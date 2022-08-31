Read full article on original website
WOWT
Teenage female injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teenager was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon. According to Omaha Police, officers went to the area of 29th and S Street Monday at 2 p.m. When they arrived they found a teenage female with a gunshot wound. She was sent to UNMC with what police described as a non-life threatening injury.
WOWT
Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August. Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June. Two people did the same thing in early august. They smashed a front window to...
Teen girl sent to hospital after Labor Day shooting near 29th and S Streets
On Monday afternoon police responded to a shooting near 29th and S Streets in Omaha. A teenage girl was shot.
WOWT
1 injured in Omaha shooting, police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a North Omaha shooting overnight. Omaha Police say one person was shot in the back near 30th and Parker Street around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. The 22-year-old victim then drove to north 39th and Burdette Street where they were then taken to...
WOWT
LPD: One person critical, but stable after early morning shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person early Monday morning. LPD said they were called to the McDonald’s just after 3:30 a.m. on 48th Street, between R and Vine, on a report of someone who had been shot. Officers arrived...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating after man allegedly shoots self, dies in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man died in custody. According to Omaha Police, Saturday around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to a home near 78th and Mary Street for a man threatening to shoot himself. Officers got to the area around 7:39 a.m. and saw...
1011now.com
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm at around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
WOWT
One person shot near 30th and Parker in Omaha
WOWT
1 dead in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting. Around 3 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the area of 52nd and Boyd Street for a shooting. Omaha Police arrived and found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. with a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was sent to UNMC and...
WOWT
Omaha house fire causes $15,000 in damage, cause under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters took down a house fire in Omaha Monday. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 17th and Clark Street at 12:58 p.m. Monday. Crews said they could see smoke when they arrived and declared the scene a working fire.
Deceased man found in tent at Platte River State Park
In a news release, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann announced the discovery of a deceased man in a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville.
WOWT
Police still looking for suspect in Omaha homicide, reward increases
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a suspect in an Aug. 12 homicide. According to Police, 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charges are related...
WOWT
20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene. According to court documents, 20-year-old Saif D. Saber is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony as well as Destroying Evidence in a deadly shooting at Branched Oak Lake earlier this summer. Saber’s bond is currently set at $250,000. According to those court documents, Saber went to a friend’s house and asked for cleaning products to “clean up blood.” He was then seen getting in the car of the man arrested for the murder.
WOWT
36-year-old man shot in north Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Thursday. Officers responding to the incident reported near 33rd Street and Arcadia Avenue said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wound at the scene. According to an OPD release sent Friday afternoon, the man’s injuries...
1011now.com
Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
WOWT
Omaha car theft victim deals with repair costs after vehicle is returned
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The rash of car thefts, specifically Kia’s and Hyundai’s in the metro, seems to be slowing. This is after a TikTok challenge spawned a nation full of car thieves. Normally Omaha Police see around 20-30 Kia’s and Hyundai’s stolen here per month. In July,...
Sioux City woman arrested after pursuit in Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a Sioux City woman after a pursuit on Thursday.
WOWT
Court hearing between Julie Slama and Charles Herbster pushed to October
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A possible courtroom showdown between State Sen. Julie Slama and former candidate for Nebraska Governor Charles Herbster won’t be taking place this week after all. The two were due in court on Tuesday in Tecumseh, but that’s been pushed back until early October. Attorneys...
klin.com
Man Assaulted, Robbed At Lincoln Park
Lincoln Police are investigating after a 21 year old man was assaulted and robbed by three men while riding his bike on the MoPac Trail Tuesday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim says he was riding his bike on the trail and arrived at McAdams Park near N 44th & Y St. “He then described being approached by three unknown males, one of whom kicked the rear tire of his bike, knocking him over.”
UPDATE: Missing Lincoln inmate returns to Community Corrections Center on Friday
A search is over for the missing Lincoln inmate, Kelcey Schrage after he returned to Community Corrections Center on Friday.
