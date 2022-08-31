Read full article on original website
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski Industry
For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
People Say These Are the Most Overrated Attractions in Colorado
Sure, Colorado is known worldwide for some amazing scenery and things to do. Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Rocky Mountain National Park. The Stanley Hotel. Pikes Peak. World class skiing. The list goes on and on. But if you take a deep dive across the World Wide Web, you're going to find...
5280.com
How to Make the Most of 2022’s Historically Spicy Pueblo Chile Season
Scorching, dry summers are generally undesirable—unless you’re Dominic DiSanti. The fifth-generation farmer of 132-year-old DiSanti Farms in Pueblo says parched growing seasons like 2022’s deliver perfect conditions for the Mirasol pepper, the popular heirloom chile variety grown in and around Pueblo that is notably meatier and spicier than its New Mexico–raised Hatch rival. In fact, the Mirasol crop is expected to be extra fiery this year, DiSanti says. After farms in southern Colorado begin harvesting the veggies in August or September, purveyors such as Anthony Rodriguez haul them to the Denver area, where he’s operated a roadside roasting stand for 17 years. As chile vendors start to set up along thoroughfares across the state this month, we asked DiSanti and Rodriguez for tips on bringing one of the region’s most iconic ingredients into your home kitchen.
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
KRDO
Frontier flights out of Colorado Springs will stop in November
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) says that they have been notified that Frontier Airlines will discontinue service from COS effective November 4, 2022. COS says that Frontier has been a part of the COS family since 2016 and currently serves Phoenix and Las Vegas with...
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
Explore Colorado’s Grand Mesa with Pro Tips from Forest Service Staff
Got question's about Colorado's Grand Mesa? Look no further than the helpful forest service staff waiting inside the Grand Mesa Visitor's Center during the summer months. I had a chance to visit with Doug who is an Information Specialist with the Forest Service. Doug and the members of the forest service love Grand Mesa like we do and enjoy answering questions so seek them out.
Enjoy a Fun Off-Road Weekend at this Rangely, Colorado Airbnb
Fall weekends are great for heading off-road in Western Colorado. With over 600 miles of off-road trails, a trip to the Rangely or Meeker area is an opportunity to enjoy some of the best OHV trails on this side of the state. Today we are looking at an Airbnb rental...
Colorado’s Stunning Navajo Peak Lodge Listed For Sale
Colorado is the ideal destination for people who want to experience ranch life and live peacefully in a scenic western paradise. A gorgeous property that's currently for sale in southern Colorado offers ranch living at its finest. Colorado's Navajo Peak Lodge Listed For Sale. With all that it has to...
Broadway’s Best Shows Coming to Colorado in 2023 and 2024
Get ready, the best shows to be found on Broadway in New York will make their way to Colorado in 2023 and 2024. You won't have to travel far when the best of the best make their way to the Centennial State. The 2023-24 lineup coming to Colorado reads as...
Collect-A-Con Is Coming To Colorado Next Month. It Looks Awesome
Collectors from all over Colorado are getting ready for one of the biggest collector events of the fall. Collect-A-Con is coming to Colorado next month and it looks like an event we're not going to want to miss. Collect-A-Con Is Coming To Colorado In October. I think just about every...
KRDO
Celebrate Pueblo Chile Day this weekend at the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo are encouraging everyone to come out to the Colorado State Fair on Sat., Sept. 3 to celebrate Pueblo Chile Day. On Saturday, fair-goers will find farm stand maps, fresh Pueblo Chiles roasting, and Pueblo Chile wraps being...
Colorado’s Top Outdoor Bars to Visit Immediately Before Summer Ends
There's nothing like enjoying some of the great scenic views found throughout the state of Colorado. However, it can be a bit of a letdown to set up a picnic at an overlook only to enjoy a bologna sandwich and a bottle of water. Instead, enjoy the summer temps and...
10 Things You May Not Know About Colorado’s Eisenhower Memorial Tunnel
There must be a holiday weekend coming soon because roadwork has begun on Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnel. 1 week ahead of Labor Day the tunnel is down to 1 lane in some spots this week. Scroll on to see the update on both the westbound and eastbound sides of the tunnel...
Governor’s Plate winners named at State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. — Nine food trucks competed for culinary honors during the second annual Governor’s Plate competition on Tuesday at the Colorado State Fair. This year, contestants were instructed to bring their most creative twist to the competition theme, “Your Take on Fair Food,” and Governor Jared Polis and event attendees voted on their favorite. […]
Colorado Springs’ Buttermilk Breakfast & Burgers to Become Live Music Venue
Prolific businessman J.W. Roth of Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern and Boot Barn Hall will bring Notes to the former breakfast-burger joint
Sept. 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Joe Romero, 42, is a Hispanic male, 6’00”, 240 pounds, bald with brown eyes. Romero has a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance x2. His bond is $10,000. Kayla Ponce, 31, is a Hispanic female, 5’05”, […]
The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region
Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
Over 150 ‘Highway Maintenance Specialist’ Jobs Available in Colorado
The Colorado Department of Transportation is looking to hire Highway Maintenance Specialists right now. Looking at their web page, it appears over 150 job openings are available right now in Colorado. Are you passionate about travel? Do you enjoy promoting safety and highway improvement? This may be your next gig.
