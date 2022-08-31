Read full article on original website
Xiaomi POCO M5 debuts with Android 12, a 90 Hz display and a MediaTek Helio G99 from €189
Xiaomi has presented the POCO M5, a smartphone the company has introduced alongside the POCO M5s. Incidentally, the POCO M5 resembles the POCO M4 5G, which has only just arrived in Europe. As for the POCO M5, Xiaomi has equipped this with the MediaTek Helio G99, a 6 nm chipset with an octa-core CPU and an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Additionally, Xiaomi complements the budget chipset with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 flash storage.
Mophie snap+ multi-device travel charger launches with up to 15 W wireless charging
Mophie has launched the snap+ multi-device travel charger, which is compatible with Apple and other Qi-enabled devices. The charger allows you to power various gadgets simultaneously on the go. For example, you could charge your AirPods and Apple Watch at up to 5 W via two standard wireless charging pads. The third charging point has built-in MagSafe and is designed to charge a phone at up to 15 W.
Xiaomi POCO M5s arrives sporting an AMOLED display and a 64 MP camera from €209
Xiaomi has announced the POCO M5s, a smartphone that measures 160.46 x 74.5 x 8.29 mm and weighs 178.8 g. According to Xiaomi, the smartphone will be available in Blue, Grey and White colourways, all with black camera housings. As for the latter, Xiaomi includes a 64 MP primary sensor, along with 8 MP ultra-wide-angle, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth cameras. Additionally, the POCO M5s has a 13 MP front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture, mirroring the device's 2 MP auxiliary rear-facing cameras.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra's camera successors are backed to launch as Android smartphones with significant charging upgrades
The 12S Ultra currently stands out as the only Xiaomi flagship smartphone to boast a 1-inch sensor as a main rear camera. However, should a new Digital Chat Station tip prove accurate, it will not have the spec to itself for that much longer, and could be blown out of the water by its spiritual successors in another way on top of that.
OtterBox Premium Pro Fast Charge GaN wall and car chargers unveiled for up to 60 W USB-C output
OtterBox has unveiled a new Premium Pro Fast Charge range of USB-C wall and car chargers. The gadgets are available in 30 W single port, 60 W dual port and 72 W triple port versions. The dual charger features two USB-C ports, with a 60 W max output or 30 W each when you simultaneously charge a pair of devices. The triple charge has identical USB-C ports and adds a 12 W USB-A output.
Realme Watch 3 Pro: Retailer confirms pricing and specifications ahead of imminent launch
Last week, 91mobiles revealed more details about the Realme Watch 3 Pro, a smartwatch that the company had already confirmed would debut on September 6. While Realme continues to tease the Watch 3 Pro on its social media channels, Flipkart briefly listed the smartwatch on its website, confirming several details in the process.
Bluetti EP600 Powerstation with 6,000 W output demonstrated at IFA as EB3A European launch confirmed
Bluetti has presented the new EP600 Powerstation at IFA, launching at the top of the range above the EP500Pro. The device has a maximum power output of 6,000 W, allowing it to power many household gadgets. The EP600 is designed to be partnered with the B500, a modular battery from the brand. The power pack has a 4,960 Wh capacity; you can combine up to 16 batteries to generate up to 79 kWh overall, providing power for longer.
OPPO will start shipping smartphones without chargers in their boxes from 2023
OPPO has launched the Reno8 and 8 Pro for the European market, thereby briinging their AMOLED displays and lesser-spotted Dimensity 1300 and Dimensity 8100-MAX (complete with a series-first MariSilicon X co-processor) respectively. They start at €599.90 (~US$597) or €799.90 (~US$797) for 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage base models. Accordingly,...
EcoFlow DELTA 2 portable power station revealed with 1,025 Wh capacity and 100 W USB-C port
The EcoFlow DELTA 2 power station has been revealed. The portable device has a 1,025 Wh energy storage capacity and a maximum power output of 1,800 W, allowing it to power 90% of appliances, according to EcoFlow. For example, you could charge an 11 Wh phone 89 times or a 60 Wh laptop 16 times. Plus, you can link up to three units to extend the capacity to 3 kWh.
Nokia and OFF Global launch PureBook Fold / Lite 14.1-inch budget laptops with Intel Jasper Lake processors
Nokia and OFF Global are expanding the notebook portfolio with two new inexpensive PureBook models powered by Intel’s Jasper Lake ultra-low voltage processors. The PureBook Fold brings the portability and versatility of a 2-in-1 model with tablet and laptop modes, while the PureBook Lite is designed to be a sleek all-rounder with features for the whole family.
IFA 2022 | MSI showcases slim fanless mini PC with Intel Alder Lake-P ULV CPUs
Alder Lake Desktop Intel Internet of Things (IoT) Mini PC MSI. MSI presented its latest industrial mini PCs at this year’s IFA expo in Berlin, and among the models that stood out was the MS-C902 slim fanless box designed for signage, kiosks, automation and AIoT edge computing. Even though...
