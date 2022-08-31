ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

First Starlink Maritime cruise ship satellite Internet deployment goes to Royal Caribbean

By Daniel Zlatev, 🇳🇱, 🇫🇷, ...
notebookcheck.net
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Making Two Big Changes Over the Next Few Weeks

Royal Caribbean is making two big changes over the next few weeks that will affect who can sail on their cruise ships and also a change to their daily gratuities. Starting on September 7, 2022, Royal Caribbean is raising the rate of their daily gratuities that are charged to onboard accounts. The automatic daily gratuity will increase as follows:
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Follows Carnival, Norwegian in Raising a Key Fee

When you sail with Royal Caribbean (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) , or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) , the cost of your ticket is not the full price of your trip. Yes, paying your cruise fare gets you a lot: your room, a variety of included dining venues, lots of entertainment, pools, and some basic beverages. But if you want to eat in specialty restaurants and drink soda, adult beverages or anything except a very basic cup of coffee, you will pay extra.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Linus Travel#Travel Cruise#Celebrity Cruises#Silversea Cruises#Cruise Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fcc#Starlink#Royal Caribbean
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love

At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TheStreet

Carnival and Royal Caribbean's Drink Packages Compared

When you book a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) or Royal Caribbean International (RCL) , you're only paying for your room, many onboard activities, most entertainment, basic dining options, and a very limited selection of beverages. You can, of course, cruise without buying any extras, but most passengers opt...
DRINKS
Daily Mail

80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues

A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GOBankingRates

Planning To Retire on a Cruise Ship? Here’s How Much It Costs

Many individuals are planning to set sail as part of their target retirement lifestyle, but not necessarily through short-term options like spending weekends on a boat. Some retirees plan to retire aboard a cruise ship. Other Options: 5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach. Discover: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500 feet in less than a minute above airport while pilots who had barely flown in Covid lockdown did not notice, report says

A Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500ft in less than a minute above Aberdeen International Airport without pilots noticing, an investigation has found. Investigators said that both the co-pilot, who was on his fourth flight in nearly 11 months, and commander on ten flights in a month, had experienced 'significant periods' away from flying during the pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy