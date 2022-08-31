Samsung has only recently started shipping the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, as well as the Galaxy Watch5 in two sizes. While early reviews have talked a lot about the smartwatch's improved battery life compared to the Galaxy Watch4 Classic but also its lack of a physical rotating bezel, YouTube channel Teknófilo has noticed a bizarre issue with its default D-Buckle Sport Band. While durability is not a concern as it is with other Samsung watch bands, the magnet in its clasp can interfere with certain laptops.

ELECTRONICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO