A QB mystery: Will it be Jayden Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier?
It's three days before the Tigers head to the Ceaser's Superdome to reclaim the LSU standard and silence all the noise. Head Coach Brian Kelly told the media Monday afternoon, that he's come to a decision on who will be named QB1 but fans will have to find out on game day when they open their season up vs. FSU.
KLSU-Tiger TV Tailgate Show | LSU vs Florida State | 9.2.22
KLSU's Patricia Caputo and Andre Champagne, along with Tiger TV's Nick Lopez, preview LSU Football's season opener against Florida State. Hear more on the Tigers' quarterback situation, and find out which players to keep an eye on Sunday night in LSU's first game under Head Coach Brian Kelly. Kickoff is...
"They are going to have to choose confidence," LSU HC Brian Kelly on the Tigers' season opener
LSU Football HC Brian Kelly discussed with the media on the team's tight end room, how far he has come as a head coach and this season's team captains. "I feel really good where we are right now," Kelly said on the current state of LSU's tight end room. It...
The Brian Kelly Era begins: Former players share expectations for LSU's new head coach
The dawn of the Brian Kelly Era is upon LSU. After nearly a month of fall camp in Baton Rouge, the Tigers are three days away from taking the field in New Orleans. Though Brian Kelly is new to Louisiana, he isn't the only one who moved to The Boot after a stint in South Bend.
The Brian Kelly era begins and the QB race remains up in the air until game day
As the Brian Kelly era begins, the tigers are ready to take the field in the Superdome Sunday. Kelly's former player and former Saints quarterback Ian Book, spoke highly of his old coach and the expectations as LSU coach. Kelly will have the chance to repeat against the Seminoles in...
LSU's Baseball transfer class ranked No. 1 in the nation by Baseball America
Baseball America magazine has ranked LSU Baseball as the No. 1 transfer class of 2022 in the nation. The transfer class is made up of Christian Little (P) from Vanderbilt; Ben Nippolt (IF) of VCU; Tommy White (3B) of North Carolina State; Thatcher Hurd (P) of UCLA; and Paul Skenes (P/Util) of Air Force.
Alfred and the Ocarina
While walking to morning classes students may hear star wars or jurassic park theme songs playing in the background. LSU senior Eli Alfred spends his time between classes playing a woodwind instrument called the ocarina. Alfred's ocarina is a replica of the one used in the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina...
LSU releases statement about recent crimes reported on campus
LSU released a statement Friday morning addressing the recent increase in crime on campus. Students and parents have expressed concern during the first two weeks of school following reports of a robbery and various reports of attempted kidnapping. The email sent included updates on these recently reported crimes. According to...
'Airbnb-style' parking app launches in time for football season traffic
With football season approaching, there’s a new app that will help you find game day parking. Two recent LSU grads Jonathan Farnet and Mark Champagne launched Pali, an “Airbnb style” parking app that allows property owners to rent out parking spaces. The name Pali comes from "parking...
Suspect identified after grabbing and attempting to follow student near Cypress Hall Thursday morning
Early September 1, LSU Police responded to an incident near Cypress Hall after being notified of someone grabbing a victim's arm and attempting to follow them. Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard said officers were able to locate the suspect and make an arrest around 4pm. The suspect was identified as...
