IFA 2022 | Asus ExpertBook B6 Flip announced with 12th-generation Intel Alder Lake-HX processors, Nvidia RTX A2000 GPU and a 16:10 mini LED touchscreen

Schenker XMG Neo 17 M22 in review: High performance gaming laptop with a mechanical Cherry MX keyboard
AMD Gaming Geforce Radeon Ryzen (Zen) Windows Review Snippet. The Schenker XMG Neo 17 is a 17-inch gaming laptop with a low weight that falls significantly below 3 kg (~6.61 lbs). Despite this, Schenker uses high-quality materials resulting in a good rigidity of both the base unit and the lid.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold: Pricing and full specifications confirmed for flexible OLED laptop in IFA 2022 showcase
Lenovo has brought the second generation ThinkPad X1 Fold to IFA 2022 in Berlin. Not only has Lenovo improved upon the device's design, but it has also equipped new ThinkPad X1 Fold with considerably more powerful processors, as well as LPDDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 storage. Lenovo has lined up a release date for later this year and has already confirmed the device's starting price.
The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 is pretty much a budget Alienware x14
Dell has recently started shipping its Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 laptop as a higher-performance alternative to the standard U-series-powered Inspiron 14 7420. It carries powerful internals for a 14-inch screen size including the 12th gen Core i7-12700H CPU and GeForce RTX 3050 GPU alongside a high resolution 2240 x 1400 IPS display. The system retails for $1150 USD when configured like our review unit here. However, many of these same configurable options can also be found on the much more expensive 2022 Alienware x14.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 5 7600X thermals are reportedly out of control at 95 C and 90 C respectively as the Core i9-13900K runs comparatively cooler
AMD took the wraps off the Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPUs on August 29. The series which include the Ryzen 9 7950X (16 cores/32 threads), the Ryzen 9 7900X (12 cores/ 24 threads), the Ryzen 7 7700X (8 cores/ 16 threads), and the Ryzen 5 7600X (6 cores/12 threads). The CPUs offer substantial performance improvements over their predecessors while being much smaller. But, according to Chinese hardware leaker Enthusiast Citizen, the performance of the Zen 4 CPUs comes at a huge thermal cost.
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro: Strong magnet in D-Buckle Sport Band causes problems on some laptops
Samsung has only recently started shipping the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, as well as the Galaxy Watch5 in two sizes. While early reviews have talked a lot about the smartwatch's improved battery life compared to the Galaxy Watch4 Classic but also its lack of a physical rotating bezel, YouTube channel Teknófilo has noticed a bizarre issue with its default D-Buckle Sport Band. While durability is not a concern as it is with other Samsung watch bands, the magnet in its clasp can interfere with certain laptops.
MSI Titan GT77 12UHS 4K: Hot rod with RTX 3080 Ti delivers top performance
Alder Lake Gaming Geforce Laptop Review Snippet Thunderbolt Windows. With the Titan GT77, MSI is offering one of the most powerful desktop replacements right now. It is designed for usage scenarios that require intense computing power and a huge amount of RAM, such as video editing, rendering and gaming. At the time of our review, the GT77 with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti can be had for around 3,900 Euro (US$3,999). The top-spec model that we tested will set you back around 5,600 Euro (US$5,980).
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 16 Hands-On: New version is more practical and less practical at the same time
IFA 2022 | Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 16 Hands-On: New version is more practical and less practical at the same time. Launch ThinkPad Tablet Windows Intel Evo Intel Alder Lake Business 5G. Making headlines - if manufacturers have this goal, foldables are likely not a bad investment. The first Lenovo...
Deal | EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 drops below US$1,000 in Amazon's latest GPU sale
Gamers around the world have suffered from sky-high GPU prices for quite some time, but with the upcoming release of Nvidia's RTX 4000 series of graphics cards and the declining demand from crypto miners, sought-after desktop GPUs like the powerful RTX 3090 are being sold for significantly less money than last year. This is particularly true if prospective buyers are patient enough to wait for an according deal, which can now be found at a certain e-commerce behemoth from Seattle.
HP Dragonfly G3 gets almost everything right except for CPU performance
The Dragonfly G3 is now shipping to replace last year's Dragonfly Max or Dragonfly G2. As detailed in our review, the G3 brings significant changes to the series including the jump to 12th gen Intel processors and a larger 3:2 13.5-inch screen size instead of the aging 16:9 13.3-inch form factor. One aspect, however, sticks out like a sore thumb on an otherwise excellent business subnotebook.
