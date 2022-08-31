Read full article on original website
WTVC
Search for missing Tennessee man in Alaska continues
STEWART COUNTY, Tn. — A Stewart County man is still missing as his family continues to search for answers. 61-year-old Steve Keel was last seen at a campsite near Deadhorse, Alaska. The outdoorsman from Dover was on a caribou hunting trip with a friend. The pair arrived in Fairbanks...
WTVC
Stacey Abrams calls for mental health resources in Georgia after death of Brianna Grier
MACON, Ga (WGXA)-- "Their child, instead of getting the help she needed, received a funeral," Stacey Abrams said. Attorney Ben Crump and Georgia governor hopeful Stacey Abrams visited Clark Atlanta University to address what they call a mental health crisis in Georgia. One they believe was brought to light by the death of Brianna Grier.
WTVC
Tennessee ranks 1st in nation for COVID-19 rate as school-aged children cases rise
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee continues to rise among the population and school-aged children. According to the Tennessee Department of Education (TDE), the number of children between the ages of 5-18 testing positive for the virus the last 14 days has grown to 13,432 as of August 25.
