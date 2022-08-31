Read full article on original website
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy A23 brings 5G and a 120Hz display to the US for less than $300
Samsung is bringing the Galaxy A23 5G to the US today, providing fast 5G connectivity and a 120Hz full HD display for just under $300. The US release only includes a single color (black), with prices starting from $299.99 at AT&T, T-Mobile, and elsewhere. It was previously announced that this handset would also hit the Taiwanese market in blue and peach versions in addition to black.
Best Google Pixel 6 Pro screen protectors 2022
Your Google Pixel 6 Pro's curved screen makes finding a great screen protector more difficult and might interfere with the functioning of the in-display fingerprint scanner. Here's which screen protectors to choose to ensure your Pixel 6 Pro is adequately covered.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro: Strong magnet in D-Buckle Sport Band causes problems on some laptops
Samsung has only recently started shipping the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, as well as the Galaxy Watch5 in two sizes. While early reviews have talked a lot about the smartwatch's improved battery life compared to the Galaxy Watch4 Classic but also its lack of a physical rotating bezel, YouTube channel Teknófilo has noticed a bizarre issue with its default D-Buckle Sport Band. While durability is not a concern as it is with other Samsung watch bands, the magnet in its clasp can interfere with certain laptops.
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals
The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
techeblog.com
LG OLED Flex LX3 is World’s First Bendable 42-inch OLED TV, Can Go from Flat to Curved (900R) in Seconds
We have Corsair’s Xeneon Flex bendable gaming monitor, and now, the LG OLED Flex LX3, the wold’s first bendable 42-inch OLED TV. Whether it be for game console, PC, or streaming use, this display is capable of going from completely flat to curved (900R) in seconds, complete with infinite contrast, deep blacks, highly-accurate colors (100% color fidelity certified), a 0.1 millisecond response time and low input lag.
PC Magazine
Save $50 on Sony's True Wireless LinkBuds S
Sony's true wireless LinkBuds S earphones deliver quality audio performance and effective noise cancellation for less when you buy a pair for 25% off from Best Buy(Opens in a new window). Available in black, white, or beige, the closed-design buds ship with four pairs of silicone eartips in various sizes...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra promotional video leaks with clues to 125 W charging, 200 MP camera capabilities and other flagship features
Last month, Motorola unveiled the Moto X30 Pro in China, a smartphone that the company had been teasing for a while in the country. While Motorola has teased the device's global release for September 8, it has long been assumed that it would launch outside China as the Edge 30 Ultra. For context, the company already sells the Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro; the Edge 30 Neo is expected to launch soon too.
notebookcheck.net
New HarmonyOS 2.1 update brings new features to Huawei Watch GT 3 and Watch GT Runner with Smart Door compatibility
The Huawei Watch GT 3 and GT Runner have received a new update in China. According to Huawei Central, the new update arrives as HarmonyOS 2.1.0.399 and is approximately a 125 MB download. Typically, Huawei waits a while before it releases equivalent updates in other markets, such as the Eurozone and the UK. Still, it is unclear in what form the update will arrive outside China when it eventually does.
notebookcheck.net
Amazfit GTS 4 Mini presented in Europe for €99.99 as a cheaper alternative to GTR 4 and GTS 4
Amazfit has announced the GTS 4 Mini in Europe, having revealed the smartwatch last month in the US. To recap, the GTS 4 Mini has a 1.65-inch AMOLED display that operates at 336 x 384 pixels with a 309 PPI pixel density. Also, the smartwatch supports always-on display (AOD) functionality, which should not impact battery life thanks to the inclusion of an AMOLED panel. For reference, the GTS 4 Mini succeeds the GTS 2 Mini, with Amazfit deciding against releasing a GTS 3 Mini for some reason.
notebookcheck.net
Honor X8 5G: Mid-range smartphone launches in Europe for €269 with a 48 MP camera and a 90 Hz display
Honor has finally started selling the Honor X8 5G in Europe, having unveiled the smartphone in late July. Not to be confused with the Honor X8, which has a 4G modem, the Honor X8 5G has a 6.5-inch display that operates at 1,600 x 720 pixels and with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, Honor equips the device with an 8 MP front-facing sensor that cuts into the large display with a small waterdrop notch.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X Fold Plus: Details of Vivo's Galaxy Z Fold4 rival leak ahead of launch
Vivo looks set to bring another foldable phone to the market. The company launched the Vivo X Fold earlier in the year and is geared to refresh it shortly with the Vivo X Fold S, with details of the foldable now leaking ahead of release. According to Digital Chat Station,...
notebookcheck.net
GameSir intros the X2 Pro mobile gaming controller for Android smartphones
Established back in 2010, GameSir grew into one of the noticeable names in the gaming peripheral market. With a wide range of products in its portfolio, from gamepads and mice to keyboards and keypads, this brand is back with the GameSir X2 Pro mobile gaming controller. Without further ado, these...
notebookcheck.net
IFA 2022 | Lenovo Tab P11 upgraded with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 120 Hz screen and Wi-Fi 6E
Alongside the feature-rich Tab P11 Pro, Lenovo has also given its younger sibling, the Tab P11, a fresh coat of paint. Its upgrades aren't nearly as impressive as the Pro variant, but they make for a decent mid-cycle refresh. The Lenovo Tab P11 features an 11.5-inch IPS LCD panel with...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera now available to pre-order as OTA update announced
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gadget. The Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera is now available to pre-order via Xiaomi Mall, Xiaomi Youpin, Tmall and JD.com. Customers in China can pay a 100 yuan (~US$14) deposit to secure the wearable at the discounted price of 2,599 yuan (~US$376); the gadget is expected to retail for 2,699 yuan (~US$391) after the pre-sale period ends on September 6.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei MateBook E Go is officially set to launch during the Mate 50 event
Accessory Convertible / 2-in-1 Leaks / Rumors Tablet Touchscreen Windows. The Huawei Mate 50 product event has officially become a more general Mate-series launch. The Apple-beating early September press conference is now officially confirmed to unveil at least 1 additional device that is definitely not a premium HarmonyOS phablet. In...
notebookcheck.net
Schenker XMG Neo 17 M22 in review: High performance gaming laptop with a mechanical Cherry MX keyboard
AMD Gaming Geforce Radeon Ryzen (Zen) Windows Review Snippet. The Schenker XMG Neo 17 is a 17-inch gaming laptop with a low weight that falls significantly below 3 kg (~6.61 lbs). Despite this, Schenker uses high-quality materials resulting in a good rigidity of both the base unit and the lid.
notebookcheck.net
Leaked Xiaomi 12T Pro and Redmi Pad render highlights a 200 MP camera for the Xiaomi 11T Pro's successor
Xiaomi has been tipped to unveil the Xiaomi 12T series later this month and the duo may be joined by the company's first Redmi-branded tablet, the Redmi Pad. While none of that has been confirmed, renders depicting Xiaomi 12T Pro alongside the Redmi Pad have surfaced nonetheless. It's important to...
notebookcheck.net
XMG Focus M22 series of gaming laptops launch as upgraded models with Alder Lake platforms and RTX 3060 graphics
Gaming Laptop Launch Alder Lake Geforce GPU Thunderbolt. XMG has not updated its "entry-level" Focus gaming laptops since around this time in 2021. However, these refreshes may have been worth waiting for, thanks to a step up to 12th-gen Intel silicon and a different choice of RTX 3000-series graphics. The...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Android Authority
No Google, no worry: Huawei brings new phones and more to IFA 2022
Huawei has launched two new phones, a laptop, a tablet, and a medically-certified smartwatch in Europe. Huawei took to IFA 2022 — the ongoing tech fest in Berlin — to announce a range of new devices for the international markets. The Chinese tech firm has suffered quite a blow since its US ban. Once a smartphone powerhouse globally, Huawei is now fighting for a slice of the pie even in its home country. That said, the tech maker is still very much inclined towards launching new phones internationally, even though they don’t come with Google services.
