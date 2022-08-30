Challenges remain in Austin's South Central Waterfront planning, approval of Statesman redevelopment

Read full article on original website
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
UPDATE: BCRUA pipeline leaks, member cities looking to plan for immediate repair
Leander and Cedar Park city officials provided an update about the repair on the leak in the BCRUA raw water line found Aug. 8 at the Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 council meetings. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) City officials in Leander and Cedar Park are recommending immediate repair on the...
From New Braunfels to Round Rock, check out 100 commercial permits filed recently in the Austin metro
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundups help identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Austin City Hall notebook: License plate readers for police, east side development updates, more than $50M in homelessness funding head to council
Austin City Council will meet Sept. 1. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) After an August centered around the city budget process and funding priorities, officials are back to a regular meeting schedule starting with a 141-item agenda this week. Tens of millions of city dollars for social service work and a...
Two more Texas towns are considering leaving Capital Metro
Two more Austin suburbs – Lago Vista and Manor – have decided to hold an election this November to determine whether to pull out of their partnerships with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority. These elections follow Leander’s vote in May, where residents ultimately decided to stay with the transit organization.
City plans for community-owned grocery project in East Austin
The community-managed grocery store is expected to serve hundreds of Austin residents. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Austin officials are poised to advance plans for the first city-backed and community-controlled grocery store designed for residents who for years have faced a lack of access to healthy food options. City Council is set...
After 15 years, could Austin’s St. Johns site finally see redevelopment?
After about 15 years, the City of Austin said it's closer to redeveloping the former Home Depot site in the St. Johns neighborhood, along with the former Chrysler Dealership.
Drought leads to strain on New Braunfels, Central Texas water supply
Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, which affects 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. New Braunfels Utilities has been in Stage 3 drought restrictions for 73 days as of publication, and water levels in the Edwards Aquifer dropped to levels not seen since 2014.
Privacy, public safety in focus as Austin officials push off vote on police license plate readers
The Austin Police Department had operated a license plate reader program in the past. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) City officials' final say on the possible return of police license plate readers was once again pushed off amid discussions of the program's public safety value and effects on Austinites' privacy. Automated...
SpaceX files to build 520K-square-foot facility in Bastrop County
The size of what Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies plans in Bastrop County, east of Austin, is coming into focus — and it appears to be massive.
Officials urge caution as local wildfires spike in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
A grass fire burned several acres off Cele Road, east of Pflugerville, on July 14. (Courtesy Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2) Local data shows Williamson and northern Travis counties are experiencing more wild and grass fires so far in 2022 than in the same time frame during any of the last five years.
10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including additions to Bee Cave’s International School of Texas
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
kut.org
Mobile home park residents facing eviction in South Austin can stay a bit longer, judge rules
Roughly a dozen families living at a mobile home park in South Austin who received 60-day notices to leave will be able to stay for the time being after a Travis County judge issued a temporary restraining order Monday. Residents of the Congress Mobile Home Park off South Congress Avenue...
CapMetro reviews plan for bus line expansion to Travis County Expo Center
Capital Metro offers different bus service throughout the Austin metro. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Editor's note: This story was updated to correct Ken Cartwright's name and the spelling of the Mueller neighborhood. During the Aug. 29 Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority board of directors meeting, Ken Cartwright, the agency's vice president...
dailytrib.com
Developer bringing illegal subdivision into compliance with Burnet County rules
A meeting between the developer, original landowner, a Burnet County commissioner, and about eight angry purchasers of large lots in a new, but illegal, subdivision could lead to the happy sound of construction. The question is when. “It’s possible permits could be issued in 60 days,” said Burnet County Precinct...
Click2Houston.com
Austin voters banned homeless people from camping in public spaces. The city is creating housing for them but not fast enough.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
10 commercial projects filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new senior living community
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Largest-Ever Geothermal Grid Under This Texas Housing Development Is Saving Homeowners Serious Money
The master-planned Whisper Valley community near Austin, Texas, is built atop an enormous geothermal grid. Geothermal heating and cooling is achieved by accessing the constant temperatures deep underground and then using water to circulate that temperature up above. It will eventually power every one of the 7,500 homes planned for...
universitystar.com
Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas
In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
Site work on large industrial development underway in Round Rock
Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city officials and developer representatives. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city...
The Thirsty Chicken aims to bring new concept, relaxed environment to Leander
Clifton Lott Jr. and Sandra Lott opened The Thirsty Chicken in October 2021. (Courtesy The Thirsty Chicken) Family-owned chicken spot and daiquiri bar The Thirsty Chicken opened in October with the goal of introducing a new concept to Leander. “We really wanted to bring some flavor to Leander,” Marketing Manager...
