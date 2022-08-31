IFA 2022 | Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip: Thin and light laptop announced with new Alder Lake P processors and an Intel Arc dGPU

Gamers around the world have suffered from sky-high GPU prices for quite some time, but with the upcoming release of Nvidia's RTX 4000 series of graphics cards and the declining demand from crypto miners, sought-after desktop GPUs like the powerful RTX 3090 are being sold for significantly less money than last year. This is particularly true if prospective buyers are patient enough to wait for an according deal, which can now be found at a certain e-commerce behemoth from Seattle.

