There has been a lot of talk lately about how the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may look, with many believing it will just be a slight design update from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. One noted leaker has been busy telling everyone that Samsung has made the screen flatter by squaring off the corners and edges, which has concerned some fans who like the S22 Ultra for its curvy looks. However, Technizo Concept has come up with concept renderings of how the Galaxy S23 Ultra may look with its flattened display – and it’s actually quite striking.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO