aircraft. In all, some 26 enemy bombers were destroyed after they'd inflicted only minimal damage.

What Schwabe did not realize at the time was that the U.S. Navy had been forewarned of the incoming Japanese planes by reports of a network of brave Australian coast watchers. Far up the string of islands, they had detected the strike in ample time to prepare.

Once Tulagi was secured, Schwabe and the remainder of his unit were sent across to Guadalcanal to assist with ground operations. The Japanese were determined to prevent the United States from using the Lunga Point airfield (later renamed Henderson Field after the hero of the Midway battle, Major Lofton Henderson). Repeated attacks failed to dislodge U.S. troops from either the airfield or the island.

Once secured, the United States established air operations on Henderson and an adequate number of aircraft became available, Schwabe would buckle himself into the rear gunner's seat of an SBD Dauntless and go up to scout from the air the territory where he later would lead his men on patrols.

Disease became rampant amongst the combatants. Though most bouts were transitory, nearly everyone came down with one type of malaria or another. Schwabe recalled dengue fever, nicknamed "bone-breaking" because of its severe achiness, as a one-time-only affair. But the worst, Schwabe recalled, was what the men called "Black Water Fever," because one of its symptoms was the black discoloration of their urine.

Due to the shortage of supplies and rations, the men consumed captured Japanese foodstuffs. Schwabe remembered eating crab for the first time.

"It was canned and tasted pretty good," he said. They also feasted on rice, canned fish heads and, of course, sake.

For the next several months the Japanese relentlessly attempted to retake Henderson by sending reinforcements, air attacks and naval forays into the strait, one of which resulted in a dramatic victory for them.

One technique employed by the Japanese intended to harass, annoy and keep US troops awake was a single engine aircraft flown over Henderson at night with a badly out-of-synch engine. The rough sputtering and misfiring of this aircraft earned it the nickname "Washing Machine Charlie."

But in the end, all Japanese attempts to dislodge the Americans from the southern Solomons failed and they withdrew.

Schwabe would go on to participate in the invasions of Tarawa (November 1943) , Saipan and Tinian (both in the summer of 1944).

Victory on Guadalcanal and beyond

Grim determination and grittiness on the part of the Navy, Marines and Army replacement units finally prevailed in securing the island group. The sea lanes to and from Australia were made safe. The prize of Henderson Field would prove to be invaluable in the coming campaigns up the chain of the Solomons.

Less than a year later, in April 1943, Army P-38 Lightning fighters flying from Henderson would intercept and destroy the aircraft that was transporting Japanese admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, the "architect" of the attack on Pearl Harbor. And as part of the American strategy of "island hopping," the capture of Guadalcanal contributed greatly to reaching the ultimate goal: Japan itself.

After the war

After he was discharged, Schwabe graduated from law school at Ohio State University in 1948. He moved to Silverton and practiced law there for four years before joining the Portland firm where he became well known in 1952. It eventually would become the second-largest firm in Oregon, with more than 175 attorneys, and offices in Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Bend and Salem.

Schwabe held leadership positions in numerous attorney organizations throughout his career. They included the American Bar Association, the American College of Trial Lawyers, the Oregon State Bar Association and the Multnomah Bar Association.

Schwabe and his wife, Jean, had four children and several grandchildren. He passed away in Arizona of natural causes at the age of 91 on Jan. 29, 2011. A funeral with military honors was held on Feb. 4 in Sunset Hills Memorial Park.

Learn more

This story is part of an ongoing series of Pamplin Media Group stories on the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II. Previous stories have included the attack on Pearl Harbor , the internment of Japanese American and Japanese immigrants , the Doolittle Raid on Tokyo , the Battle of Midway , and Oregon under attack .

Don Bourgeois is a freelance writer whose works have appeared often in Pamplin Media Group's annual Salute to Veterans special sections.

{loadposition sub-article-02}