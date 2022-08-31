Jefferson County Community Pathway meets resistance

Councilors flinch at the $13.5 million price tag for multiuse path connecting Madras, Metolius and Culver

The multiuse path proposed to connect Madras, Metolius and Culver is moving forward to planning stages.

The path, with a construction budget of over $13.5 million, relies on a grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation. This grant, the Oregon Community Paths Program, is a new grant from the state that provides support for communities to create and maintain connections via multiuse paths. Funding comes from federal and state grants, which are earmarked specifically for use on pathway projects like this one.

The project appears in the 2021 Jefferson County Transportation Systems Plan. Its goals are twofold: to promote health and community connectivity and create safe and accessible transportation options, and to encourage tourism and economic development.

The path is the most expensive project on the Transportation Systems Plan, which also includes improvements to the existing Oregon Scenic Bikeway that travels between the communities and out to Lake Billy Chinook. All the improvements to the scenic bikeway total around $5 million.

The proposed multiuse path would provide a paved route along Highway 361, with a barrier separating cars from cyclists and pedestrians. Its final route and length have not been determined yet, but it will be about eight miles long. The path could potentially connect with existing bike routes in the area, like the Oregon Scenic Bikeway that travels to Lake Billy Chinook, or the bikeway along roads that connects Culver with Peter Skene Ogden State Park.

The large budget for the path has raised some eyebrows among the Madras City Council, and the sticker shock of the project, which costs over $1 million a mile, has some community members concerned about using funds for this project over others.

"I'm not hugely in support of the project at all," said Madras City Councilor Jennifer Holcomb at a July 26 council meeting. "I see a lot of other issues, like J Street, the lights, and the roundabouts and so many other issues that we're tackling." Some other Madras city councilors agreed with Holcomb's stance that the path is not a top priority for the community. That sentiment was shared on Facebook, where many readers expressed desires for road and safety improvements over the pathway project.

At that city council meeting planners asked the city of Madras for an initial $20,000 to pay for planning the path. The councilors postponed a decision on the funding amount, and on Aug. 23 the Madras City Council approved $5,000 for the initial planning stage of the project. Further funding, however, was not promised.

"I'm split, because I do see value in the project, if we can keep it small and in scope," said Madras City Councilor Mike Seibold. "I think it is worth pursuing. If we are talking about 20% of $15 million, maybe $3 million, this wouldn't be at the top of our wish list priority wise."

The council has also raised concerns about the community need for the project. Its initial conception came from past Mayors of Culver, Madras and Metolius almost a decade ago. Then, the project was a dream for the future, but with the new pathway's grants, a push for the project has been renewed.

"We've been talking about quality of our roads. I just am wondering why this is such a big push," said Holcomb. "You mentioned some traffic safety issues, but I don't see a lot of people trying to run or bike between Madras and Culver."

Gretchen Schlie sits on the Culver City Council. "I do travel that road twice daily and I see a lot of people walking and biking that road and it's dangerous." Schlie understands the price tag is high. "It's too bad they didn't build it when they first had the idea," Schlie said. "It would have been a lot less expensive." Metolius City Councilor Carl Elliot thought of the idea while he was mayor of Metolius. He met with Madras Mayor Richard Ladeby and then Culver Mayor Nancy Diaz. "And they loved the idea." Elliot notes the current scenic bikeway bypasses what he calls the "dangerous part of 361." "Healthwise it makes sense to have a place to walk or ride a bike without having a car run over you," said Elliot. "A lot of people say they'd ride a bike to town if it wasn't so dangerous." He thinks the path will attract bicycle clubs and be a boon to students who need a safe place to run when they train for sports.

Planners expect to apply for an initial grant from ODOT in early September. The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council largely spearheads the projects and handles the grant applications. After some discussion with governmental groups, COIC slashed the planning budget to less than a quarter of its original estimate. Initially, they proposed $850,000 for the planning of the pathway, with $750,000 from the ODOT grant program, the highest award available. COIC reduced the planning budget to about $200,000. This means local governments will need to raise far less money to meet the 10% match needed.

After the planning stage, the project intends to apply for a construction grant from the ODOT pathway program. At a budget of $13.5 million, the path costs more than $1 million a mile. Under the current grant availability, the project would be eligible for about $7 million from that grant and would need to fund the rest through other outlets.

"We are still in the early planning stages," said Sienna Fitzpatrick of COIC. "Part of this planning stage is making sure we are moving forward with community support and creating something the community wants."

The project is still in its infancy. COIC won't hear back about grant approval until spring of next year. For more information about the project or to share community feedback go to https://coicruralcommunity.org/projects/ and select the Jefferson County Community Pathway.

