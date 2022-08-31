Scorching, dry summers are generally undesirable—unless you’re Dominic DiSanti. The fifth-generation farmer of 132-year-old DiSanti Farms in Pueblo says parched growing seasons like 2022’s deliver perfect conditions for the Mirasol pepper, the popular heirloom chile variety grown in and around Pueblo that is notably meatier and spicier than its New Mexico–raised Hatch rival. In fact, the Mirasol crop is expected to be extra fiery this year, DiSanti says. After farms in southern Colorado begin harvesting the veggies in August or September, purveyors such as Anthony Rodriguez haul them to the Denver area, where he’s operated a roadside roasting stand for 17 years. As chile vendors start to set up along thoroughfares across the state this month, we asked DiSanti and Rodriguez for tips on bringing one of the region’s most iconic ingredients into your home kitchen.

