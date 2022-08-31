GREAT NECK, N.Y. -- Friday was National Food Bank Day, kicking off a month of raising awareness about food insecurity.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke with Long Island residents who say now, living paycheck-to-paycheck is even more difficult.Identical twins Martha Curtis and Mary Corley retired from sales and banking professions in Great Neck."Food is just steadily going up. We're really struggling," one said."It's hard to survive," the other said.As inflation continues, food insecurity spreads.Long Island Cares Food Bank is trying to manage a summer spike in families turning to food pantries."We are seeing an increase of about 67% in the ...

