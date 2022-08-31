ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Teenage female injured in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teenager was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon. According to Omaha Police, officers went to the area of 29th and S Street Monday at 2 p.m. When they arrived they found a teenage female with a gunshot wound. She was sent to UNMC with what police described as a non-life threatening injury.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August. Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June. Two people did the same thing in early august. They smashed a front window to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

1 injured in Omaha shooting, police investigating

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a North Omaha shooting overnight. Omaha Police say one person was shot in the back near 30th and Parker Street around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. The 22-year-old victim then drove to north 39th and Burdette Street where they were then taken to...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
WOWT

LPD: One person critical, but stable after early morning shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person early Monday morning. LPD said they were called to the McDonald’s just after 3:30 a.m. on 48th Street, between R and Vine, on a report of someone who had been shot. Officers arrived...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm at around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

One person shot near 30th and Parker in Omaha

A little chill in the air early this morning, but it will be a fantastic afternoon with plenty of sun, low humidity, and light winds. Highs top out in the low 80s for the Omaha metro. Feeling great this evening. Updated: 23 hours ago. Very comfortable this evening with clear...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpd#Violent Crime#Lincoln Police#Community Action
WOWT

1 dead in overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting. Around 3 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the area of 52nd and Boyd Street for a shooting. Omaha Police arrived and found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. with a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was sent to UNMC and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire causes $15,000 in damage, cause under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters took down a house fire in Omaha Monday. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 17th and Clark Street at 12:58 p.m. Monday. Crews said they could see smoke when they arrived and declared the scene a working fire.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police still looking for suspect in Omaha homicide, reward increases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a suspect in an Aug. 12 homicide. According to Police, 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charges are related...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWT

20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene. According to court documents, 20-year-old Saif D. Saber is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony as well as Destroying Evidence in a deadly shooting at Branched Oak Lake earlier this summer. Saber’s bond is currently set at $250,000. According to those court documents, Saber went to a friend’s house and asked for cleaning products to “clean up blood.” He was then seen getting in the car of the man arrested for the murder.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

36-year-old man shot in north Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Thursday. Officers responding to the incident reported near 33rd Street and Arcadia Avenue said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wound at the scene. According to an OPD release sent Friday afternoon, the man’s injuries...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Man Assaulted, Robbed At Lincoln Park

Lincoln Police are investigating after a 21 year old man was assaulted and robbed by three men while riding his bike on the MoPac Trail Tuesday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim says he was riding his bike on the trail and arrived at McAdams Park near N 44th & Y St. “He then described being approached by three unknown males, one of whom kicked the rear tire of his bike, knocking him over.”
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy