Mophie has launched the snap+ multi-device travel charger, which is compatible with Apple and other Qi-enabled devices. The charger allows you to power various gadgets simultaneously on the go. For example, you could charge your AirPods and Apple Watch at up to 5 W via two standard wireless charging pads. The third charging point has built-in MagSafe and is designed to charge a phone at up to 15 W.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO