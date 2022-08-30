ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigertv.tv

A QB mystery: Will it be Jayden Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier?

It's three days before the Tigers head to the Ceaser's Superdome to reclaim the LSU standard and silence all the noise. Head Coach Brian Kelly told the media Monday afternoon, that he's come to a decision on who will be named QB1 but fans will have to find out on game day when they open their season up vs. FSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

KLSU-Tiger TV Tailgate Show | LSU vs Florida State | 9.2.22

KLSU's Patricia Caputo and Andre Champagne, along with Tiger TV's Nick Lopez, preview LSU Football's season opener against Florida State. Hear more on the Tigers' quarterback situation, and find out which players to keep an eye on Sunday night in LSU's first game under Head Coach Brian Kelly. Kickoff is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

Alfred and the Ocarina

While walking to morning classes students may hear star wars or jurassic park theme songs playing in the background. LSU senior Eli Alfred spends his time between classes playing a woodwind instrument called the ocarina. Alfred's ocarina is a replica of the one used in the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

LSU releases statement about recent crimes reported on campus

LSU released a statement Friday morning addressing the recent increase in crime on campus. Students and parents have expressed concern during the first two weeks of school following reports of a robbery and various reports of attempted kidnapping. The email sent included updates on these recently reported crimes. According to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
