Garden City, NY

Daily Voice

Smithtown Man Who Was Sales Chief Of Mortgage Lender Sentenced For $8.9M Fraud Scheme

The former co-owner and executive at a New York mortgage lender has been sentenced for an $8.9 million fraud scheme, federal authorities announced. Long Island resident Edward E. Bohm, age 44, of Smithtown, formerly the president of Sales and part-owner of mortgage lender Vanguard Funding, LLC, based in Garden City, was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the federal courthouse in Central Islip to two years in prison.
NBC New York

Feds Search Park Ave High-Rise, Southampton Estate in Russian Oligarch Probe

Federal agents were seen searching a Park Avenue high-rise and a Southhampton estate Thursday connected to a Russian oligarch who recently had his yacht seized, according to sources familiar with the matter. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and FBI agents along with NYPD detectives were seen carrying boxes during a search...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

Fairfield Woman Admits Embezzling $1.5 Million

A Connection woman has admitted to embezzling approximately $1.5 million from her employer. Fairfield County resident Carolina Guerreno, age 49, of the town of Fairfield, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at federal court in Hartford to a fraud charge related to her embezzlement, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

At former LICH site, developer runs into financial trouble

Eight years ago, many Brooklyn Heights and Cobble Hill residents, as well as elected officials and members of the medical profession, were up in arms about the sale of Long Island College Hospital’s campus to a developer whose plans included residential housing as well as a freestanding urgent care unit.
BROOKLYN, NY
arizonasuntimes.com

Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School

The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Food insecurity spreads on Long Island

GREAT NECK, N.Y. -- Friday was National Food Bank Day, kicking off a month of raising awareness about food insecurity.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke with Long Island residents who say now, living paycheck-to-paycheck is even more difficult.Identical twins Martha Curtis and Mary Corley retired from sales and banking professions in Great Neck."Food is just steadily going up. We're really struggling," one said."It's hard to survive," the other said.As inflation continues, food insecurity spreads.Long Island Cares Food Bank is trying to manage a summer spike in families turning to food pantries."We are seeing an increase of about 67% in the ...
GREAT NECK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Rockville Centre pays its respect to fallen police officer

Retired Rockville Centre Police sergeant Ernest Otto Ziegler Jr., a highly respected officer who served the residents of the village for many years, died August 16. Ziegler, 52, died after suffering from multiple pulmonary embolisms while in the care of the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. “Sergeant...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
agdaily.com

Pork plant employee in N.Y. charged in food tampering case

An employee of Ava Companies in Hicksville, New York, was arrested Friday after being accused of putting a coin into a bin of meat products, which were valued at $400. The employee is Karen Palacios Gutierrez from Hampstead. According to police reports, the 38-year-old is believed to have taken a coin from her pocket and placed it into a package of meat at about 10:05 p.m. Thursday. The meat products, set for public retail, were marked as contaminated, and the entire bin of meat was discarded.
HICKSVILLE, NY

