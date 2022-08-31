Read full article on original website
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, Surface Pro 9 5G and Surface Studio 3 all touted for bumper autumn hardware event
Roland Quandt and WinFuture have provided more details about the scale of Microsoft's next hardware launch event, currently thought to be scheduled for early autumn. To recap, Zac Bowden, Senior Editor at Windows Central, alleged last month that a next-generation Surface Pro would succeed the Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Pro X. Incidentally, Bowden has subsequently teased that Microsoft also plans to launch a Surface Studio 3.
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate design is allegedly confirmed via TENAA as Asus teases a cooling system upgrade for the flagship smartphone
Asus has announced that it will unveil the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate later in September 2022. However, the hardware reveal set for that date has reportedly been spoiled thanks to images leaked in advance. Now, those rumors have been corroborated by the appearance of the same device on TENAA. This...
Nokia and OFF Global launch PureBook Fold / Lite 14.1-inch budget laptops with Intel Jasper Lake processors
Nokia and OFF Global are expanding the notebook portfolio with two new inexpensive PureBook models powered by Intel’s Jasper Lake ultra-low voltage processors. The PureBook Fold brings the portability and versatility of a 2-in-1 model with tablet and laptop modes, while the PureBook Lite is designed to be a sleek all-rounder with features for the whole family.
Unreleased Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 variant with 20 GB of VRAM breaks cover for the first time
It is no secret that AIBs often sold large batches of graphics cards to cryptocurrency miners back when Ethereum/Bitcoin prices were high. Zotac even advertised its graphics cards as mining ready and to nobody's surprise, got a lot of flak in return. Now, a Twitter leaker has shown off an entirely new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 SKU that was supposedly sold only to cryptocurrency miners. The graphics card in question are on sale for an unspecified price, but there are only a 100 units up for grabs.
Vivo X80 Pro - Strong smartphone with few weaknesses
Vivo aims to redefine videography with its smartphone. Judging by the spec sheet alone, it meets the basic requirements well enough. Ultra HD video up to 60 frames per second and 8k at 30 FPS, supplemented by powerful image stabilization. Vivo also hopes to provide the cinema experience out of the box with the Zeiss Cinematic mode.
USB4 Version 2.0 announced with up to double the standard's original speed
Accessory Desktop Launch Laptop Ultrabook Thunderbolt. The USB4 standard was originally announced with up to 40 gigabits per second (Gb/s) of "data performance" over USB Implementers Forum- (USB-IF) certified cables. That was the first iteration, however, and now there is a second rated to bring its top speed up to no less than 80Gb/s.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra's camera successors are backed to launch as Android smartphones with significant charging upgrades
The 12S Ultra currently stands out as the only Xiaomi flagship smartphone to boast a 1-inch sensor as a main rear camera. However, should a new Digital Chat Station tip prove accurate, it will not have the spec to itself for that much longer, and could be blown out of the water by its spiritual successors in another way on top of that.
Redmi A1 leaks as Xiaomi's next entry-level smartphone running Android 12 (Go edition)
Yogesh Brar has shared numerous specifications relating to the Redmi A1, a new product category for Xiaomi. Rumoured to be arriving tomorrow alongside the Redmi 11, the Redmi A1 should feature the MediaTek Helio A22, a chipset that we have already reviewed in budget smartphones like the Nokia 2.3 and the Huawei Y5 2019. Predictably, Xiaomi will complement the Redmi A1 with just 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of flash storage, reinforcing that the device is squarely a budget smartphone.
GoPro Hero 11 Black: Specifications and launch window confirmed for refreshed action camera
GoPro is preparing to release the Hero 11 Black, the refresh of the popular Hero 10 Black. While the Hero 11 Black retains its predecessor's design, a new leak confirms changed internal hardware, including an upgraded camera sensor and improved video stabilisation. Camera Gadget Leaks / Rumors. It seems that...
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S – An affordable 4G smartphone with a 90-Hz AMOLED
Are you a techie who knows how to translate? Then join our Team!. With its Redmi series, Xiaomi offers smartphones of the entry-level and mid-range that distinguish themselves with their good price-performance ratio. The manufacturer includes a particularly wide offering palette in its current Redmi Note series. There is a total of five Redmi Note smartphones of the entry-level and midrange that compete for the favor of buyers.
Deal | AMD Ryzen 6000-powered Lenovo ThinkPad T16 currently on sale with a significant discount thanks to two stackable coupons
Two top-notch AMD configurations of the fairly new Lenovo ThinkPad T16 can now be ordered at respectable discounts of more than 50%, which is why this deal constitutes a good opportunity to pick up one of the most popular business laptops on the market. Lenovo's ThinkPad T-series is sometimes regarded...
Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro rumor roundup as the expected iPhone 14 release date grows closer
As alleged “new” iPhone 14 datasheets start swirling around social media, now is as good a time as any to revisit some of the key expectations for Apple’s 2022 iPhones. While it’s obvious that this latest leak is simply a list of rumored specifications and prices that has been passed around on Weibo for the last several months and has now been printed and then crumpled up to give it some kind of authentic look, many details about the Apple iPhone 14 series have seemingly been set in stone, with numerous analysts and leakers agreeing on quite a few of the key iPhone 14 rumors.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X multi-core Cinebench R23 performance seemingly much better than previously rumored without needing 360 mm AIO cooling
A few days ago, we reported that the Ryzen 9 7950X scored 2,205 and 29,649 points in the single-core and multi-core Cinebench R23 runs. This single-threaded Cinebench R23 performance of the AMD chip was almost identical to the Core i9-13900K while the multi-threaded benchmark result fell quite short of the Intel Raptor Lake part which scored 35,693 when power limited to 250 W and 40,616 points without any power limitations.
Noteworthy Galaxy S23 Ultra concept video and renderings show Samsung's flat-screened flagship in opulent beige
There has been a lot of talk lately about how the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may look, with many believing it will just be a slight design update from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. One noted leaker has been busy telling everyone that Samsung has made the screen flatter by squaring off the corners and edges, which has concerned some fans who like the S22 Ultra for its curvy looks. However, Technizo Concept has come up with concept renderings of how the Galaxy S23 Ultra may look with its flattened display – and it’s actually quite striking.
OtterBox Premium Pro Fast Charge GaN wall and car chargers unveiled for up to 60 W USB-C output
OtterBox has unveiled a new Premium Pro Fast Charge range of USB-C wall and car chargers. The gadgets are available in 30 W single port, 60 W dual port and 72 W triple port versions. The dual charger features two USB-C ports, with a 60 W max output or 30 W each when you simultaneously charge a pair of devices. The triple charge has identical USB-C ports and adds a 12 W USB-A output.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 teardown reveals significant internal differences compared to its predecessor
JerryRigEverything has now disassembled the Galaxy Z Fold4, having put the device through a durability test last week. While Samsung's latest foldable smartphone survived the YouTuber's durability test, JerryRigEverything destroyed most of his Galaxy Z Fold4 while attempting to disassemble it. As the video below shows, Samsung makes it improbable to remove either of the device's displays without specialist tools.
Xiaomi POCO M5s arrives sporting an AMOLED display and a 64 MP camera from €209
Xiaomi has announced the POCO M5s, a smartphone that measures 160.46 x 74.5 x 8.29 mm and weighs 178.8 g. According to Xiaomi, the smartphone will be available in Blue, Grey and White colourways, all with black camera housings. As for the latter, Xiaomi includes a 64 MP primary sensor, along with 8 MP ultra-wide-angle, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth cameras. Additionally, the POCO M5s has a 13 MP front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture, mirroring the device's 2 MP auxiliary rear-facing cameras.
Bluetti EP600 Powerstation with 6,000 W output demonstrated at IFA as EB3A European launch confirmed
Bluetti has presented the new EP600 Powerstation at IFA, launching at the top of the range above the EP500Pro. The device has a maximum power output of 6,000 W, allowing it to power many household gadgets. The EP600 is designed to be partnered with the B500, a modular battery from the brand. The power pack has a 4,960 Wh capacity; you can combine up to 16 batteries to generate up to 79 kWh overall, providing power for longer.
DJI Mavic 3 Classic to launch with a few features short of the Mavic 3 to cut costs
A few days ago, @DealsDrone outlined the Mavic 3 Classic, a drone that we discussed in relation to the DJI Mini 3. Subsequently, the leaker has shared two more Mavic 3 Classic-related images, potentially of a production unit. Reposted on Twitter from WeChat, the images highlight a major change from the Mavic 3, underlining that the Mavic 3 Classic will be a cheaper alternative to DJI's flagship consumer drone.
MSI Titan GT77 12UHS 4K: Hot rod with RTX 3080 Ti delivers top performance
Alder Lake Gaming Geforce Laptop Review Snippet Thunderbolt Windows. With the Titan GT77, MSI is offering one of the most powerful desktop replacements right now. It is designed for usage scenarios that require intense computing power and a huge amount of RAM, such as video editing, rendering and gaming. At the time of our review, the GT77 with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti can be had for around 3,900 Euro (US$3,999). The top-spec model that we tested will set you back around 5,600 Euro (US$5,980).
