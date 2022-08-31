ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

IFA 2022 | Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip: Thin and light laptop announced with new Alder Lake P processors and an Intel Arc dGPU

By Anil Ganti, 🇨🇳, 🇫🇷, ...
notebookcheck.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro: Strong magnet in D-Buckle Sport Band causes problems on some laptops

Samsung has only recently started shipping the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, as well as the Galaxy Watch5 in two sizes. While early reviews have talked a lot about the smartwatch's improved battery life compared to the Galaxy Watch4 Classic but also its lack of a physical rotating bezel, YouTube channel Teknófilo has noticed a bizarre issue with its default D-Buckle Sport Band. While durability is not a concern as it is with other Samsung watch bands, the magnet in its clasp can interfere with certain laptops.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 is pretty much a budget Alienware x14

Dell has recently started shipping its Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 laptop as a higher-performance alternative to the standard U-series-powered Inspiron 14 7420. It carries powerful internals for a 14-inch screen size including the 12th gen Core i7-12700H CPU and GeForce RTX 3050 GPU alongside a high resolution 2240 x 1400 IPS display. The system retails for $1150 USD when configured like our review unit here. However, many of these same configurable options can also be found on the much more expensive 2022 Alienware x14.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold: Pricing and full specifications confirmed for flexible OLED laptop in IFA 2022 showcase

Lenovo has brought the second generation ThinkPad X1 Fold to IFA 2022 in Berlin. Not only has Lenovo improved upon the device's design, but it has also equipped new ThinkPad X1 Fold with considerably more powerful processors, as well as LPDDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 storage. Lenovo has lined up a release date for later this year and has already confirmed the device's starting price.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Alder Lake#Ifa#Intel Arc#Wi Fi 6e#Ir#Intel Core#Non Vp
notebookcheck.net

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 5 7600X thermals are reportedly out of control at 95 C and 90 C respectively as the Core i9-13900K runs comparatively cooler

AMD took the wraps off the Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPUs on August 29. The series which include the Ryzen 9 7950X (16 cores/32 threads), the Ryzen 9 7900X (12 cores/ 24 threads), the Ryzen 7 7700X (8 cores/ 16 threads), and the Ryzen 5 7600X (6 cores/12 threads). The CPUs offer substantial performance improvements over their predecessors while being much smaller. But, according to Chinese hardware leaker Enthusiast Citizen, the performance of the Zen 4 CPUs comes at a huge thermal cost.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra promotional video leaks with clues to 125 W charging, 200 MP camera capabilities and other flagship features

Last month, Motorola unveiled the Moto X30 Pro in China, a smartphone that the company had been teasing for a while in the country. While Motorola has teased the device's global release for September 8, it has long been assumed that it would launch outside China as the Edge 30 Ultra. For context, the company already sells the Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro; the Edge 30 Neo is expected to launch soon too.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Huawei MateBook E Go is officially set to launch during the Mate 50 event

Accessory Convertible / 2-in-1 Leaks / Rumors Tablet Touchscreen Windows. The Huawei Mate 50 product event has officially become a more general Mate-series launch. The Apple-beating early September press conference is now officially confirmed to unveil at least 1 additional device that is definitely not a premium HarmonyOS phablet. In...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
notebookcheck.net

MSI Titan GT77 12UHS 4K: Hot rod with RTX 3080 Ti delivers top performance

Alder Lake Gaming Geforce Laptop Review Snippet Thunderbolt Windows. With the Titan GT77, MSI is offering one of the most powerful desktop replacements right now. It is designed for usage scenarios that require intense computing power and a huge amount of RAM, such as video editing, rendering and gaming. At the time of our review, the GT77 with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti can be had for around 3,900 Euro (US$3,999). The top-spec model that we tested will set you back around 5,600 Euro (US$5,980).
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Honor X8 5G: Mid-range smartphone launches in Europe for €269 with a 48 MP camera and a 90 Hz display

Honor has finally started selling the Honor X8 5G in Europe, having unveiled the smartphone in late July. Not to be confused with the Honor X8, which has a 4G modem, the Honor X8 5G has a 6.5-inch display that operates at 1,600 x 720 pixels and with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, Honor equips the device with an 8 MP front-facing sensor that cuts into the large display with a small waterdrop notch.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Leaked Sony Xperia 5 IV press images reveal a simply elegant compact smartphone

Sony will be launching the Xperia 5 IV on September 1, and just before the official unveiling some press shots have been shared online by Evan Blass (via 91Mobiles). Although there are no official price tags or full specifications listed, there is at least a good look at the phone itself, which allegedly will arrive in black, white, and green colors (as are shown in the renderings below).
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

HP Dragonfly G3 gets almost everything right except for CPU performance

The Dragonfly G3 is now shipping to replace last year's Dragonfly Max or Dragonfly G2. As detailed in our review, the G3 brings significant changes to the series including the jump to 12th gen Intel processors and a larger 3:2 13.5-inch screen size instead of the aging 16:9 13.3-inch form factor. One aspect, however, sticks out like a sore thumb on an otherwise excellent business subnotebook.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Deal | EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 drops below US$1,000 in Amazon's latest GPU sale

Gamers around the world have suffered from sky-high GPU prices for quite some time, but with the upcoming release of Nvidia's RTX 4000 series of graphics cards and the declining demand from crypto miners, sought-after desktop GPUs like the powerful RTX 3090 are being sold for significantly less money than last year. This is particularly true if prospective buyers are patient enough to wait for an according deal, which can now be found at a certain e-commerce behemoth from Seattle.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

US$299 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is indistinguishable from Core i9-12900KS in Geekbench single-core, manages to edge past Ryzen 7 5800X in multi-core

Geekbench results of the 6C/12T AMD Ryzen 5 7600X have surfaced online indicating a single-core performance equivalent to that of the Core i9-12900KS and better multi-core compared to even the 8C/16T Ryzen 7 5800X. At US$299, the Ryzen 5 7600X could turn out to be a viable option for those looking at gaming and pre-dominantly single-core use cases.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate design is allegedly revealed in a new leak

5G Android Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. Asus may have puzzled some mobile gaming fans by failing to launch the latest top-end ROG Phone SKU as introduced in 2021 with 18GB of RAM as part of the current 6 series. Then again, the OEM has now affirmed that the line of premium Android smartphones is going Ultimate after all, thanks to a switch to the Dimensity 9000+ processor.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy