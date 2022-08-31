Asus ExpertBook B5: Lightweight 16 inch laptop for the enterprise market with a numpad

We previously reported that Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 was reportedly scheduled to launch sometime in October and the company was soon to send out embargo details. The report came to us thanks to Tom from Moore’s Law is Dead who also mentioned that Nvidia had taken some major steps to resolve the GeForce RTX 30 series oversupply and was trying to get the AIB partners to order the RTX 40 GPUs early. Now a new rumor from @harukaze5719 suggests that Nvidia may delay the launch of the Lovelace boards.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO