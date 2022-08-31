Read full article on original website
Smithtown Man Who Was Sales Chief Of Mortgage Lender Sentenced For $8.9M Fraud Scheme
The former co-owner and executive at a New York mortgage lender has been sentenced for an $8.9 million fraud scheme, federal authorities announced. Long Island resident Edward E. Bohm, age 44, of Smithtown, formerly the president of Sales and part-owner of mortgage lender Vanguard Funding, LLC, based in Garden City, was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the federal courthouse in Central Islip to two years in prison.
Former Bookkeeper for Local Trade Union Charged with Embezzling Over $120,000 in Union Funds
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Westbury woman and former bookkeeper for a local trade union was charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records for allegedly embezzling more than $120,000 from the union between 2015 and 2021. Jennifer Jira, 40, was arraigned before Judge Joseph...
Feds Search Park Ave High-Rise, Southampton Estate in Russian Oligarch Probe
Federal agents were seen searching a Park Avenue high-rise and a Southhampton estate Thursday connected to a Russian oligarch who recently had his yacht seized, according to sources familiar with the matter. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and FBI agents along with NYPD detectives were seen carrying boxes during a search...
Fairfield Woman Admits Embezzling $1.5 Million
A Connection woman has admitted to embezzling approximately $1.5 million from her employer. Fairfield County resident Carolina Guerreno, age 49, of the town of Fairfield, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at federal court in Hartford to a fraud charge related to her embezzlement, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
NY Dept. of Labor recovers $270K in unpaid wages for domestic worker
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After being severely underpaid for three years, a domestic worker has received her due in one of the largest wage recoveries in the history of the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL). NYSDOL announced on Thursday that its Division of Labor Standards returned $271,527 in...
At former LICH site, developer runs into financial trouble
Eight years ago, many Brooklyn Heights and Cobble Hill residents, as well as elected officials and members of the medical profession, were up in arms about the sale of Long Island College Hospital’s campus to a developer whose plans included residential housing as well as a freestanding urgent care unit.
License to sell: New Yorkers with pot convictions given first shot to legally sell
News 12 met Junior Martinez and Alfredo Angueira at a marijuana farm in Dutchess County. They are two of three co-founders of CONBUD, a new marijuana dispensary that just applied for a license to legally sell marijuana in the Hudson Valley and New York City region.
3 Huntington Businesses Cited for Liquor Law Violations; Guard Arrested
Suffolk County Police and several other law-enforcement agencies, arrested a security guard and issued 43 violations to businesses during State Liquor Authority inspections in Huntington and Huntington Station Thursday night.
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
Piling on, pro-Trump conservative group joins fight against noncitizen voting in New York City
A pedestrian passes a chalked message near an early voting location at Madison Square Garden last October. A new New York City law permitting noncitizens to vote in municipal elections has hit legal snags. A judge ruled earlier that the measure violates state law, casting doubt on its future. [ more › ]
Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School
The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
Several Significant Wins and One Big Loss for Working Families Party in Latest New York Primaries
The results of the August party primary elections for the U.S. House of Representatives and State Senate were bittersweet for the New York Working Families Party, the progressive third party that seeks to push Democrats to the left. The WFP is one of the most prominent actors in the intra-party battle Democrats continue to wage in New York and beyond.
Amazon workers robbed at gunpoint in Bronx spree; vehicle sought
The NYPD released surveillance video Friday of a dark-colored Ford Edge with New Jersey plates that they’re searching for in connection with the spree.
Wyandanch Man Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Opening Fire Inside Crowded Gym
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced that 19-year-old Noah Haynes was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty in May to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. “This defendant decided that violence was the best...
Nurses call for safer staffing levels at Plainview Hospital
The nurses want safer staffing levels, better pay and quality affordable retirement health care.
Security Guard Arrested; 43 Violations Issued During State Liquor Authority Inspections
Security Guard Arrested; 43 Violations Issued During State Liquor Authority Inspections — Suffolk County Police, with assistance from multiple agencies, arrested a security guard and issued 43 violations to businesses during State Liquor Authority inspections in Huntington and Huntington Station last night. Second Precinct Crime Section officers, Second Precinct...
Food insecurity spreads on Long Island
GREAT NECK, N.Y. -- Friday was National Food Bank Day, kicking off a month of raising awareness about food insecurity.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke with Long Island residents who say now, living paycheck-to-paycheck is even more difficult.Identical twins Martha Curtis and Mary Corley retired from sales and banking professions in Great Neck."Food is just steadily going up. We're really struggling," one said."It's hard to survive," the other said.As inflation continues, food insecurity spreads.Long Island Cares Food Bank is trying to manage a summer spike in families turning to food pantries."We are seeing an increase of about 67% in the ...
Rockville Centre pays its respect to fallen police officer
Retired Rockville Centre Police sergeant Ernest Otto Ziegler Jr., a highly respected officer who served the residents of the village for many years, died August 16. Ziegler, 52, died after suffering from multiple pulmonary embolisms while in the care of the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. “Sergeant...
Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
Pork plant employee in N.Y. charged in food tampering case
An employee of Ava Companies in Hicksville, New York, was arrested Friday after being accused of putting a coin into a bin of meat products, which were valued at $400. The employee is Karen Palacios Gutierrez from Hampstead. According to police reports, the 38-year-old is believed to have taken a coin from her pocket and placed it into a package of meat at about 10:05 p.m. Thursday. The meat products, set for public retail, were marked as contaminated, and the entire bin of meat was discarded.