Updated | Alleged AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Cinebench R23 benchmark score confirms Zen 4's single-core hegemony
UPDATE: Twitter leaker OneRaichu has confirmed that the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X sample in question was thermal throttling. Another alleged screenshot of the CPU's Cinebench R23 results show that it can score 37,452 points in the multi-core test with a 360 mm AIO cooler. It does, however, run quite hot at 95 degrees.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra promotional video leaks with clues to 125 W charging, 200 MP camera capabilities and other flagship features
Last month, Motorola unveiled the Moto X30 Pro in China, a smartphone that the company had been teasing for a while in the country. While Motorola has teased the device's global release for September 8, it has long been assumed that it would launch outside China as the Edge 30 Ultra. For context, the company already sells the Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro; the Edge 30 Neo is expected to launch soon too.
GameSir intros the X2 Pro mobile gaming controller for Android smartphones
Established back in 2010, GameSir grew into one of the noticeable names in the gaming peripheral market. With a wide range of products in its portfolio, from gamepads and mice to keyboards and keypads, this brand is back with the GameSir X2 Pro mobile gaming controller. Without further ado, these...
Vivo X Fold Plus: Details of Vivo's Galaxy Z Fold4 rival leak ahead of launch
Vivo looks set to bring another foldable phone to the market. The company launched the Vivo X Fold earlier in the year and is geared to refresh it shortly with the Vivo X Fold S, with details of the foldable now leaking ahead of release. According to Digital Chat Station,...
US$299 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is indistinguishable from Core i9-12900KS in Geekbench single-core, manages to edge past Ryzen 7 5800X in multi-core
Geekbench results of the 6C/12T AMD Ryzen 5 7600X have surfaced online indicating a single-core performance equivalent to that of the Core i9-12900KS and better multi-core compared to even the 8C/16T Ryzen 7 5800X. At US$299, the Ryzen 5 7600X could turn out to be a viable option for those looking at gaming and pre-dominantly single-core use cases.
Feature-packed Sony Xperia 5 IV compact smartphone arrives filled to the brim with fan favorites for US$999/£949
Sony has officially launched the Xperia 5 IV, with the compact smartphone brimming with fan-favorite features. The device has space for a 3.5 mm audio jack, microSD slot, and it also comes with an LED notification light. The 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 IV is priced at US$999/£949/€1049, with availability depending on region.
GeForce RTX 40 launch date could be pushed back as Nvidia is reportedly preparing the RTX 4090 Ti with an "exaggerated" cooler design
We previously reported that Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 was reportedly scheduled to launch sometime in October and the company was soon to send out embargo details. The report came to us thanks to Tom from Moore’s Law is Dead who also mentioned that Nvidia had taken some major steps to resolve the GeForce RTX 30 series oversupply and was trying to get the AIB partners to order the RTX 40 GPUs early. Now a new rumor from @harukaze5719 suggests that Nvidia may delay the launch of the Lovelace boards.
ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate design is allegedly revealed in a new leak
5G Android Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. Asus may have puzzled some mobile gaming fans by failing to launch the latest top-end ROG Phone SKU as introduced in 2021 with 18GB of RAM as part of the current 6 series. Then again, the OEM has now affirmed that the line of premium Android smartphones is going Ultimate after all, thanks to a switch to the Dimensity 9000+ processor.
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8: 34-inch curved gaming monitor presented with 175 Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub
Samsung has expanded its Odyssey gaming monitor series with the OLED G8, or G85SB to go by its model number. Billed as a 'premium addition' to the Odyssey series, the Odyssey OLED G8 is Samsung's first OLED gaming monitor and one that packs plenty of features within its curved chassis. According to the company, the monitor has a 34-inch panel with a 1800R curvature, plus a frame that tapers to 3.9 mm at its thinnest area.
Mate 50 series: Huawei touts the flagship smartphones as truly cutting-edge mobile devices ahead of their launch
Huawei typically backs the latest generation of its Mate line of flagship devices as super-premium phablets with the most innovative features possible. The recent changes in the OEM's fortunes notwithstanding, it now asserts that the upcoming 50 series will be no different. The company has now confirmed variable apertures for their XMAGE cameras outright, although it remains content to only hints at more unique specs also rumored to be found in the iPhone 14 series.
Huawei MateBook E Go is officially set to launch during the Mate 50 event
Accessory Convertible / 2-in-1 Leaks / Rumors Tablet Touchscreen Windows. The Huawei Mate 50 product event has officially become a more general Mate-series launch. The Apple-beating early September press conference is now officially confirmed to unveil at least 1 additional device that is definitely not a premium HarmonyOS phablet. In...
