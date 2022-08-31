Asus ExpertBook B5: Lightweight 16 inch laptop for the enterprise market with a numpad

Read full article on original website
IFA 2022 | Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook unveiled with a colossal 16-inch 2.5K 120 Hz screen and Intel Alder Lake-U processors
Lenovo has unveiled many products at IFA 2022 including Chromebooks, monitors and tablets. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook happens to be one of them. It is one of the higher-end Chromebooks money can buy and includes many features not often found on such machines. Its price tag will be revealed closer to its early 2023 launch window.
Schenker XMG Neo 17 M22 in review: High performance gaming laptop with a mechanical Cherry MX keyboard
AMD Gaming Geforce Radeon Ryzen (Zen) Windows Review Snippet. The Schenker XMG Neo 17 is a 17-inch gaming laptop with a low weight that falls significantly below 3 kg (~6.61 lbs). Despite this, Schenker uses high-quality materials resulting in a good rigidity of both the base unit and the lid.
The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 is pretty much a budget Alienware x14
Dell has recently started shipping its Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 laptop as a higher-performance alternative to the standard U-series-powered Inspiron 14 7420. It carries powerful internals for a 14-inch screen size including the 12th gen Core i7-12700H CPU and GeForce RTX 3050 GPU alongside a high resolution 2240 x 1400 IPS display. The system retails for $1150 USD when configured like our review unit here. However, many of these same configurable options can also be found on the much more expensive 2022 Alienware x14.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 16 Hands-On: New version is more practical and less practical at the same time
IFA 2022 | Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 16 Hands-On: New version is more practical and less practical at the same time. Launch ThinkPad Tablet Windows Intel Evo Intel Alder Lake Business 5G. Making headlines - if manufacturers have this goal, foldables are likely not a bad investment. The first Lenovo...
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 5 7600X thermals are reportedly out of control at 95 C and 90 C respectively as the Core i9-13900K runs comparatively cooler
AMD took the wraps off the Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPUs on August 29. The series which include the Ryzen 9 7950X (16 cores/32 threads), the Ryzen 9 7900X (12 cores/ 24 threads), the Ryzen 7 7700X (8 cores/ 16 threads), and the Ryzen 5 7600X (6 cores/12 threads). The CPUs offer substantial performance improvements over their predecessors while being much smaller. But, according to Chinese hardware leaker Enthusiast Citizen, the performance of the Zen 4 CPUs comes at a huge thermal cost.
MSI Titan GT77 12UHS 4K: Hot rod with RTX 3080 Ti delivers top performance
Alder Lake Gaming Geforce Laptop Review Snippet Thunderbolt Windows. With the Titan GT77, MSI is offering one of the most powerful desktop replacements right now. It is designed for usage scenarios that require intense computing power and a huge amount of RAM, such as video editing, rendering and gaming. At the time of our review, the GT77 with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti can be had for around 3,900 Euro (US$3,999). The top-spec model that we tested will set you back around 5,600 Euro (US$5,980).
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro: Strong magnet in D-Buckle Sport Band causes problems on some laptops
Samsung has only recently started shipping the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, as well as the Galaxy Watch5 in two sizes. While early reviews have talked a lot about the smartwatch's improved battery life compared to the Galaxy Watch4 Classic but also its lack of a physical rotating bezel, YouTube channel Teknófilo has noticed a bizarre issue with its default D-Buckle Sport Band. While durability is not a concern as it is with other Samsung watch bands, the magnet in its clasp can interfere with certain laptops.
Intel Core i7-13700KF showcases beastly performance against the Ryzen 7 5800X and the Core i7-12700K in valid Geekbench entry
Intel is reportedly launching the 13th gen Raptor Lake processors on September 27 with the parts appearing on store shelves starting October 20. But even when we are this close to launch, the information for the 13th gen CPUs keeps on pouring out. Thanks to BenchLeaks, we now have our first look at the possible performance of the Intel Core i7-13700KF.
Xiaomi Smart TV X unveiled as cheaper model with 4K display and Dolby Vision support
The Xiaomi Smart TV X is a cheaper 4K model revealed by the brand. With a slim bezel, the device has a 96.9% screen-to-body ratio and is available in three sizes: 43-in, 50-in and 55-in. Each TV has an Ultra HD 4K display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, a 3,840 x 2,160 px resolution and support for Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10. Plus, the screen has a wide color gamut, covering 94% of the DCI-P3 range.
Honor X8 5G: Mid-range smartphone launches in Europe for €269 with a 48 MP camera and a 90 Hz display
Honor has finally started selling the Honor X8 5G in Europe, having unveiled the smartphone in late July. Not to be confused with the Honor X8, which has a 4G modem, the Honor X8 5G has a 6.5-inch display that operates at 1,600 x 720 pixels and with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, Honor equips the device with an 8 MP front-facing sensor that cuts into the large display with a small waterdrop notch.
Deal | EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 drops below US$1,000 in Amazon's latest GPU sale
Gamers around the world have suffered from sky-high GPU prices for quite some time, but with the upcoming release of Nvidia's RTX 4000 series of graphics cards and the declining demand from crypto miners, sought-after desktop GPUs like the powerful RTX 3090 are being sold for significantly less money than last year. This is particularly true if prospective buyers are patient enough to wait for an according deal, which can now be found at a certain e-commerce behemoth from Seattle.
Updated | Alleged AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Cinebench R23 benchmark score confirms Zen 4's single-core hegemony
UPDATE: Twitter leaker OneRaichu has confirmed that the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X sample in question was thermal throttling. Another alleged screenshot of the CPU's Cinebench R23 results show that it can score 37,452 points in the multi-core test with a 360 mm AIO cooler. It does, however, run quite hot at 95 degrees.
US$299 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is indistinguishable from Core i9-12900KS in Geekbench single-core, manages to edge past Ryzen 7 5800X in multi-core
Geekbench results of the 6C/12T AMD Ryzen 5 7600X have surfaced online indicating a single-core performance equivalent to that of the Core i9-12900KS and better multi-core compared to even the 8C/16T Ryzen 7 5800X. At US$299, the Ryzen 5 7600X could turn out to be a viable option for those looking at gaming and pre-dominantly single-core use cases.
XMG Focus M22 series of gaming laptops launch as upgraded models with Alder Lake platforms and RTX 3060 graphics
Gaming Laptop Launch Alder Lake Geforce GPU Thunderbolt. XMG has not updated its "entry-level" Focus gaming laptops since around this time in 2021. However, these refreshes may have been worth waiting for, thanks to a step up to 12th-gen Intel silicon and a different choice of RTX 3000-series graphics. The...
Vivo X Fold Plus: Details of Vivo's Galaxy Z Fold4 rival leak ahead of launch
Vivo looks set to bring another foldable phone to the market. The company launched the Vivo X Fold earlier in the year and is geared to refresh it shortly with the Vivo X Fold S, with details of the foldable now leaking ahead of release. According to Digital Chat Station,...
Feature-packed Sony Xperia 5 IV compact smartphone arrives filled to the brim with fan favorites for US$999/£949
Sony has officially launched the Xperia 5 IV, with the compact smartphone brimming with fan-favorite features. The device has space for a 3.5 mm audio jack, microSD slot, and it also comes with an LED notification light. The 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 IV is priced at US$999/£949/€1049, with availability depending on region.
GeForce RTX 40 launch date could be pushed back as Nvidia is reportedly preparing the RTX 4090 Ti with an "exaggerated" cooler design
We previously reported that Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 was reportedly scheduled to launch sometime in October and the company was soon to send out embargo details. The report came to us thanks to Tom from Moore’s Law is Dead who also mentioned that Nvidia had taken some major steps to resolve the GeForce RTX 30 series oversupply and was trying to get the AIB partners to order the RTX 40 GPUs early. Now a new rumor from @harukaze5719 suggests that Nvidia may delay the launch of the Lovelace boards.
Leaked Xiaomi 12T Pro and Redmi Pad render highlights a 200 MP camera for the Xiaomi 11T Pro's successor
Xiaomi has been tipped to unveil the Xiaomi 12T series later this month and the duo may be joined by the company's first Redmi-branded tablet, the Redmi Pad. While none of that has been confirmed, renders depicting Xiaomi 12T Pro alongside the Redmi Pad have surfaced nonetheless. It's important to...
Huawei MateBook E Go is officially set to launch during the Mate 50 event
Accessory Convertible / 2-in-1 Leaks / Rumors Tablet Touchscreen Windows. The Huawei Mate 50 product event has officially become a more general Mate-series launch. The Apple-beating early September press conference is now officially confirmed to unveil at least 1 additional device that is definitely not a premium HarmonyOS phablet. In...
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra promotional video leaks with clues to 125 W charging, 200 MP camera capabilities and other flagship features
Last month, Motorola unveiled the Moto X30 Pro in China, a smartphone that the company had been teasing for a while in the country. While Motorola has teased the device's global release for September 8, it has long been assumed that it would launch outside China as the Edge 30 Ultra. For context, the company already sells the Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro; the Edge 30 Neo is expected to launch soon too.
