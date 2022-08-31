ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Make the Most of 2022’s Historically Spicy Pueblo Chile Season

Scorching, dry summers are generally undesirable—unless you’re Dominic DiSanti. The fifth-generation farmer of 132-year-old DiSanti Farms in Pueblo says parched growing seasons like 2022’s deliver perfect conditions for the Mirasol pepper, the popular heirloom chile variety grown in and around Pueblo that is notably meatier and spicier than its New Mexico–raised Hatch rival. In fact, the Mirasol crop is expected to be extra fiery this year, DiSanti says. After farms in southern Colorado begin harvesting the veggies in August or September, purveyors such as Anthony Rodriguez haul them to the Denver area, where he’s operated a roadside roasting stand for 17 years. As chile vendors start to set up along thoroughfares across the state this month, we asked DiSanti and Rodriguez for tips on bringing one of the region’s most iconic ingredients into your home kitchen.
KRDO

Frontier flights out of Colorado Springs will stop in November

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) says that they have been notified that Frontier Airlines will discontinue service from COS effective November 4, 2022. COS says that Frontier has been a part of the COS family since 2016 and currently serves Phoenix and Las Vegas with...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Explore Colorado’s Grand Mesa with Pro Tips from Forest Service Staff

Got question's about Colorado's Grand Mesa? Look no further than the helpful forest service staff waiting inside the Grand Mesa Visitor's Center during the summer months. I had a chance to visit with Doug who is an Information Specialist with the Forest Service. Doug and the members of the forest service love Grand Mesa like we do and enjoy answering questions so seek them out.
MESA, CO
KRDO

Celebrate Pueblo Chile Day this weekend at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo are encouraging everyone to come out to the Colorado State Fair on Sat., Sept. 3 to celebrate Pueblo Chile Day. On Saturday, fair-goers will find farm stand maps, fresh Pueblo Chiles roasting, and Pueblo Chile wraps being...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Governor’s Plate winners named at State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — Nine food trucks competed for culinary honors during the second annual Governor’s Plate competition on Tuesday at the Colorado State Fair.  This year, contestants were instructed to bring their most creative twist to the competition theme, “Your Take on Fair Food,” and Governor Jared Polis and event attendees voted on their favorite. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Sept. 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Joe Romero, 42, is a Hispanic male, 6’00”, 240 pounds, bald with brown eyes. Romero has a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance x2. His bond is $10,000. Kayla Ponce, 31, is a Hispanic female, 5’05”, […]
PUEBLO, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region

Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
COLORADO STATE
